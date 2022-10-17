The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Patrol Division welcomes Haylee Harris who is from Colorado where she lived until she turned 18 years old. She then moved to Kansas in 2016 and attended college. During that time she started her law enforcement career with the Salina Police Department in Salina, Kansas, where she worked for 2 ½ years. Haylee moved to Crossville where her fiance’s family resides and continues her law enforcement career with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. She looks forward to the opportunity when it presents itself to become a K9 handler. Haylee enjoys sitting around a bonfire, going to the lake and enjoying nature. She looks forward to discovering all the beauties of Cumberland County. Haylee Harris will be serving as a Deputy in the Patrol Divison. (Photo courtesy CCSO Facebook)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO