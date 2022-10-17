Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants
(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
tntechoracle.com
Upper Cumberland cities sued for violations of Clean Water Act
The cities of Cookeville and Sparta have been named in a federal lawsuit alleging violations of the Clean Water Act. The complaints, filed in the U.S. District Court by Tennessee Riverkeepers, Inc. claims Cookeville and Sparta are in violation of provisions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit by discharging pollutants into waterways to “avoid overflows.”
clayconews.com
Two Subjects from Tennessee (1) Georgetown (1) Maynardville arrested during Complaint Investigation at a Business on U.S. 25 in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off U.S. 25 approximately 6 miles South...
8 pounds of beef thrown out at Crossville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is recorded in Cumberland County. Half a dozen risk factor violations were marked off in the report.
ucbjournal.com
“You can’t beat a Tennessee fall” Senator Marsha Blackburn visits Crossville Buc-ee’s, talks economy
Pictured are – Senator Marsha Blackburn with the crew of Buc-ee’s and county and state officials. Crossville – On Oct. 14, Senator Marsha Blackburn visited Crossville to tour the new Buc-ee’s location. Since the doors opened, with much fanfare, on June 17, the convenience giant has continued to see lines stretching all the way to I-40. Beside every pump visitors fill tanks, and every day eager travelers excitedly rush the doors in search of everything from fudge to BBQ. The Crossville Buc-ee’s has almost 54,000 square-feet of shopping area with 120 fueling stations.
waewradio.com
Cumberland County’s COVID-19 Death Toll Now 339
Another person has died from COVID-19 in Cumberland County and the county’s coronavirus death toll was 339 on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Cumberland County’s positive cases rose by 54 to a total of 18,486 on Saturday, October 15 2022. Tennessee’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 58 over a...
Residents say Campbell County back roads dangerous to drive on
Families who live along some back roads in Campbell County are asking what it takes to do a little maintenance.
waewradio.com
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Patrol Division Welcomes Haylee Harris
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Patrol Division welcomes Haylee Harris who is from Colorado where she lived until she turned 18 years old. She then moved to Kansas in 2016 and attended college. During that time she started her law enforcement career with the Salina Police Department in Salina, Kansas, where she worked for 2 ½ years. Haylee moved to Crossville where her fiance’s family resides and continues her law enforcement career with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. She looks forward to the opportunity when it presents itself to become a K9 handler. Haylee enjoys sitting around a bonfire, going to the lake and enjoying nature. She looks forward to discovering all the beauties of Cumberland County. Haylee Harris will be serving as a Deputy in the Patrol Divison. (Photo courtesy CCSO Facebook)
wjle.com
U.S. 70 improvement project continues on schedule
The U.S. 70 improvement project continues on schedule in DeKalb County between Liberty and Alexandria from State Route 96 to State Route 53. TDOT Public Information Officer Rae Anne Bradley told WJLE about how this project is progressing. “This job includes the grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and...
WDEF
No injuries in Bradley Central bus crash this morning
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A school bus headed for Bradley Central High was rear-ended this morning. It happened on Spring Place Road around 7:35 AM. Only high school students were on board at the time when a passenger car hit it from behind. None of them were seriously injured.
mymix1041.com
Bradley County family awoken by an uninvited guest on Monday
A Bradley County woman is facing charges after authorities say she entered a couple’s home and stood in their bedroom while they were asleep, according to Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Frontage Road. The report says no one...
WYSH AM 1380
Here is a look at the election as early voting begins
Starting today, Tennessee voters can cast their ballot early for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election. Early voting runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Nov. 3. and offers the convenience and flexibility of evening hours and multiple polling locations in some counties. Tennessee voters can find their polling hours, locations and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.gov. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play.
10Explores: Hiking in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains often steal the spotlight when it comes to gorgeous vistas, but East Tennessee is full of hiking trails and scenic drives for every kind of outdoor adventurer. Cumberland County boasts a variety of destinations from waterfalls to beaches to trails. Here...
Grundy County Herald
Whistleblower claims refuted by sheriff
The Grundy County Herald has received several emails over the past few weeks intended to spark an investigation into the newly elected Sheriff and his deputies. The anonymous whistleblower, who uses the pseudonym Grundy Patriot (GP) or Pat, insists that The Herald is biased and protects the Sheriff. “It’s been a long running understanding that The Herald protects the Sheriff and it seems even more so with Sheriff Gunter,” Pat said. “There are a lot of issues at the Sheriff’s Office.”
dicksonpost.com
Dickson Post contributor Steve Norris dies
We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, joined the Dickson Post team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
WDEF
Woman arrested in Bradley County home intruder incident
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A woman in Bradley County has been arrested after she entered a home and startled the sleeping homeowners. Leslie Mason is being charged with Aggravated Criminal Trespass. Officials say the incident happened at around 4:30 A.M. Monday at a home on Frontage Road. The family...
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
WTVC
Semillas forms petition for resignation of Hamilton Co. school board member Rhonda Thurman
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Community organization Semillas has created a petition asking for the resignation of Hamilton County School Board member Rhonda Thurman following her controversial comments about Hispanic students. Speaking to the Chattanoogan on August 23rd, Thurman said: "We had about 8,000 Hispanic students last school year, and...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville FD Responds To Buck Mountain Road Fire
Cookeville Fire Department had a swift response to a household fire on Buck Mountain Road Wednesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Cliff Venters said he did not have an exact address at the time of reporting, but that it was in the Old Qualls Road area. When responders arrived, he said there was visible smoke.
