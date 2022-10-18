Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Atwood, Lial B.
Atwood Lial B. Atwood 89 Paradise, Utah passed away October 18, 2022. Services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and a full obituary will appear at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Herald-Journal
Waddoups, Carolyn (Gibb)
Waddoups Carolyn Gibb Waddoups 81 Kaysville, Utah passed away October 18, 2022. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 24, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Preston Idaho South Stake Center, 55 E. 100 S. Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9-10:30 a.m. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Ellen Wright Bennett memorial
Ellen Wright Bennett’s birthday was celebrated three days early, just shy of her 162nd year. The Daughters of Utah Pioneers’ Camp named in her honor shared birthday cake and ice cream, in addition to adding a special memorial sign at her Franklin cemetery grave site.
Herald-Journal
Handy, Glade Lowe
Glade Lowe Handy passed away on October 15, 2022, at the age of 88. He was born February 28, 1934, in Franklin, Idaho to Samuel Ross and Aletha Doney Lowe Handy. He married Yvonne Barfus on September 18, 1953 in the Logan Temple. Glade served in the army where he worked as a diesel mechanic. He went on to graduate from USU in Automotive/Diesel Technology which led to him working in the auto industry and retiring from USU as the Motor Pool Manager. He enjoyed singing, yard work, garage selling, collecting junk, and selling antiques. He was a jokester and known as the "Candy Man" to many. He is survived by his wife Yvonne, daughter-in-law, LaRae Handy, Belton, MO, daughter Jill(Don)Wallentine, Mantua, UT, daughter Robyn, son, Ken(Ivania)Handy, Perry, UT, 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Brother, Darrell Handy, Sister, Mary Jane Wright, Brother Carol Handy, son, Kim Glade Handy, and great-grandson Ashton Kim Handy. Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 21, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the Logan East Stake Center, 1450 E. 1500 N., Logan, UT. A viewing will be held that morning from 10-11:30 at the stake center. Internment in the Franklin, ID cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Anna F (Decker) Kurtz
Anna F (Decker) Kurtz Anna Fern (Decker) Kurtz, of Preston, ID, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, October 14, 2022 in St George, UT, after a valiant battle with stomach cancer. “Annie” was born October 30, 1943, to Mildred Virginia Teeter and Eugene Lafayette Decker of McKee/East Freedom, Pennsylvania. She...
Herald-Journal
Preston Posts - October 19, 2022
The Preston Young Single Adult Ward joined with the six wards in their YSA Stake family at their Stake Center in Smithfield for Family Home Evening on Monday, October 10. They had a video game/board game night. They had store bought cookies provided by the stake leaders for refreshments. Congratulations...
Herald-Journal
Video: Removing Juniper trees at Hardware Ranch
Crews use a Bull Hog excavator attachment to mulch juniper trees. Eli Lucero is the photo editor of The Herald Journal. He can be reached at elucero@hjnews.com or 435-792-7242.
Herald-Journal
PHS excels at home meet
Preston cross country teams finished the regular season strong at their annual home meet winning both the boys and girls titles. The 4A District 5 meet will be Thursday, October 20 at the Portneuf Wellness Center in Pocatello. The girls run at 2:00 p.m. and the boys at 3:00 p.m. The top two teams at the district meet will qualify for the state meet in Lewiston on October 29th.
Herald-Journal
Ensign can restore Cache County trust
We need leaders who work together to resolve the problems and challenges that we face. The county executive has a duty to work with the County Council and must work within the laws established by Cache County and the State of Utah. The county executive and the County Council don’t always have to agree. In fact, it is healthy if they don’t always agree. But they must follow the law and in the end they must come to an agreement on what is best for the County.
Herald-Journal
County looks at after-school activity program
The Franklin County Commissioners had a few items on the list for the Oct. 11 meeting. One of the first was a discussion with Chantel Archibald from Franklin about a new nonprofit program which plans to provide after school activities for school-aged children. A centerpiece of this program is somewhere to hold these activities and growth opportunities. Archibald hopes the county and the city as well as local businesses and others, will partner with the program to build a rec center in Preston. Financing such a project is a huge undertaking and her presentation was purely informational at this time giving the commissioners an idea of where the nonprofit wants to go and how they hope to get there.
