Celebrating the Life of Loretta Newsom: Nov 4, 1930 - Sept 23, 2022

It is with great sadness we share that Loretta Newsom passed away Friday, September 23rd in Oakland at the age of 91. Ms. Loretta had an impressive 51 years of service working in Admissions & Records at Peralta Community College District and nearly all 4 PCCD campuses, beginning at Merritt College in 1970 and retiring from Berkeley City College in 2021. Her dedication and impact on the district is unmatched. In her retirement letter, she wrote that she requested a doctor allow her to continue working but was advised to retire. It speaks to the love she had serving students and working alongside her colleagues, many of whom viewed her as the Matriarch of Peralta.
Merritt College Administration of Justice Open House, Oct 17 @ 6pm

Learn about classes and career options, apply to become a Campus Safety Aide, meet students and faculty, learn how the District is ensuring student safety when returning to in-person learning, and have fun!. Current & prospective students, alumni, faculty, staff, administrators, supporters, family, and friends are all welcome!. Refreshments will...
Merritt College Hosts Native American Health Center’s Golden Anniversary Powwow

At the end of September, Merritt College had the honor of hosting the Native American Health Center’s Golden Anniversary Powwow. Founded in San Francisco’s Mission District in 1972, and now located in East Oakland, NAHC’s mission is to “provide comprehensive services to improve the health and wellbeing of American Indians, Alaska Natives, and residents of the surrounding communities with respect to cultural and linguistic differences.”
MESA Connect Project Welcomes Its First Cohort

In October 2019, CoA received a United States Department of Education Title V Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSI) Grant becoming PCCD’s first HSI college. In Fall Semester 2021, College of Alameda’s MESA Connect Project received additional grant funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to improve academic outcomes for LatinX students enrolled at HSIs.
