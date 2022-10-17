Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana & Texas Celebrities Talk About Their Haunted Houses
Have you ever lived in a haunted house? Not the kind of haunted house created to entertain during the Halloween season, a home you live in that has things that go "bump" in the night. Over 25% of Americans believe they currently live in a haunted house, while 1 in 10 Americans say they moved out of a home because it was haunted.
20 Haunting Cold Case Killings From East Texas
The first known use of the term "cold case" dates back to 1973, and ever since it has evolved into a common phrase. It has even been used in the name of multiple TV shows, including the franchise "Cold Case" that aired for over 150 episodes on CBS. As far...
Best Places and Times to See Fall Foliage in North Louisiana
It's the time of year when even the dogs don't mind going outdside and taking a little walk. Fall... my favorite time of the year. As temperatures begin to drop, you will start smelling fireplaces in the neigborhood, pumpkins begin appearing in peoples' lawn decorations, and of course, there are Christmas displays are already up in the stores.
Louisiana Powerball Players Are Still Dreaming About Winning
No winner in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. The big jackpot is still growing. It will now be worth more than $550 million for the Saturday night drawing. This prize is now #15 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history. The onetime lump sum payout for this monster jackpot will be $277 million dollars. You could sure buy lots of cool things with that.
One Special Critter Is Getting Pardoned By Louisiana LT Governor
Did You Know There Is a Nutria Pardoning Every SIngle Year In Louisiana?. Houma, Louisiana is home to the Rougarou Fest. Rougarou Fest is a family-friendly festival that takes over Downtown Houma from October 21st through October 23rd celebrating the spooky folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana.
Louisiana Man Cited For Putting Illegal Invasive Snails in Pond
As an avid outdoorsman, I have become well aware of the extreme detrimental effects that invasive species can put on the woods and waters of the Bayou State. The first one of these invasive species that comes to mind is the Imported Fire Ant. According to the USDA,. Two species...
Shreveport School Lands on List of Top Performing in State
ACT scores in Louisiana are down for the 5th consecutive year and the same holds true in the Shreveport area. The highest performing schools locally are Caddo Magnet with a 26.8, 5th highest in the state and Byrd with a 21. The lowest performing schools are Woodlawn with a 14 and BTW with a 14.1.
The 11 Scariest Sounding Town Names In Louisiana
There are some spooky things in Louisiana...like kale in gumbo, potholes on I-20, and politicians. But there are also some spooky sounding cities in the state too. But these aren't cities that people think are spooky, or scary. Cities like New Orleans and Shreveport are known for their hauntings. There are also cities that seem to attract natural disasters more than others (sorry Lake Charles), which is pretty scary too.
Man Suing Texas Pete Hot Sauce Because It’s Not Really From Texas
Sometimes You Find Something Out and It Infurriates You to the Point Where You Decide You're Going to Do Something About It. Philip White from California has some serious beef with Texas Pete. He is accusing TW Garner Food Company the maker of Texas Pete of false advertising. White claims that Texas Pete has no connection to Texas. In fact, the company that makes Texas Pete is headquartered in North Carolina. Yes, this California man is mad that Texas Pete is not made in Texas.
Freeze Warning Issued For Shreveport And Most Of Arklatex
For those who might be new to the Arklatex, the answer is yes. Mother Nature truly is bipolar here. In the same area where the temperature topped out over 90 on Saturday, we'll see our first freeze warning of the Fall late tonight/early tomorrow morning. According to the National Weather...
World’s Hottest Candy Stolen in Texas – Thief Pays Price
The 'Lil Nitro' is described as the world's hottest gummy bear. It's really hot. It measures 9,000,000 on the Scoville heat scale. That’s 9 million!!. For those who remember the One Chip Challenge from a few years ago, that potato chip made with both the Carolina Reaper Pepper and Scorpion Pepper came in at a measly 2 million Scoville heat units. I tried that chip. It was indescribably hot. I thought my head was going to explode.
Louisiana Born Actors Who Have Appeared In Horror Films
Louisiana continues to build on its rich tradition of filming across the state. The New Orleans area is currently host to multiple productions, and we've seen extensive filming in the Shreveport are this year. It's great to see the industry continue to support the state. But its not just the...
See Pics Of Dallas Cowboys’ RB Ezekiel Elliott’s Frisco Home
Even though in most professions, a 27-year-old is probably just entering their prime, the life of an NFL running back in much different. For example, 27-year-old Dallas Cowboys' running back Ezekiel Elliott is widely considered to be enter the final phase of his career. Elliot hasn't broken 100 yards rushing...
Kim Kardashian Gets Booed Out of the Stadium During Rams and Cowboys Game [VIDEO]
Kim Kardashian showed up at the Rams and Cowboys game Sunday in Los Angeles and she was booed by many in attendance. When the reality star was highlighted on the big screen in the stadium, fans unleashed on her and you could hear the boos echo across the stadium. That came right after Kim blew a kiss to the crowd from the suite she was sitting in.
Iconic Kitchen Item Will Now Be in Target Stores Across Louisiana
I can't begin to tell you how many of these parties I've been to. But really it is fun to get together with the girls and check out lingerie, kitchen gadgets or home goods. But my very first party where you were encouraged to buy something was with my Mom decades ago. She dragged me along to a Tupperware party one of her friends was having.
Shreveport Needs Rain Bad, But Can It Wait Until After Revel?
Louisiana needs a good dose of rain. Much of the state is dealing with seriously dry conditions. State Climatologist Barry Keim tells the Louisiana Radio Network the state is dangerously dry. In northwest Louisiana, it's been 23 days straight without a drop of rain. But other parts of the state...
Drastic Increase in Insurance Premiums Approved by the Louisiana Department of Insurance
Ten of thousands of people in Louisiana will see the cost of their insurance for their homeowner policies go up drastically. Officials with the Louisiana Department of Insurance say it was necessary to increase rates for homeowners' policies by 63% so the state's insurer of last resort will stay solvent.
Six Louisiana Young People Arrested With Over 100 Stolen Guns
Six people ranging in age from 15-20 have been arrested in Many Louisiana for possession of over 100 stolen guns. 137 guns were recovered after they were stolen from 3 different gun safes in a home in Sabine Parish. Loads of ammunition and magazines were also stolen from these safes.
We Love Mailbox Money! Don’t Miss Out on $9.5M in Unclaimed Funds
I've always dreamed of an unexpected windfall. Hurry, because the State of Louisiana could make that dream a reality for you! This isn't another COVID stimmy, a tax return, or anything you have to pay back to the feds. This is YOUR money that the State of Louisiana has been holding on to for you.
1130 AM: The Tiger
Shreveport, LA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT
1130 AM: The Tiger has the best sports coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0