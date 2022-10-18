ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Selma Blair leaves 'Dancing with the Stars﻿﻿': "My body is definitely taking a hit"

By Angeline Jane Bernabe
 3 days ago
Selma Blair is stepping down from Dancing with the Stars.

During Monday night's show, the Cruel Intentions actress said she "has to pull back" after getting results from several MRIs.

"I had these MRIs and the results came back and it all adds up to -- I can't, I can't go on with the competition," Blair told her dance partner, Sasha Farber, in a taped clip during rehearsals.

"My body is definitely taking a hit," she added. "It's way too much for the safety of my bones...so I could do extensive damage."

Since 2018, Blair has battled multiple sclerosis, a chronic disorder in which cells from the immune system attack the central nervous system. In a 2021 documentary, "Introducing, Selma Blair," she spoke about her battle with the disease and how it has changed her life.

In her final performance Monday night, Blair danced to "What the World Needs Now Is Love."

"To see the audience react to each and every one of us and our efforts, it's so heartening and I wish I could stay and learn," she said after her last performance. "I'm so proud of everyone and this audience for seeing us."

"I came into this competition late," she added. "I definitely was so excited to be active and learn...but it's tough on your body. I know as a mom and someone who wants to represent people, some people who are taking chances, sometimes there are consequences. Mine is fine, I'm gonna be OK, there are little tears, but I don't want it to be something serious."

"This competition showed me how much I love to be around people," she said before taking the dance floor a final time, with her son, Arthur, next to her. "How much I love to want to do something again."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

