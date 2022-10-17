ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dotesports.com

How long is the Modern Warfare 2 campaign? Approximate time to beat

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally available, with players who pre-ordered the game able to play through the entire campaign before the title’s official launch. Early access for Modern Warfare 2’s campaign is available to play as of Oct. 20, and though players have reported several bugs coming with the early release, many have already swept through the game’s iconic single-player mode. The full release will be on Oct. 28, including multiplayer modes and Special Ops. For now, players can dive into the global campaign of Modern Warfare 2.
dotesports.com

FaZe kick off Halo World Championship pool play with crucial sweep of G2 Esports

The second day of the Halo World Championship began today with a key matchup between tournament favorites FaZe Clan and G2 Esports, their closest rival in Pool C. As a top-six finisher at HCS Orlando last month, G2 was gunning for a potential upset, but FaZe held strong in the face of two close maps to secure a much-needed 3-0 series win.
dotesports.com

Tundra Esports outworks Team Aster, locks in top three finish at TI11

From a mixed performance in the DPC regular season to a top three finish at The International 2022, Tundra Esports really has come a long way from just missing out on qualifying for TI10. That improvement now includes a decisive 2-0 win over Team Aster that has put them just one win away from the TI11 grand finals.
dotesports.com

Gladiators fall as OG gets one step closer to Dota 2 greatness at TI11

Inexperience on a big stage can cause younger players to underperform, however, OG’s roster continues to outperform pre-season expectations as they fend off Gaimin Gladiators and move on at The International 2022. It was a battle between two teams with very little experience on LAN, but neither side looked...
dotesports.com

Sign Subroza? The TSM superstar is racking up aces in VALORANT to kick off Episode 5, Act 3

With partnership on the horizon via the VCT Americas 2023 league, the depth of the North American VALORANT scene has naturally led to a stacked list of available free agents to choose from. With teams like OpTic, XSET, TSM, and others not acquiring partnerships, their sought-after players suddenly become the hottest commodities.
dotesports.com

One champion had a 100 percent pick-ban rate through the group stage at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The dust and destruction have settled on Summoner’s Rift and the group stage at the 2022...
dotesports.com

Sneyking gets revenge, Tundra Esports give OG the cold shoulder at TI11

What would you do if skiter is running at you on a fully-farmed hero in Dota 2? That is a question OG was asked and couldn’t find a strong answer to on day two of The International 2022’s main stage. When Tundra Esports claimed the top seed in...
dotesports.com

TFT Dragonlands NA Last Chance Qualifier: Standings, scores, and format

Sixteen North American Teamfight Tactics players competed for the final two seeds at the NA Regional Finals and a chance to compete at Worlds. Scheduled to take place from Oct. 22 to 23, the TFT Last Chance Qualifier showcased gameplay from Patch 12.20. Players at the LCQ competed in 12 games over two days, six games each day, with the top two earning a direct invite to the NA Regional Finals.
dotesports.com

Reports suggest LEC will change format for 2023 season

The format of the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) is reportedly set to change when the 2023 season begins in January. Next year, the LEC will expand its season from two splits to three, with more tournament play sprinkled throughout the year, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. The first three weeks of each split will be three-day-long “superweeks,” with a playoff bracket following the conclusion of that three-week “regular season” period.
dotesports.com

Diamond on my mind: The essential IEM Rio CS:GO Major Pick ‘Em Challenge guide

It’s time to start placing your picks for the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, following Valve’s release of the Major viewer pass on Oct. 21, along with the latest autograph and sticker capsules for the competing players and teams. For viewer pass owners, it’s another chance to play the...
dotesports.com

Thwifo to join top partnered VALORANT team as sixth man

Former T1 player Zander “thwifo” Kim is set to join another team prior to the start of the VALORANT international league next year, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Thwifo has signed with North American partnered team NRG and will compete as the sixth man for the roster. The move would solidify NRG’s minimum requirement of six players that are mandatory for developer and tournament host Riot Games.
dotesports.com

Why is Junkertown gone in Overwatch 2 and when will it return?

Like many of the original Overwatch‘s maps, Junkertown made a return in Overwatch 2. Long before Junker Queen was announced as a playable hero, Junkertown introduced her as a character and gave her a voice. The map itself is part of the Escort category, requiring players to accompany a payload all the way from a shanty village outside the town itself to its inner sanctum: the Scrapyard, an arena for ruthless fighters.
dotesports.com

How to obtain and use Event Tickets in Destiny 2

Solstice 2022 dropped the “of Heroes” in its name and brought in a new mechanic: event challenges. This overhaul created a series of objectives for Destiny 2 players to complete and unlock some rewards, including Event Tickets and a triumph for each of its four core events—Dawning, Guardian Games, Solstice, and Festival of the Lost.
dotesports.com

‘Let them try to counter us,’: Misha says OG is done trying to counter teams at TI11

Throughout the 2021-2022 DPC season, OG worked to unlock a new generation of Dota 2. Building a roster filled with young players to kickstart the organization’s rebuild proved to be the right call from the get-go, as OG’s new core quickly surpassed all expectations and qualified for The International 2022 in their first year.
dotesports.com

Worlds 2022 knockout stage: results, schedule, bracket

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The 2022 League of Legends World Championship group stage is over, and the knockout rounds await—just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy