Major discount retail store opening another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
We Scooped Up Tasty Treats at Acworth's Newest Ice Cream Shop After Visiting Downtown's Halloween ScarecrowsDeanLandAcworth, GA
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight
The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football. The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone. Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line. ...
Bleacher Report
Kyler Murray on Exchange with Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury: 'We’re All Good'
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray downplayed any issues with head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a heated sideline interaction during Thursday's 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints. Speaking to reporters after the game, Murray explained his reaction was prompted by Kingsbury's animated behavior. "It was just in the moment and...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Says 'No Retirement in My Future' Despite Buccaneers' Struggles
Tom Brady can't play football forever. But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reaffirmed on Thursday that he has no plans to retire anytime soon, even with the Bucs' offense struggling to start the 2022 season. "I love the sport and I love the teammates and I wanna go do a...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Talks Concussion: Was Unconscious, Doesn't Remember Hit
Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa briefly lost consciousness following the hit that left him with a concussion in a 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, the third-year quarterback recounted the moment and said his memory of the night is hazy:. Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou sacked...
Bleacher Report
Winners and Losers of the Blockbuster Christian McCaffrey Trade to 49ers
While much of the NFL world was focused on Thursday night's Arizona Cardinals win over the New Orleans Saints, another NFC West team stole the spotlight with the first true blockbuster in-season trade before the November 1 deadline. The San Francisco 49ers acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the...
Bleacher Report
Panthers, 49ers' Updated 2023 NFL Draft Picks After Christian McCaffrey Trade
The Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers surprised the football world by completing a trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey on Thursday night. With the deal, the Panthers added a substantial haul of draft picks for 2023 and beyond, and now, their draft inventory looks like this:. The 49ers,...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 7: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
Here come the rookies and wily veterans who won't go away. In Week 7, fantasy football managers can rely on the young and unproven as well as familiar faces who still have value in the latter stages of their careers. To avoid the bye-week blues, fantasy managers will scour the...
Bleacher Report
NFL Players Hitting 2023 Free Agency Who Are Earning Major Paydays
It’s never too early to start thinking about the upcoming free-agency class. General managers around the league already have short lists of players they are hoping to sign, but some may no longer fit the budget after breakout years. Several players have gone from relatively unknown entities to stars...
Bleacher Report
How Geno Smith Has Resurrected His NFL Career In Seattle
Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and Jalen Hurts all play in the NFC. Yet as we approach the midway point of the 2022 NFL season, the conference's highest-rated passer is none other than Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Geno Smith. Smith was essentially left for dead by the professional football community...
Bleacher Report
Christian McCaffrey Trade Is Exactly What Win-Now 49ers Need for Super Bowl Chase
There's nothing like a late-night blockbuster to start a weekend of NFL action off right. Late Thursday night, the San Francisco 49ers sent shock waves rippling across the league by dealing a package of picks to the Carolina Panthers for star running back Christian McCaffrey. For the player, it's a...
Bleacher Report
Ravens' DeSean Jackson Hypes Lamar Jackson: 'He's the New Era of Michael Vick'
New Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson is a big fan of Lamar Jackson—a big enough fan to compare him to one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks of all time. "I've been keeping my eye on Lamar for a little while now, man," he told reporters on Wednesday. "You see a lot of the characteristics and similarities to Michael Vick, but he's beaten some of his records, so he's the new era of Michael Vick."
Bleacher Report
D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard's Fantasy Outlook After Christian McCaffrey Trade
The Carolina Panthers will be relying upon some new options out of the backfield after star Christian McCaffrey was reportedly traded to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers received a package of draft picks:. Now, fantasy managers will look to turn...
Bleacher Report
LSU HC Brian Kelly Says Instant Replay 'Ruining the Game'
LSU head coach Brian Kelly hasn't changed his opinion on instant replay within a few days to think things over. Speaking on his weekly radio show (h/t Koky Riley of the Lafayette Daily Advertiser), Kelly said replay reviews are "ruining the game" because they slow things down. "Here's how it...
How To Watch the Philadelphia Eagles Games Live This Season (2022)
Regardless of the ups and downs in the 2022 season, the Philadelphia Eagles have managed to show the league that
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: D.J. Moore Drawing Trade Interest; Panthers View WR as Foundational Piece
It's all about the future at this point for the Carolina Panthers, and that future may still include wide receiver D.J. Moore even after trading away Christian McCaffrey. Carolina announced it traded McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported it has also "received multiple trade calls" from teams interested in Moore. Yet Fowler noted "the team has considered Moore a foundational piece to the roster. That would make a trade tough to execute."
Bleacher Report
49ers' Top Christian McCaffrey Trade Packages amid Rumored Interest
The San Francisco 49ers could end up in the middle of the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes if the price is right. Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports mentioned the 49ers as one of the better fits for the 26-year-old if the Carolina Panthers opt to deal their star running back. ESPN,com's David...
Bleacher Report
Christian McCaffrey Trade Rumors: 'Near Certainty' Panthers Move RB Before Deadline
The Carolina Panthers reportedly aren't expected to keep star running back Christian McCaffrey beyond the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post reported Wednesday that Carolina trading McCaffrey before the deadline is a "near certainty." La Canfora noted that between McCaffrey's injury history and the...
Bleacher Report
3 Available NFL Free Agents Packers Must Pursue to Stop Losing Streak
The Green Bay Packers' 2022 season sank to a new low in Week 6 with back-to-back losses to the New York teams. A 27-10 loss to the Jets has the Packers looking at a 3-3 record and two-game skid heading into a three-game road trip that includes matchups against the Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions.
NFL fans take to social media to voice displeasure over broadcaster Al Michaels' comments about Taylor Swift
Longtime broadcaster Al Michaels made comments during the "Thursday Night Football" game suggesting Taylor Swift's music mostly appeals to a certain portion of the population.
