dotesports.com
How long is the Modern Warfare 2 campaign? Approximate time to beat
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally available, with players who pre-ordered the game able to play through the entire campaign before the title’s official launch. Early access for Modern Warfare 2’s campaign is available to play as of Oct. 20, and though players have reported several bugs coming with the early release, many have already swept through the game’s iconic single-player mode. The full release will be on Oct. 28, including multiplayer modes and Special Ops. For now, players can dive into the global campaign of Modern Warfare 2.
dotesports.com
FaZe kick off Halo World Championship pool play with crucial sweep of G2 Esports
The second day of the Halo World Championship began today with a key matchup between tournament favorites FaZe Clan and G2 Esports, their closest rival in Pool C. As a top-six finisher at HCS Orlando last month, G2 was gunning for a potential upset, but FaZe held strong in the face of two close maps to secure a much-needed 3-0 series win.
dotesports.com
Tundra Esports outworks Team Aster, locks in top three finish at TI11
From a mixed performance in the DPC regular season to a top three finish at The International 2022, Tundra Esports really has come a long way from just missing out on qualifying for TI10. That improvement now includes a decisive 2-0 win over Team Aster that has put them just one win away from the TI11 grand finals.
dotesports.com
Boxi says Liquid’s TI11 elimination series against OG will be ‘spicier’ than other opponents
With the Last Chance Qualifier and Group Stage performance behind them, Team Liquid are still alive at The International 2022 after surviving a brush with Entity in the lower bracket that allowed them to extend MATUMBAMAN’s last ride just a little longer. Overall, TI11 has been a game of...
dotesports.com
Gladiators fall as OG gets one step closer to Dota 2 greatness at TI11
Inexperience on a big stage can cause younger players to underperform, however, OG’s roster continues to outperform pre-season expectations as they fend off Gaimin Gladiators and move on at The International 2022. It was a battle between two teams with very little experience on LAN, but neither side looked...
dotesports.com
Sign Subroza? The TSM superstar is racking up aces in VALORANT to kick off Episode 5, Act 3
With partnership on the horizon via the VCT Americas 2023 league, the depth of the North American VALORANT scene has naturally led to a stacked list of available free agents to choose from. With teams like OpTic, XSET, TSM, and others not acquiring partnerships, their sought-after players suddenly become the hottest commodities.
dotesports.com
T1 crush RNG’s hopes of a Summoner’s Cup in a breathtaking sweep at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The games might have been closer than what people might expect from a sweep, but T1...
dotesports.com
One champion had a 100 percent pick-ban rate through the group stage at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The dust and destruction have settled on Summoner’s Rift and the group stage at the 2022...
dotesports.com
A legacy League region is reportedly losing its Worlds slot in 2023, could become part of ERL
The year might still be a few months away from ending, but news about next year’s League of Legends competitive circuit is already circulating. A new report, for example, has surfaced suggesting that the Turkish region will be losing its spot at the World Championship for next year, according to Turkish news outlet Esporin.
dotesports.com
Sneyking gets revenge, Tundra Esports give OG the cold shoulder at TI11
What would you do if skiter is running at you on a fully-farmed hero in Dota 2? That is a question OG was asked and couldn’t find a strong answer to on day two of The International 2022’s main stage. When Tundra Esports claimed the top seed in...
dotesports.com
TFT Dragonlands NA Last Chance Qualifier: Standings, scores, and format
Sixteen North American Teamfight Tactics players competed for the final two seeds at the NA Regional Finals and a chance to compete at Worlds. Scheduled to take place from Oct. 22 to 23, the TFT Last Chance Qualifier showcased gameplay from Patch 12.20. Players at the LCQ competed in 12 games over two days, six games each day, with the top two earning a direct invite to the NA Regional Finals.
dotesports.com
Reports suggest LEC will change format for 2023 season
The format of the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) is reportedly set to change when the 2023 season begins in January. Next year, the LEC will expand its season from two splits to three, with more tournament play sprinkled throughout the year, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. The first three weeks of each split will be three-day-long “superweeks,” with a playoff bracket following the conclusion of that three-week “regular season” period.
dotesports.com
Diamond on my mind: The essential IEM Rio CS:GO Major Pick ‘Em Challenge guide
It’s time to start placing your picks for the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, following Valve’s release of the Major viewer pass on Oct. 21, along with the latest autograph and sticker capsules for the competing players and teams. For viewer pass owners, it’s another chance to play the...
dotesports.com
Thwifo to join top partnered VALORANT team as sixth man
Former T1 player Zander “thwifo” Kim is set to join another team prior to the start of the VALORANT international league next year, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Thwifo has signed with North American partnered team NRG and will compete as the sixth man for the roster. The move would solidify NRG’s minimum requirement of six players that are mandatory for developer and tournament host Riot Games.
dotesports.com
Coach Perkz? The LEC legend is open to it—but he’s got some business to finish first
It’s not uncommon for esports players to retire, but remain in their scene as a coach. The speculation on players possibly leaving their playing days behind to coach always ramps up the more popular and successful a player is. In a recent stream, Luka “Perkz” Perković discussed his future...
dotesports.com
Why is Junkertown gone in Overwatch 2 and when will it return?
Like many of the original Overwatch‘s maps, Junkertown made a return in Overwatch 2. Long before Junker Queen was announced as a playable hero, Junkertown introduced her as a character and gave her a voice. The map itself is part of the Escort category, requiring players to accompany a payload all the way from a shanty village outside the town itself to its inner sanctum: the Scrapyard, an arena for ruthless fighters.
dotesports.com
Where is Chrome Punk in Fortnite? How to find and dance with Chrome Punk in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, constantly introducing new content to the game. It’s the Halloween season, so Epic Games has introduced its latest entry into the annual Fortnitemares event. This year has brought all kinds of spooky characters like DJ Lyta, the Inkquisitor, and Chrome Punk to the island.
dotesports.com
How to obtain and use Event Tickets in Destiny 2
Solstice 2022 dropped the “of Heroes” in its name and brought in a new mechanic: event challenges. This overhaul created a series of objectives for Destiny 2 players to complete and unlock some rewards, including Event Tickets and a triumph for each of its four core events—Dawning, Guardian Games, Solstice, and Festival of the Lost.
dotesports.com
‘Let them try to counter us,’: Misha says OG is done trying to counter teams at TI11
Throughout the 2021-2022 DPC season, OG worked to unlock a new generation of Dota 2. Building a roster filled with young players to kickstart the organization’s rebuild proved to be the right call from the get-go, as OG’s new core quickly surpassed all expectations and qualified for The International 2022 in their first year.
dotesports.com
Worlds 2022 knockout stage: results, schedule, bracket
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The 2022 League of Legends World Championship group stage is over, and the knockout rounds await—just...
