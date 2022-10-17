Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
China’s Xi Jinping has former-president dragged out of meeting on live TV
China's ex-president Hu Jintao was seen being removed from a congress meeting by security as Xi Jinping continues to assert his dominance.Two security guards led the 79-year-old off stage as he looked confused as to why he was removed. The reason is still unknown, but he's rumoured to have a frosty relationship with Xi.The move is just another of Xi's power moves, after he campaigned to remove term limits back in 2017, essentially appointing himself as leader for life.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Prince Harry Still Not Confirmed to Attend King Charles’ Coronation as Plans Leaked
Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Slimmed-down coronation plans revealedPrince Harry is still TBC, but Prince William is taking an “active role” in planning the coronation of King Charles—probably a good idea as, you know, he’s next.The Telegraph reports that the royals have been advised to axe “archaic,” “feudal,” and “imperial” aspects ahead of the Coronation, which is due to take place on May 6 next year and is codenamed “Operation Golden Orb,” and that after the religious Coronation,...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Scheduled power cuts introduced in Kyiv
Blackouts see households in Kyiv divided into three groups ‘disconnected for a certain period of time’ following Russian strikes on key infrastructure
Voices: Henry Dimbleby: We have children breaking down and crying because of hunger
“We have children breaking down and crying because of hunger.” This awful testimony comes from the headteacher of a multi-academy trust I spoke to recently. It’s just one example of the realities of a child hunger crisis that schools up and down the country are witnessing every day.The headteacher, Dr Nick Capstick, told me: “Just over half our pupils do not get free school meals but would be defined as living in poverty. Many arrive at school hungry and, as the day progresses, they become distracted and unable to concentrate because they think only of food.To make change happen,...
