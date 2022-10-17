Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Know Before You Go See Chris Stapleton Tonight in Bossier
Shreveport-Bossier Is Still Freaking Out Over the New Pay to Park Policy. The Brookshire Grocery Arena announced significant changes beginning October 7th we have to pay $12 for parking. The New Parking Program Is Actually Easy to Use. The new parking program will use the ParkMobile App, you can scan...
Did Shreveport Really Lose This Iconic Downtown Business?
Social Media Is Concerned and Multiple Shreveporters Are Worried That We are Losing a Shreveport Staple. None of us really know when the European Psychic set up shop downtown but we do know that they have been around forever. There are two constants at the other end of the East Texas Bridge. Blind Tiger and right across, we have European Psychics.
Who Serves Up the Best Cajun Food in Shreveport-Bossier City?
A lot of people in south Louisiana think we don't know our way around Cajun cuisine up here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, but they would be wrong! Not only can you find some amazing Cajun eats in private kitchens all over NWLA, but we also have some great Cajun restaurants as well!
Best Places and Times to See Fall Foliage in North Louisiana
It's the time of year when even the dogs don't mind going outdside and taking a little walk. Fall... my favorite time of the year. As temperatures begin to drop, you will start smelling fireplaces in the neigborhood, pumpkins begin appearing in peoples' lawn decorations, and of course, there are Christmas displays are already up in the stores.
Louisiana grandmother launches GoFundMe for slain babies’ funeral expenses
Brandy Marter-Moreno is asking for the community's help to raise $20,000 to bury her two grandchildren, ten-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 23-month-old Ronnie Marter.
Bossier Sheriff to Send Bull to Sale If Not Claimed By Monday
While I'll own up to the fact that I'm not much of a livestock judge, this animal gives me the impression that if he were mine, and he was missing, I'd be out night and day trying to locate him. However, this animal was found wandering loose on Friday, October...
Here Is Why So Many People Think Bossier High School Is Haunted
Living in Shreveport-Bossier, You Will Randomly Learn of New Hauntings. From JuJu Road to the Old Chicago building downtown there are so many stories illustrating how haunted the Shreveport-Bossier area is. Before you start saying that Shreveport has the most haunted spots, remember Bossier has its fair share of scary spots that I would hate to be at alone at night.
Shreveport restaurant closes doors due to rising inflation
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – After serving up delicious food in Shreveport for 12 years, Real BBQ and More has decided to close its doors. Harvey Clay is a Co-owner of Real BBQ and More, located at 5863 Fairfield Ave in Shreveport. He says shutting down was the hardest decision he had to make.
Here’s 9 Things That Make Shreveport a Better Place to Live
Having been born in Shreveport, I don't like a lot of the references that are made about my hometown, like 'Ratchet City.' I don't like it, but I understand it. If our own citizens don't change their own attitudes towards our city, how can we expect others to think better of us? How can we change the cycle that we're in?
More bullying allegations surface in Bossier Parish
HAUGHTON, La. -- More stories of bullying are surfacing after a Benton teen’s suicide. Another family is planning to file a lawsuit against Bossier Schools in an unrelated incident that happened on Platt Elementary. Holly Klosterman said her son Cody, 7, endured bullying at his school in September. But...
Father returning from deployment in Qatar surprises daughter at school
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An ArkLaTex family is back together again!. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, a father returning from a deployment in Qatar surprised his daughter, who is a sixth-grader at Walnut Hill Elementary School in Shreveport. The girl’s mother says this is her husband’s fourth deployment. Joseph...
Shreveport School Lands on List of Top Performing in State
ACT scores in Louisiana are down for the 5th consecutive year and the same holds true in the Shreveport area. The highest performing schools locally are Caddo Magnet with a 26.8, 5th highest in the state and Byrd with a 21. The lowest performing schools are Woodlawn with a 14 and BTW with a 14.1.
Dogs In Shreveport Notice When We’re Stupid and Female Dogs Make Us Pay For It
When you can’t open a container or do a simple task – the last family member in the Shreveport-Bossier area that you’d expect to judge is .. well.. your pet, but, according to one study dogs in Shreveport DO notice humans’ incompetence when it came to things like the ability to open containers of food. But female dogs JUDGED people for it, and would ignore incompetent humans.
Big Weather Changes Coming for Shreveport- SOON
There's a meme floating around social media with a beautiful picture of fall leaves changing down a winding country road with the caption saying something like, "Fall is Coming!... Not available in Louisiana." Anyone who's spent any time in the Bayou State can relate. We do get a fall season......
Meet the candidates running for office in Minden
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - If you live in Minden, you have a chance to meet the candidates running for office in November. The Minden Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Gamma Omicron Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and the Iota Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. are hosting the event.
Minor accident on I-20 causes major delays
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Motorists traveling westbound on I-20 report traffic moving at a snail’s pace Thursday morning. Caddo 911 log has a minor injury reported on I-20 near Kings Highway. Video submitted by motorists shows traffic confined to one lane as Shreveport police and fire work to...
Bossier City home heavily damaged in blaze
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A blaze caused heavy damage to a Bossier City home early Thursday. Around 12:00 a.m., crews were called to a house fire on the 2500 block of Ashland Ave. in the Old Greenacres neighborhood. There was still smoke billowing from the single-story brick home around 1:00 a.m. The right side of the building was gutted by the fire.
$19 million Minden overpass among projects bid
Two North Louisiana projects were among 17 receiving bids for state projects from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). The 17 projects involved 14 bidders for $68 million in work. North Louisiana projects:. Replacement of LA 531 overpass above Interstate 20 in Webster Parish, $19,306,081.44. The overpass is...
Killer Sentenced For Grisly Murder Of Shreveport Couple
KTBS reports that the man convicted of killing a Shreveport couple in 2018 has been sentenced for his crimes. Caddo Parish District Judge John Mosely has sentenced 37-year-old Dewayne Watkins to two Life Sentences, to run consecutively, for the two counts of First Degree Murder he was convicted of. Watkins was found guilty by a jury last month.
Principal of Bossier High announces retirement, cites medical issues
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The long-time principal of Bossier High School has announced his intentions to retire due to recent health issues. Principal David Thrash made the announcement Tuesday, Oct. 18. He says he will be taking immediate medical leave and will officially retire at the end of December after working in education for 40 years.
Comments / 1