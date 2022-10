GALESBURG, Ill. – A Galesburg man was arrested in Florida in connection with a shooting death we reported on back in July. Authorities say Asheem Afutu, 33, has been extradited back to Knox County from Florida, and made an appearance in court Friday on charges of First-Degree Murder and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO