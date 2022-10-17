Read full article on original website
High winds lead to outage possibility at Mt. Charleston over weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is warning of a possible power outage at Mt. Charleston over the weekend. NV Energy issued the warning on Friday as high winds are being forecast for Saturday. The zones impacted include:. Kyle Canyon. Angel Peak. NV Energy said an outage is “highly...
Clark County issues air quality dust advisory for Las Vegas Valley on Saturday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued a dust advisory for the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday due to elevated levels of blowing dust due as a result of high winds in the forecast for the area. Officials advise that unhealthy levels of...
Chicken N Pickle, sports and entertainment venue, to open first location in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson on Thursday announced that a new restaurant and pickleball facility is set to open its first location in Southern Nevada. According to a news release, Chicken N Pickle will open near the corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkways in Henderson.
Las Vegas charities feeling impacts of inflation, increased demand
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Salvation Army said inflation has had an impact on the number of donations being brought into their facility. Particularly, food donations. The Salvation Army relies heavily on donations whether that be food, clothes or monetary. Anthony Barnes the county coordinator for Salvation Army said...
SNWA discusses drinking water after boy dies from brain-eating amoeba likely contracted at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Health officials say a Clark County boy died from a brain-eating amoeba after they believe he was exposed on the Arizona side of Lake Mead in early October. The CDC notified the Southern Nevada Health District that Naegleria fowleri was confirmed as the cause of...
Nevada Preservation Foundation hosting ‘Tombstone Tales’ at Las Vegas’ oldest cemetery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Preservation Foundation is getting in the Halloween spirit by hosting its annual walking tours of a Las Vegas cemetery. The 90-minute “Tombstone Tales” will be held at Las Vegas’ oldest cemetery, Woodlawn Cemetery, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
When We Were Young Festival appears ready to rock Las Vegas despite some skepticism
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is not often that you see about 60 bands on a music festival’s lineup for a single day, let alone this many bands that so-called “emo kids” go crazy for. But despite initial skepticism, the Las Vegas Festival Grounds and Live Nation now seem prepared to welcome guests clad in skinny jeans and black eyeliner for the first-ever When We Were Young Festival.
Lotus of Siam sets opening date for new Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Famed eatery Lotus of Siam has set an opening date for its newest location in the Las Vegas Valley. The new Lotus of Siam will open its doors on Nov. 11 inside Red Rock Casino in Summerlin. Lotus’ latest restaurant will mark its third location...
Former UNLV basketball star turned CEO of new Las Vegas resort, sports facility reveals plans
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s been a project in the works for more than a decade now but developers say the All Net Resort and Arena on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip is finally ready to move to forward with construction. On Wednesday, the group...
More parking coming to Arts District if garage is approved by Las Vegas city council
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas could be close to approving a parking garage in the growing Arts District. Wednesday Las Vegas city council is expected to vote on securing a bond for the proposed parking garage in the area. The garage would be funded through...
FOX5 goes inside Animal Foundation amid dog illness outbreak, staffing shortages
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Nellis, Washington
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in a neighborhood near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Police say it took place in the 1200 block of North Christy Lane. LVMPD says the victim, a man in his 30′s, was in his car...
Liquidation store sells furniture and more from Las Vegas Strip properties
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Liquidators located on Arville and Harmon sell furniture from Las Vegas hotels and casinos for a cheaper price. The owner of the store David Lee said even selling items at a cheaper price putting a sale tag on most of his items, business is slower than ever.
DJ Steve Aoki to open Las Vegas Strip eatery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - DJ Steve Aoki is set to open an eatery on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Aoki’s restaurant, dubbed “Pizzaoki,” will be located in the new Proper Eats food hall coming to ARIA Resort & Casino. The Proper Eats...
Las Vegas police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the northwest valley. According to police, the incident occurred at about 6:39 a.m. near the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard. Police said the vehicle, which was believed to be...
Nevada State Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in north Las Vegas valley
UPDATE - THURSDAY 12:15 A.M. Nevada State Police responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on the 215 westbound at Northern Durango. Preliminary details from state troopers reveal a red Yamaha motorcycle was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed approaching the Durango off-ramp. At the same time, a white utility van was traveling in the same direction in front of the motorcycle according to investigators.
Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a woman who was hit and killed by a Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park on Tuesday afternoon. According to Clark County, the incident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday as a county worker was using a boom truck to trim trees in the park near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. As the worker was leaving the area the truck struck the woman, who had been lying in the grass nearby, the county said in a news release.
Man wanted in Las Vegas woman’s death now also wanted in Arizona homicide
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who is wanted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in connection with the death of a woman following a dispute is now also wanted by authorities in Arizona. On Wednesday, Las Vegas police advised that they were searching for Hunter Allen McGuire,...
Should Clark County middle schools have crossing guards? Regional leaders explore option
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Leaders across Clark County are exploring the possibility of providing crossing guards to middle schools, in an effort to boost pedestrian safety for kids crossing streets. According to Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, the UNLV Traffic Research Institute held a roundtable with the cities of...
Las Vegas officer killed in line of duty remembered by loved ones as humble, selfless
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One week ago, Officer Truong Thai with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was killed while responding to a call near UNLV. Officer Thai served in the department for 23 years, but his family said he knew he wanted to be a police officer long before that.