Herald-Journal
Out of Our Past - October 19, 2022
Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
Herald-Journal
Preston boys go two and out
The Preston boys went two and out in the 4a District 5 soccer tournament. Their final game was in Pocatello on Oct. 11 where they were eliminated when they allowed three goals in the second half after holding Pocatello scoreless in the first. The Indians could not find a way to answer before time expired leaving them with a 0-3 loss.
Herald-Journal
Franklin, developer at odds over subdivision
Franklin’s city council room was ablaze with accusations and rebuttals as opponents searched for ground zero on Wed., Oct. 12. Tami Midzinski and Dan Dansie represented the Heritage Land Development, which is currently laying the infrastructure in Phase I of Legacy Village. Their initial request of the city was to get timely inspections on the construction to be able to move ahead with their development.
Herald-Journal
'Monster Ate My Homework' delights Worm Creek patrons
The live production of "A Monster Ate My Homework" starring Mathew Sharp as Obie Adams, Melanie Jacobson as Miss Dale, Sterling Fellows as Count Dracula, Blair Gregersen as Mortimer Crank, Rene’e Christensen as Mrs. Dank and many others, was presented in the Worm Creek Opera House on Oct. 6-8 and was sold out the final night.
Herald-Journal
Prep volleyball: Bobcats top Wolves in thrilling match, secure hold on 2nd
SMITHFIELD — It was looking like the match to decide second place in Region 11 volleyball was going to a fifth set. However, the Bobcats had other thoughts Tuesday night as the regular season winds down this week. Sky View finished the fourth set strong and wrapped up a season sweep of Green Canyon to secure its hold on second place in the league with a 20-25, 25-15, 25-22, 26-24 victory in front of a raucous crowd.
Herald-Journal
PHS volleyball drops game to Century
Preston volleyball entered the 4a District 5 tournament on Oct. 18 as the number three seed and faced Pocatello at Century High School in match 1. A win meant playing Century at 7 on Oct. 18 in match 2 and a loss has them awaiting the loser of match 2 whom they will play on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. in elimination match 3. Match 4 will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 between the winners of match 3 and match 2 for the championship. At the conclusion of match 4, if both teams have one loss a final match will be played on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. Only the district champion earns a state berth.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys cross country: Crookston wins race; Bears repeat as region champs
Coming into the Region 11 boys cross country championship, there was a clear-cut favorite for individual honors. Sky View’s Isaiah Crookston has had a senior season to remember. Wednesday was no different at the Steve and Dona Reeder Course at Utah State University. The Bobcat took charge early and continuously pulled away from the rest of the runners on a sunny and pleasant day.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies travel to Laramie for pivotal MW showdown
One college football team will be in control of its own destiny, while the other will need major help to remain in the Mountain West Conference championship picture. Indeed, there’s a lot on the line when Wyoming hosts Utah State in a pivotal Mountain Division showdown on Saturday night. Opening kickoff from War Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. and the game will be televised on Fox Sports 2.
Herald-Journal
Cache County needs executive with integrity
I am writing to voice my support for Marc Ensign as the next county executive. I have seen first hand the damage that has been done by an executive who is unwilling to follow county code and policy. It appears Executive Zook is unwilling to work with many of the other elected officials or with the employees of the county. Someone with integrity is needed who can be a team leader by working alongside the council, elected officials and staff. I am happy that Marc Ensign is willing to put himself forward as a write-in candidate. I am supporting Marc Ensign and urge you to do the same. Write in Marc Ensign for county executive.
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies excited for upcoming hoop season
On the second and final day of the Mountain West Virtual Men’s Basketball Media Days, Utah State head coach Ryan Odom led off Thursday morning. The Aggie coach is preparing for his second year at the helm and had a general theme throughout his remarks to the media that cover the league – excitement. The team has been practicing for several weeks and the general feeling is they are getting along and looking forward to the 2022-23 campaign.
