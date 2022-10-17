ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

1130 AM: The Tiger

Best Places and Times to See Fall Foliage in North Louisiana

It's the time of year when even the dogs don't mind going outdside and taking a little walk. Fall... my favorite time of the year. As temperatures begin to drop, you will start smelling fireplaces in the neigborhood, pumpkins begin appearing in peoples' lawn decorations, and of course, there are Christmas displays are already up in the stores.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Powerball Players Are Still Dreaming About Winning

No winner in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. The big jackpot is still growing. It will now be worth more than $550 million for the Saturday night drawing. This prize is now #15 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history. The onetime lump sum payout for this monster jackpot will be $277 million dollars. You could sure buy lots of cool things with that.
LOUISIANA STATE
The 11 Scariest Sounding Town Names In Louisiana

There are some spooky things in Louisiana...like kale in gumbo, potholes on I-20, and politicians. But there are also some spooky sounding cities in the state too. But these aren't cities that people think are spooky, or scary. Cities like New Orleans and Shreveport are known for their hauntings. There are also cities that seem to attract natural disasters more than others (sorry Lake Charles), which is pretty scary too.
LOUISIANA STATE
Man Suing Texas Pete Hot Sauce Because It’s Not Really From Texas

Sometimes You Find Something Out and It Infurriates You to the Point Where You Decide You're Going to Do Something About It. Philip White from California has some serious beef with Texas Pete. He is accusing TW Garner Food Company the maker of Texas Pete of false advertising. White claims that Texas Pete has no connection to Texas. In fact, the company that makes Texas Pete is headquartered in North Carolina. Yes, this California man is mad that Texas Pete is not made in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
World’s Hottest Candy Stolen in Texas – Thief Pays Price

The 'Lil Nitro' is described as the world's hottest gummy bear. It's really hot. It measures 9,000,000 on the Scoville heat scale. That’s 9 million!!. For those who remember the One Chip Challenge from a few years ago, that potato chip made with both the Carolina Reaper Pepper and Scorpion Pepper came in at a measly 2 million Scoville heat units. I tried that chip. It was indescribably hot. I thought my head was going to explode.
ODESSA, TX
Shreveport, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger has the best sports coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana.

