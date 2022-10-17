ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

High winds lead to outage possibility at Mt. Charleston over weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is warning of a possible power outage at Mt. Charleston over the weekend. NV Energy issued the warning on Friday as high winds are being forecast for Saturday. The zones impacted include:. Kyle Canyon. Angel Peak. NV Energy said an outage is “highly...
Las Vegas charities feeling impacts of inflation, increased demand

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Salvation Army said inflation has had an impact on the number of donations being brought into their facility. Particularly, food donations. The Salvation Army relies heavily on donations whether that be food, clothes or monetary. Anthony Barnes the county coordinator for Salvation Army said...
When We Were Young Festival appears ready to rock Las Vegas despite some skepticism

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is not often that you see about 60 bands on a music festival’s lineup for a single day, let alone this many bands that so-called “emo kids” go crazy for. But despite initial skepticism, the Las Vegas Festival Grounds and Live Nation now seem prepared to welcome guests clad in skinny jeans and black eyeliner for the first-ever When We Were Young Festival.
Lotus of Siam sets opening date for new Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Famed eatery Lotus of Siam has set an opening date for its newest location in the Las Vegas Valley. The new Lotus of Siam will open its doors on Nov. 11 inside Red Rock Casino in Summerlin. Lotus’ latest restaurant will mark its third location...
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Nellis, Washington

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in a neighborhood near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Police say it took place in the 1200 block of North Christy Lane. LVMPD says the victim, a man in his 30′s, was in his car...
DJ Steve Aoki to open Las Vegas Strip eatery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - DJ Steve Aoki is set to open an eatery on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Aoki’s restaurant, dubbed “Pizzaoki,” will be located in the new Proper Eats food hall coming to ARIA Resort & Casino. The Proper Eats...
Las Vegas police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the northwest valley. According to police, the incident occurred at about 6:39 a.m. near the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard. Police said the vehicle, which was believed to be...
Nevada State Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in north Las Vegas valley

UPDATE - THURSDAY 12:15 A.M. Nevada State Police responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on the 215 westbound at Northern Durango. Preliminary details from state troopers reveal a red Yamaha motorcycle was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed approaching the Durango off-ramp. At the same time, a white utility van was traveling in the same direction in front of the motorcycle according to investigators.
Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a woman who was hit and killed by a Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park on Tuesday afternoon. According to Clark County, the incident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday as a county worker was using a boom truck to trim trees in the park near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. As the worker was leaving the area the truck struck the woman, who had been lying in the grass nearby, the county said in a news release.
