Glade Lowe Handy passed away on October 15, 2022, at the age of 88. He was born February 28, 1934, in Franklin, Idaho to Samuel Ross and Aletha Doney Lowe Handy. He married Yvonne Barfus on September 18, 1953 in the Logan Temple. Glade served in the army where he worked as a diesel mechanic. He went on to graduate from USU in Automotive/Diesel Technology which led to him working in the auto industry and retiring from USU as the Motor Pool Manager. He enjoyed singing, yard work, garage selling, collecting junk, and selling antiques. He was a jokester and known as the "Candy Man" to many. He is survived by his wife Yvonne, daughter-in-law, LaRae Handy, Belton, MO, daughter Jill(Don)Wallentine, Mantua, UT, daughter Robyn, son, Ken(Ivania)Handy, Perry, UT, 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Brother, Darrell Handy, Sister, Mary Jane Wright, Brother Carol Handy, son, Kim Glade Handy, and great-grandson Ashton Kim Handy. Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 21, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the Logan East Stake Center, 1450 E. 1500 N., Logan, UT. A viewing will be held that morning from 10-11:30 at the stake center. Internment in the Franklin, ID cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .

