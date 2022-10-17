Read full article on original website
Matt LaFleur Responds To Aaron Rodgers: NFL World Reacts
Just about everyone on the Green Bay Packers said that their 3-2 start would be nothing to worry about if they beat the New York Jets on Sunday. Well, they lost to the Jets on Sunday - badly - and now Aaron Rodgers' chakras appear totally out of whack. Speaking...
Aaron Rodgers Reveals Joking Threat To Packers Teammates
The Green Bay Packers have looked nothing like the team many thought they would be coming into the year, and Aaron Rodgers may have to take matters into his own hands. Appearing on the "Pat McAfee Show," the 38-year-old joked that the best way to motivate his struggling offensive line may be restrict the gift-giving this holiday season.
Packers latest injury news should have fans thinking OBJ
The Green Bay Packers and Odell Beckham Jr. seem destined for each other. A recent injury makes it even more of a good fit. The Green Bay Packers offense has been anything but lethal so far this year. 27th in average points per drive and 15th in total yards, this hasn’t been what Packers fans have come to expect of an offense led by Aaron Rodgers.
ESPN
Why Packers are struggling for first time under coach Matt LaFleur
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The quarterback is making suggestions -- in public -- about the offensive plan. The receivers aren’t clicking with the quarterback. The running backs aren’t getting the ball enough. And the offensive line has a major weakness. Such is life for the Green Bay Packers,...
Aaron Rodgers has funny threat for Packers’ offense
The Green Bay Packers looked shockingly overmatched in their game against the New York Jets on Sunday. Poor offensive line play was one of the biggest reasons for that, and Aaron Rodgers has an idea for how to motivate the men who are tasked with keeping him upright. Rodgers was...
Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers' Request to Simplify Packers' Offense
"I don’t know what that means. No, we talked about it. It’s just any time there’s a lack of execution and certainly, we’ve got to coach better," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said a day after the loss to the Jets.
Yardbarker
Packers Writer Calls Out Fans Over Matt LaFleur Treatment
Head coach Matt LaFleur did something for the first time in four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He lost consecutive games against the New York Giants in Week 5 and the New York Jets in Week 6. Apparently, these results are already irking Packers fans. That’s why Packers writer...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Pressure by Jets, Right Side of Line
The New York Jets didn't have to blitz to put immense pressure on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Should Yosh Nijman be part of the solution?
Yardbarker
Week 6 Big Time Packers Players of the Game
The Packers player of the game in week six is Robert Tonyan. He finished the game with a stat line of 10 receptions on 12 targets and 90 yards. He played on 63% of snaps, which was his highest percentage all season. Four of his 10 receptions were first downs. This was one of Tonyan’s best games in his career; his 10 catches on 12 catches were career highs for both stats and his 90 receiving yards were his second-highest.
