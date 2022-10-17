Read full article on original website
techunwrapped.com
iPhone 14 Pro Max a month later, it has not gone as expected
A month has already passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max came into my hands, so I think it has been enough time to be able to tell you, in a much more personal post than usual, what my experience has been and is being with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the top model of iPhone that you can find right now in the Apple Store. I can already tell you that not everything has gone as expected.
Apple Insider
Apple's 10th-gen iPad arrives with more speed & new colorful design
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's tenth-generationiPad has an overhauled design that more closely matches that of the iPad Pro and iPad Air. Launched alongside the updated M2 iPad Pro, the tenth-generation iPad has undergone the biggest design change...
9to5Mac
The problem with Apple Watch faces
There are three categories of Apple Watch face requests:. Apple has added around 50 new watch faces since watchOS 1.0 in 2015, and most watch faces have added or updated customization options over the years. Apple has never allowed custom watch faces in any capacity to run on the watch.
2021 iPad Pro gets surprise price cut in unmissable deal
It's no secret that we here at Creative Bloq really love iPads. They're fantastic devices for any creative and open up a whole new world of artistic possibilities using Apple's high-end software – all in a portable package. With the new generations of iPad only just going up for pre-order, we weren't expecting to see massive discounts on the older models just yet... but that's what we've found with the 2021 12-9inch iPad Pro (with 1TB of storage and two years of AppleCare+) going from $1,948 down to just $1,748, saving you a massive $200! (opens in new tab)
Engadget
The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for the first time
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Apple only just...
notebookcheck.net
Apple confirms iOS 16.1 release date with various changes and improvements
Earlier this week, Apple outlined a release date for iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura, covered separately. Subsequently, the company has informed 9to5Mac that it plans to ship iOS 16.1 simultaneously. Hence, Apple is currently working towards distributing the first major iOS update on October 24. Based on recent beta builds,...
techunwrapped.com
3 ways to have Microsoft 365 without paying
Office programs, such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint, are part of the essential programs for any computer. However, contrary to what we may think, to use them it is necessary to buy a license from Microsoft, either through a one-time payment, or with a subscription. However, it is not always necessary to checkout, since there are times that, without knowing it, we have in our possession a key for this suite and it will allow us to use all Microsoft programs without having to checkout. These are the most common ways to have Microsoft 365 without paying.
TechRadar
Don't buy the new iPad, the 4th-gen iPad Air is way better
On October 18, Apple dropped a trio of new iPads and although the M2-powered iPad Pro was the star of this announcement, the company also introduced a landmark base iPad that bids farewell to the home button and Lightning port. The only thing is, the company did that already, and better, about two years ago.
The Verge
How to record a phone call on an iPhone
Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
Digital Trends
Amazon is selling this 65-inch QLED TV for under $1,000 today
Now’s the time to get Samsung’s 65-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV for under a thousand dollars. The Samsung Q70A, which usually costs $1,400, is part of a special, limited-time offering that has slashed the price by nearly a third, down to $948. We haven’t covered a sale for more than $400 dollars off for this ultra-high-definition TV in the past, so you likely won’t see a deal this good for quite some time. The best part? Unlike some of our Samsung TV deals, this sale is directly from Amazon, so you can enjoy free shipping and any Amazon Prime perks you have alongside the deal.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is 49% off right now
Working from home regularly and looking for great laptop deals to enhance your productivity? You need the Dell Vostro 3510. Even better, right now, you can buy the Dell Vostro 3510 for 49% off when you get it direct from Dell. Normally priced at $927, it’s down to $469 for a limited time only. Read on while we look at why it’s worth every cent.
Apple Mail - Unmasking The Most Mysterious App In The World
The Mail App is pre-configured on the Home Screen (the most valuable real estate on your iPhone), yet the word mail isn’t even mentioned in Apple’s 10-k. This is clearly an important app, not only to Apple, but also to Apple’s customers. iPhone users frequently drop the Mail app into their dock (the bottom tray on your screen that never goes away). Try googling images of “iPhone home screen”. You’ll see as many photos with the Mail app moved to the dock as you do with the pre-configuration.
makeuseof.com
How to Soft Reset Your iPhone
It's normal for all tech gadgets to have a hiccup now and then. Fortunately, you can often resolve the problem at home without any cost. The solution is to soft reset your device. Let's first quickly look at what an iPhone soft reset does. Then, we'll go through the steps...
teslarati.com
Tesla drops new details on its next vehicle platform
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the automaker’s next vehicle platform will exceed Model 3 and Model Y production output, be roughly half the cost of the Model 3 and Model Y platforms, and be smaller in size. Musk and other Tesla executives were asked about any potential developments from...
Apple Insider
Microsoft making Xbox mobile game store to challenge Apple's iPhone control
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Microsoft plans to fight both Apple and Google by building a mobile gaming store — but unless assorted governments mandate it, it won't appear in theApp Store soon. At the beginning of 2022,...
Phone Arena
Best lock screen widgets for iOS 16
With iOS 16, Apple introduced customizable lock screen widgets, quite a big addition to the iOS operating system that, honestly speaking, flipped up the iPhone customization game on its head. Paired with the Always-On display functionality on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro, lock screen widgets are now an integral and rather useful part of Apple's platform.
9to5Mac
How to see steps with Apple Watch including distance and custom complications
Whether you’ve just gotten an Apple Watch or have had one for a while and just haven’t tracked your steps closely before, it’s easy to do. Follow along for how to see steps on Apple Watch including distance, flights climbed, along with daily, monthly, and yearly trends. We’ll also look at how to make custom complications to track steps right on Apple Watch faces.
Apple Insider
M2 iPad Pro, Apple Pencil woes, redesigned 10.9-inch iPad
Apple's redesigned iPad and updated iPad Pro models have shaken up the whole iPad range. Your AppleInsider Podcast hosts look at whether that's good or bad -- plus what Apple is doing with its two new Apple TV 4K editions. Apple's introduction of a new entry-level iPad has created a...
Apple Insider
What to try if Siri isn't working after iOS 16.0.3 update
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — For some users,Siri doesn't work at all after updating to iOS 16.0.3. While there's no guaranteed fix yet, here are a few things you can try. Some iPhone owners have reported that Siri and...
Apple Insider
Intel's Thunderbolt 5 has twice the speed of Thunderbolt 4
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Intel has previewed an early prototype for its next-generation Thunderbolt, showcasing faster speeds and improved external display support. The next generation of Thunderbolt will deliver 80 gigabits per second of bidirectional bandwidth, double that...
