Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 19th
ARRY - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days. Array Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus. Array Technologies,...
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 18th
TNP - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days. Tsakos Energy Navigation...
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 19th
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood
After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) are down almost 77% from their all-time highs. While the firm's results might be changing, its investment strategy isn't. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming platform is ARK's third-largest position across all its ETFs as of this writing.
2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street
A tumbling stock market is an ideal opportunity for long-term investors to go shopping. Although semiconductor stocks have been pummeled in 2022, the industry offers double-digit growth potential throughout the decade. Wall Street's high-water price targets for these two widely owned chipmakers implies some hefty upside. You’re reading a free...
NASDAQ
Snag This Bargain 9.5% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Roll Did
There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 14, Ares Capital Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Penelope F. Roll, invested $47,600.00 into 2,500 shares of ARCC, for a cost per share of $19.04. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) and achieve a cost basis 6.7% cheaper than Roll, with shares changing hands as low as $17.77 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
US Stocks' Momentum Set To Continue Tuesday As Nasdaq Futures Lead Rally — Tesla, Goldman, J&J, United Airlines In Focus
Earnings optimism has inspired traders to come piling back into equity market. The upside could be a bear market rally, given the fluid economic condition, analysts say. The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a markedly higher opening for Wall Street stocks on Tuesday, potentially extending the strong gains from the previous session. The third-quarter reporting season has provided a shot in the arm for the market, which was languishing amid multiple downward catalysts.
Yahoo!
Stock market interest is back on the rise: Chart
With a brutal year for the stock market getting closer to a close, investors may be showing renewed interest in their investments as they look to take action into 2023. Google searches for "Dow Jones" have picked up over the last month (chart below), according to findings compiled by DataTrek Research. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is often seen as the most commonly used metric for stocks by the average U.S. household.
NASDAQ
Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) shareholders have endured a 62% loss from investing in the stock five years ago
Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But no-one is immune from buying too high. To wit, the Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) share price managed to fall 62% over five long years. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 48%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 24% in the last three months.
Motley Fool
Why Salesforce Stock Was Leading the Dow Jones Higher Today
Starboard Value has acquired a sizable stake in the customer relationship-management leader. Salesforce is trading at a historically low price-to-sales valuation. Management is aiming to grow revenue, while also expanding free cash flow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
NASDAQ
Is Roblox Stock a Buy Now?
Roblox's (NYSE: RBLX) stock price surged 20% on Oct. 17 after the gaming platform company revealed its September key growth metrics. It believes its bookings rose 11%-15% year-over-year during the month, even after absorbing a 6% impact from unfavorable foreign exchange rates. Its daily active users (DAUs) increased 23% to...
NASDAQ
ServiceNow (NOW) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ServiceNow (NOW) closed at $355.44, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of...
NASDAQ
Hershey (HSY) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hershey (HSY) closed at $226.26, marking a -0.46% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%. Coming into today, shares of the chocolate bar...
NASDAQ
Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 7.9% on Wednesday after health regulators authorized Novavax's (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine, Adjuvanted, as a booster for adults. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will allow Novavax's vaccine to be used as a first booster shot for people aged 18 and older who would rather take it than initial boosters offered by Moderna and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Novavax's vaccine is protein-based, while Moderna's and Pfizer's vaccines were developed with mRNA technology.
NASDAQ
What's Going on With Meta Platforms Stock?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock has been a hot topic of discussion among investors. The company formerly known as Facebook changed its name and focus to pioneering the metaverse. Opinions are mixed on whether that's a good decision. Regardless, investors are curious for insights into its progress thus far and how its vibrant social media business is doing.
NASDAQ
Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) closed at $61.80, marking a +0.29% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the agriculture...
NASDAQ
Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Allegheny Technologies (ATI) closed at $28.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.04% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of...
NASDAQ
H&R Block (HRB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
H&R Block (HRB) closed at $40.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.97% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the tax...
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100
High stock prices sound great if you already own the stock, but they can be off-putting if you are looking to buy it. Still, all pricing on the market is relative and what some might consider a cheap stock, others might consider to be expensive (and vice versa). For some, stocks priced about $100 a share are considered expensive. Fortunately, you can still buy shares of great companies for $100, or even less, if you know where to look.
