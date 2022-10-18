Read full article on original website
blockchain.news
Voyager Customers Could Get 72% if Bankruptcy Sale Succeeds
Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager may repay customers 72% of their accounts' value if the company can sell itself to digital-asset exchange FTX US. FTX US was able to secure a two-week-long auction for Voyager under a deal connected to court approval of the creditor payment plan, according to lawyers. However,...
blockchain.news
Crypto Groups Mobilize Support for Grayscale Spot Bitcoin ETF Lawsuit Fight
Three trade groups representing a broad interest in the crypto industry on Wednesday filed a court brief supporting a Grayscale Investments lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for rejecting the company's proposal for a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). The groups, which include the Blockchain Association, Chamber of...
blockchain.news
German Crypto Neobank Nuri to Sets Date to Close its Business
Nuri, a cryptocurrency-focused German Neobank has set December 18 as the date it will stop access to its platform and find ways to liquidate its assets. In an open letter to its workers, key stakeholders, and the general public, Nuri’s CEO Kristina Walcker-Mayer described how the company’s attempt to find additional funding or an acquirer had been futile considering the current economic pangs in the global financial ecosystem as a whole.
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
New batch of direct payments worth up to $1,050 go out automatically to millions of Americans next week
NEXT week, millions of Americans are set to score another round of direct payments worth up to $1,050. Residents in California started receiving payments in early October as rebates were issued on the 7th. Californians can count on another round next week as the current set of gas relief payments...
blockchain.news
Bitcoin’s Small to Mid-Sized Addresses Continue Going Through the Roof
As Bitcoin (BTC) continues hovering around the $19K zone, small to mid-sized addresses are scaling the heights, according to Santiment. “Bitcoin's small to mid-sized addresses (holding 0.1 to 10 BTC) hold an AllTimeHigh 15.9% of the coin's available supply.”. Source:Santiment. Therefore, Bitcoin addresses have been witnessing heightened activity. Santiment added:
blockchain.news
Bitcoin’s Volume Dominates Performance More than Volatility, Cumberland Suggests
Even though some analysts have stipulated that Bitcoin’s volatility is a cause for concern, crypto trading firm Cumberland believes volume is what matters the most. Cumberland stipulated that Bitcoin volume “remain absolutely massive,” given that BTC derivatives worth approximately $50 billion are cleared on crypto exchanges daily. As a result, the firm believes that the daily crypto activity might be at least $100 billion, nearly a fifth of U.S. stocks.
blockchain.news
Bitcoin Braces for Deeper Bear Market as Fed Eyeing Another Big Rate Hike
The US Federal Reserve is considering a higher-than-expected interest rate hike next month as inflation persists, according to the New York Times. "Federal Reserve officials have coalesced around a plan to raise interest rates by three-quarters of a point next month," according to the New York Times. The current challenging...
blockchain.news
FDIC to Offer Guidance on Crypto After it Understands its Associated Risks
Martin Gruenberg, the acting Head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Commission (FDIC) has assured that banking regulators in the United States will be responsible for providing adequate guidelines to financial institutions on how to deal with digital currencies. Speaking at the Brookings Institute on Thursday, Gruenberg said this guidance will...
blockchain.news
Eastern Asia’s Crypto Market Growth Halts, China's Crypto Transaction Volume Drops by 31% YoY
Chainalysis, a US blockchain analysis firm, released a new research study Thursday, showing that Eastern Asia is the fourth-largest cryptocurrency market, receiving $777.5 billion worth of crypto between July 2021 and June 2022. This figure represents just under 13% of global transaction volume during that time period. As a result,...
blockchain.news
Crypto Mining May be Sacrificed as EU Continues to Battle Energy Crisis
The European Commission is preparing the minds of leaders in its member states as they may need to halt cryptocurrency mining on their shores should the strain on the energy industry in the region demand it. According to a Press Release, detailing an action plan to digitalize the energy sector,...
American Express CEO: Consumers are still spending
Consumers are still spending, American Express CEO Stephen Squeri said, despite the fact that inflation remains high and interest rates continue to rise.
Hermès Plans to Raise Prices Up to 10 Percent Next Year
Hermès fans, gird your wallets: the brand is about to increase its prices. On Thursday, the beloved French luxury goods maker announced plans to hike its prices by five to 10 percent in 2023. In an interview with Reuters, Eric du Halgouet, Hermès’s executive vice president, cited increased costs and currency movements as reasons for the move, as well as a sales spike during its third quarter. Hermès devotees may not be surprised: the brand has increased its prices by up to two percent annually in recent years. In 2022, its prices increased by four percent. “For the moment, we don’t see...
blockchain.news
US IRS Introduces Broad Category for Digital Assets Ahead of Tax Season
The United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is preparing for the forthcoming tax season, especially as it concerns digital assets. According to a draft bill published by the tax regulator, investors in the US will be able to see if and how they are supposed to report their digital assets which include crypto coins and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).
blockchain.news
Binance Now Ranked as the Second Largest Voting Power in Uniswap DAO
In a move that has become quite worrisome to Hayden Adams, the founder of the Uniswap decentralized exchange, Binance exchange has delegated as much as 13 million UNI tokens to the Uniswap DAO. This token automatically springboards Binance as the entity with the second-largest voting power after mega Venture Capital...
blockchain.news
$8.4m Exploit Breached from DeFi Lending Protocol Moola Markets
Another exploit hits the crypto industry with roughly $8.4 million stolen from Moola Markets, a non-custodial liquidity and lending protocol built on the mobile-first Celo blockchain. According to Research director Igor Igamberdiev, the attacker exploited the protocol by using 243,000 CELO tokens deposited from Binance and, in turn, loaned 60,000...
blockchain.news
Hacker Steals $1m from Multi-Chain Crypto Wallet BitKeep
BitKeep's token swap service was attacked on Monday by an unknown hacker. The multi-chain crypto wallet was robbed of $1 million in crypto tokens. The users who were robbed had approved their tokens on BitKeep's swap service - called a swap router - on the BNB Chain and Polygon. Reports...
blockchain.news
Hong Kong to Propose Statutory Licensing Regime for VASPs: CE John Lee
Chief Executive of HKSAR John Lee delivered his first policy address Wednesday, indicating that the administration has proposed a bill to establish a statutory licensing regime for virtual asset service providers. In his first policy address to the Legislative Council, John Lee, the leader of Hong Kong, who took over...
blockchain.news
Shapeshift Migrate Users to Open-Source Mobile App Boosting Decentralization
Shapeshift has now created a new open-source app to which users will have to migrate, to take additional steps into complete decentralization. On Wednesday, noncustodial crypto exchange and decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), Shapeshift, announced the launch of its new open-source mobile application to move fully into decentralization. According to Shapeshift,...
