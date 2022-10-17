ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest

Wildfire smoke again pollutes Pacific Northwest air

The air quality west of the Cascades from Vancouver, British Columbia, south to Eugene, Oregon, has deteriorated again as wildfires continue to burn. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency sent out an alert Tuesday afternoon saying the smoke around Seattle was causing unhealthy air and that people should close windows and limit time outdoors. Other areas around Puget Sound were experiencing air considered unhealthy for sensitive groups or worse, the agency said.
EUGENE, OR
MyNorthwest

Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA

A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Relief on the way as smoky skies linger across WA

Some people in western Washington like the glorious heat of summer. Others like the coziness the rain provides. Some even like the snow so they can head to the mountains and snowboard or ski. But one thing we can all agree on: ‘Go away, smoke!’. And we’re close.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Deer-hitting season is in full effect throughout WA

The possibility of Washington drivers hitting a deer at night during this time of year is more likely than you think, as Washington drivers have a 1-in-200 chance of hitting a deer, according to a 2021 consumer report. PEMCO spokesperson Allison Leep said this is the time of year when...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Air quality around Seattle ranked worst in the world

SEATTLE — Heavy smoke from wildfires continues to reduce air quality in Seattle and Western Washington, and an air quality alert has been extended for a second time. The poor air quality landed Seattle the top spot for the worst air quality in the world, according to IQAir’s air quality and pollution city ranking, as of 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Violent weekend in western Washington leaves 1 dead

There were several incidents of violent shootings across western Washington this weekend. Bellingham police are investigating after two men were shot and badly wounded in the 2300 block of Valencia Street early Sunday morning. Both men, ages 31 and 28, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. No clear motive has...
BELLINGHAM, WA
MyNorthwest

Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound

Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Washington GOP hopeful slams Seattle, Seahawks and Starbucks

In her first political campaign, Republican Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley is going after Washington state’s most well-known institutions. For one, Patty Murray, the Democratic senator who has held the seat for the last 30 years and is seeking a sixth term. The Seattle Seahawks, Starbucks and The Seattle Times, home-grown, big-name organizations that she dismisses as “woke corporations” for not wanting her to use their logos in her ads. The city of Seattle, which she’s denounced as liberal and crime-ridden.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Rain on tap by weekend amid record-breaking dry weather, heat

The big question on the minds of many across western Washington is: When will it finally rain and douse all the wildfires and smoke that come along with it?. Easterly winds from the Cascades energized wildfires and brought more smoke over the region throughout the weekend. Air quality readings soared to the unhealthy category of over 100 at times.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Bolt Creek Fire mitigation closes US 2 again

Starting at noon Thursday a portion of US Highway 2 will be closed again as the Northwest Region Department of Natural Resources and local firefighters continue to battle the Bolt Creek Fire. The Washington State Department on Natural Resources announced that they would be closing US 2 again from milepost...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Bail for custodian accused of voyeurism set at $500K

A school custodian accused of secretly filming people in Vancouver, Washington, school restrooms for nearly a decade, has had bail set at $500,000. James Mattson, 38, was booked into the Clark County Jail Thursday on suspicion of 137 counts of voyeurism. His bail was set Friday in Clark County Superior Court, The Columbian reported.
VANCOUVER, WA
MyNorthwest

Dori: Report gives Inslee ‘F’ grade on taxes, spending

Citing his support for increases in payroll, carbon taxes, real estate excise, and gross receipts taxes, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee finished last in a ranking of state governors. The Cato Institute, a 45-year-old American libertarian think tank, gave Inslee an “F” on its Fiscal Policy Report Card on the country’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

WA lists Cascade red fox as endangered species

The Washington state Fish and Wildlife Commission has listed the Cascade red fox as an endangered species. This comes after Mount Rainier Wildlife ecologists drafted a report in July, recommending the foxes be listed as a threatened sub-species. Cascade red foxes are an endemic subspecies of the red fox, native...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Two WA men arrested in connection with Jan. 6 insurrection

A father and his stepson from Washington state have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection. According to a press release from the Justice Department, the two men are facing felony and misdemeanor charges. Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, WA and Caden Paul Gottfried, 20, are said to...
ORTING, WA
MyNorthwest

WA ranked fourth most politically active state ahead of midterms

Washington State ranked fourth among most politically-engaged states, WalletHub said in a news release. Only Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia were ahead, with Oregon taking the fifth spot. Nebraska, South Dakota, Alabama, West Virginia, and Arkansas clocked in as the least politically-engaged states. As midterm elections are less than a...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Report: Lawmaker ‘engaged in abusive and bullying conduct’

A workplace conduct investigation released this week found that Rep. Melanie Morgan “engaged in abusive and bullying conduct” and took retaliatory actions against a policy analyst working for the Social Equity in Cannabis Task Force on which the Democratic lawmaker served as chair. A 21-page report by an...
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy