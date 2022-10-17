INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Ryan finally got the Colts stalled offense moving. Whether the up-tempo style becomes a weekly staple has not been decided. Just days after Indianapolis delivered its most productive performance all season, coach Frank Reich remains non-committal on whether he will continue using the no-huddle offense as much as they did last weekend. Ryan, for one, isn’t opposed — especially after throwing 58 passes. “You do what you have to do in order to win football games,” Ryan said. “Obviously, that’s not going to be every week where you’re throwing the football that much. The good part about our guys is, to a man, they’re not really worried about how we do it. It’s just finding a way to get it done.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 29 MINUTES AGO