Washington wildfire caused by pyrotechnic, police seek tips
A wildfire in southwest Washington state that ballooned in size Sunday, causing regional air quality issues, may have been started by a firework or firearm, officials said. The Nakia Creek Fire started Oct. 9 on Larch Mountain, northeast of Camas. Clark County Fire Marshal Dan Young said this week that...
Fire Marshall: Nakia Creek Fire was human-caused, seeking suspects
Officials are seeking persons of interest as they believe the Nakia Creek Fire was caused by humans. The Nakia Creek Fire grew from about 150 acres to 2,000 acres in a matter of hours Sunday, forcing thousands to evacuate. The fire is located nine miles northeast of Camas in the Yacolt Burn State Forest.
‘It was wild’: Dog-boarding business on rapid Nakia Creek Fire evacuation
Thousands of southwest Washington residents were issued evacuation orders Sunday, some with rapid escalations and little time to prepare after the Nakia Creek Fire exploded in size – growing from 150 to 2,000 acres in just a day. Among them — Lindsay Hansen and her husband, who run the...
Wildfire smoke again pollutes Pacific Northwest air
The air quality west of the Cascades from Vancouver, British Columbia, south to Eugene, Oregon, has deteriorated again as wildfires continue to burn. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency sent out an alert Tuesday afternoon saying the smoke around Seattle was causing unhealthy air and that people should close windows and limit time outdoors. Other areas around Puget Sound were experiencing air considered unhealthy for sensitive groups or worse, the agency said.
Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA
A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound
Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
