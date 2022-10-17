It is with great sadness we share that Loretta Newsom passed away Friday, September 23rd in Oakland at the age of 91. Ms. Loretta had an impressive 51 years of service working in Admissions & Records at Peralta Community College District and nearly all 4 PCCD campuses, beginning at Merritt College in 1970 and retiring from Berkeley City College in 2021. Her dedication and impact on the district is unmatched. In her retirement letter, she wrote that she requested a doctor allow her to continue working but was advised to retire. It speaks to the love she had serving students and working alongside her colleagues, many of whom viewed her as the Matriarch of Peralta.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO