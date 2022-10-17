Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: MAX Red Line shut down this weekend, suspect arrested in Lloyd District shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Two students injured in shooting near Jefferson High School and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Washington wildfire caused by pyrotechnic, police seek tips
A wildfire in southwest Washington state that ballooned in size Sunday, causing regional air quality issues, may have been started by a firework or firearm, officials said. The Nakia Creek Fire started Oct. 9 on Larch Mountain, northeast of Camas. Clark County Fire Marshal Dan Young said this week that...
Wildfire smoke again pollutes Pacific Northwest air
The air quality west of the Cascades from Vancouver, British Columbia, south to Eugene, Oregon, has deteriorated again as wildfires continue to burn. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency sent out an alert Tuesday afternoon saying the smoke around Seattle was causing unhealthy air and that people should close windows and limit time outdoors. Other areas around Puget Sound were experiencing air considered unhealthy for sensitive groups or worse, the agency said.
Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA
A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
Relief on the way as smoky skies linger across WA
Some people in western Washington like the glorious heat of summer. Others like the coziness the rain provides. Some even like the snow so they can head to the mountains and snowboard or ski. But one thing we can all agree on: ‘Go away, smoke!’. And we’re close.
Deer-hitting season is in full effect throughout WA
The possibility of Washington drivers hitting a deer at night during this time of year is more likely than you think, as Washington drivers have a 1-in-200 chance of hitting a deer, according to a 2021 consumer report. PEMCO spokesperson Allison Leep said this is the time of year when...
Air quality around Seattle ranked worst in the world
SEATTLE — Heavy smoke from wildfires continues to reduce air quality in Seattle and Western Washington, and an air quality alert has been extended for a second time. The poor air quality landed Seattle the top spot for the worst air quality in the world, according to IQAir’s air quality and pollution city ranking, as of 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
‘It was wild’: Dog-boarding business on rapid Nakia Creek Fire evacuation
Thousands of southwest Washington residents were issued evacuation orders Sunday, some with rapid escalations and little time to prepare after the Nakia Creek Fire exploded in size – growing from 150 to 2,000 acres in just a day. Among them — Lindsay Hansen and her husband, who run the...
Fire Marshall: Nakia Creek Fire was human-caused, seeking suspects
Officials are seeking persons of interest as they believe the Nakia Creek Fire was caused by humans. The Nakia Creek Fire grew from about 150 acres to 2,000 acres in a matter of hours Sunday, forcing thousands to evacuate. The fire is located nine miles northeast of Camas in the Yacolt Burn State Forest.
New emergency management dashboards to prepare for hazardous events
With fall and winter storm seasons arriving soon, there is a new way to monitor what is going on in emergency management. There are now real-time dashboards that provide information from weather events to power outages. The Washington State Emergency Management Division recently released new a series of new public-facing...
Violent weekend in western Washington leaves 1 dead
There were several incidents of violent shootings across western Washington this weekend. Bellingham police are investigating after two men were shot and badly wounded in the 2300 block of Valencia Street early Sunday morning. Both men, ages 31 and 28, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. No clear motive has...
Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound
Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
Washington GOP hopeful slams Seattle, Seahawks and Starbucks
In her first political campaign, Republican Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley is going after Washington state’s most well-known institutions. For one, Patty Murray, the Democratic senator who has held the seat for the last 30 years and is seeking a sixth term. The Seattle Seahawks, Starbucks and The Seattle Times, home-grown, big-name organizations that she dismisses as “woke corporations” for not wanting her to use their logos in her ads. The city of Seattle, which she’s denounced as liberal and crime-ridden.
Rain on tap by weekend amid record-breaking dry weather, heat
The big question on the minds of many across western Washington is: When will it finally rain and douse all the wildfires and smoke that come along with it?. Easterly winds from the Cascades energized wildfires and brought more smoke over the region throughout the weekend. Air quality readings soared to the unhealthy category of over 100 at times.
Bolt Creek Fire mitigation closes US 2 again
Starting at noon Thursday a portion of US Highway 2 will be closed again as the Northwest Region Department of Natural Resources and local firefighters continue to battle the Bolt Creek Fire. The Washington State Department on Natural Resources announced that they would be closing US 2 again from milepost...
Bail for custodian accused of voyeurism set at $500K
A school custodian accused of secretly filming people in Vancouver, Washington, school restrooms for nearly a decade, has had bail set at $500,000. James Mattson, 38, was booked into the Clark County Jail Thursday on suspicion of 137 counts of voyeurism. His bail was set Friday in Clark County Superior Court, The Columbian reported.
Dori: Report gives Inslee ‘F’ grade on taxes, spending
Citing his support for increases in payroll, carbon taxes, real estate excise, and gross receipts taxes, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee finished last in a ranking of state governors. The Cato Institute, a 45-year-old American libertarian think tank, gave Inslee an “F” on its Fiscal Policy Report Card on the country’s...
WA lists Cascade red fox as endangered species
The Washington state Fish and Wildlife Commission has listed the Cascade red fox as an endangered species. This comes after Mount Rainier Wildlife ecologists drafted a report in July, recommending the foxes be listed as a threatened sub-species. Cascade red foxes are an endemic subspecies of the red fox, native...
Two WA men arrested in connection with Jan. 6 insurrection
A father and his stepson from Washington state have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection. According to a press release from the Justice Department, the two men are facing felony and misdemeanor charges. Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, WA and Caden Paul Gottfried, 20, are said to...
WA ranked fourth most politically active state ahead of midterms
Washington State ranked fourth among most politically-engaged states, WalletHub said in a news release. Only Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia were ahead, with Oregon taking the fifth spot. Nebraska, South Dakota, Alabama, West Virginia, and Arkansas clocked in as the least politically-engaged states. As midterm elections are less than a...
Report: Lawmaker ‘engaged in abusive and bullying conduct’
A workplace conduct investigation released this week found that Rep. Melanie Morgan “engaged in abusive and bullying conduct” and took retaliatory actions against a policy analyst working for the Social Equity in Cannabis Task Force on which the Democratic lawmaker served as chair. A 21-page report by an...
MyNorthwest
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 0