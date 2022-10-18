ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Semafor news site makes debut, intent on reinventing news

By DAVID BAUDER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p8cuz_0idHAK0N00
1 of 2

NEW YORK (AP) — The media organization Semafor launched on Tuesday with no less an ambition than reinventing the news story.

Semafor is the brainchild of Ben Smith — former media reporter for The New York Times and, before that, former editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed — and Justin Smith, ex-CEO of Bloomberg Media. Since both men — who are not related — quit their previous jobs in January, Semafor has raised $25 million and hired more than 50 staff members.

Semafor’s website, with a distinctive yellow-tinged backdrop that looks like a newspaper left out in the sun, went live shortly after 6 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, with eight newsletters in place as well as an events business.

“We see, and are very excited about, a big opportunity to create a new and high-quality, independent global news brand that is obsessed with solving a number of big consumer frustrations that we see in the news business, primarily polarization,” said Justin Smith, the new company’s CEO.

The founders also believe people suffer from information overload. While another media organization may seem an odd way to deal with that issue, they envision Semafor helping consumers make sense of all that’s out there.

Stories contain separate sections that present the news, the author’s analysis, a counter to that viewpoint, perspective on how the issue is seen elsewhere in the world and a distillation of other stories on the topic.

“Really good reporters do analysis all the time,” said Gina Chua, executive editor, a post she formerly held at Reuters. “That’s great in a story but oftentimes readers don’t know where the facts stop and the analysis begins. What we’re doing is very clearly separating them out.”

It’s probably the highest-risk move Semafor is making, said Ben Smith, the organization’s editor-in-chief.

Among the stories Semafor offered at launch: a previously unreported accident at SpaceX that injured a rocket technician, by Reed Albergotti, formerly of the Washington Post; and an investor group’s campaign to force Coca-Cola into the garbage business, by Liz Hoffmann, formerly of the Wall Street Journal.

Ex-Washington Post writer David Weigel interviewed Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman and Ben Smith looked at his old shop, with a story about an identity crisis at The New York Times.

Ben Smith’s story was Semafor’s centerpiece on Tuesday morning, next to a welcome to readers that he also penned. A series of clocks on top of the site showed the time in various cities, including Washington, Dubai and Beijing. A map of the world sat in the upper right corner.

A breaking news column ran down the left side of the site and, on the right, readers were encouraged to sign up for various newsletters.

Ben Smith will author a newsletter on the media, and others will center on business, technology and climate. Semafor Flagship, the day’s main newsletter, will be written from London, while Semafor Principals will look at Washington’s power players.

The latter is currently considered the turf of Politico — another of Ben Smith’s former homes — and Axios, two of the century’s most successful media startups.

Events will also be a big part of Semafor’s business, and 11 have already been held. They include a series on trust in news, sponsored by the Knight Foundation, that featured Ben Smith’s interview with Tucker Carlson.

“It’s an extension of our journalism, it’s very very popular with clients and an important way to monetize news,” Justin Smith said.

Another event is planned for December, when many African leaders will be in Washington. Semafor is anticipating worldwide expansion, making Africa the first area overseas where it is investing in reporting.

At its start, the company is looking to make money through advertising and brand partnerships, said Rachel Oppenheim, chief revenue officer.

The news site, www.semafor.com, will be available for free initially. After a year, the company will look for ways to charge for its service, Justin Smith said.

“Ultimately, we believe we will have subscriptions over time,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
tvnewscheck.com

As Broadcasters Seek To Streamline Local Ad Sales, Reach Remains King

While local station groups are still working out how best to incorporate automation and measurement systems to efficiently execute ad buys across all of their platforms, reach remains broadcasters’ primary advantage. And as the market gets more competitive and more targeted, the opportunity to buy reach becomes scarcer, and thus more valuable.
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing

Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
HAWAII STATE
Benzinga

World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
CNBC

Peloton's top human resources executive is leaving the company

Peloton Chief People Officer Shari Eaton is leaving the company. The move comes after multiple executive departures in September, including former CEO John Foley. In a LinkedIn post, Eaton praised and thanked Peloton's founders as well as its current CEO, Barry McCarthy. 's Chief People Officer Shari Eaton is leaving...
The Associated Press

Biden touts Pittsburgh bridge as infrastructure win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday checked out the repair work underway at a Pennsylvania bridge that became a symbol of the nation’s troubled infrastructure when it collapsed nine months ago as he tries to showcase his administration’s efforts to revitalize the nation’s roadways. The stop at Fern Hollow Bridge, which collapsed into a ravine just hours before Biden visited Pittsburgh last January, was part of the president’s latest road trip to sell White House accomplishments in the runup to midterms elections that are less than three weeks away. Administration officials say the repair job, expected to be finished by December, was accelerated by passage of a bipartisan infrastructure law that Biden signed late last year. Biden had diverted from his planned itinerary last January to visit the site of the just-collapsed bridge. On Thursday, he returned to the bridge to turn it into a symbol of success for the White House and Democrats, who count the bipartisan law as one of several achievements during the first two years of Biden’s presidency.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AOL Corp

JPMorgan launches fundraising platform to lure startups

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co is launching a platform that aims to connect startup founders with venture capital investors to simplify the fundraising process, the bank told Reuters. The new platform, Capital Connect, focuses on serving the financing needs of startups from their early stages, marking the ambition of...
The Associated Press

Mary Kay Inc. Establishes the Business Case for Gender-Responsive Procurement at the Diversity Summit in Prague, Czech Republic

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- A long-standing champion and global advocate for women’s empowerment and gender equality, Mary Kay shared with transparency its gender-responsive procurement (GRP) global journey at the Diversity Summit in Prague, Czech Republic. Hosted by Startup Disrupt on September 13, 2022, at the newly renovated Clam-Gallas Palace, the summit was the largest European hybrid conference on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), bringing together more than 50 keynote speakers from the non-profit, government, and business sector. The event is held under the auspices of the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Capital City of Prague, and the US Embassy in the Czech Republic. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005912/en/ “Studies show that women entrepreneurs tend to reinvest up to 90% of their earnings in their families and communities, thus linking inclusive economic growth directly to development,” says Virginie Naigeon-Malek, Mary Kay Inc. Global Head of Sustainability and Social Impact. (Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)
The Associated Press

BlueTriton Brands Names Kheri Holland Tillman as Chief Marketing Officer

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- BlueTriton Brands (“BlueTriton”), the producer of an unrivaled portfolio of regional spring water and national purified water brands, announced that Kheri Holland Tillman, a veteran CPG sales and marketing executive, has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005649/en/ Kheri Holland Tillman (Photo: Business Wire)
CONNECTICUT STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Facebook’s 'empty' and 'sad' metaverse is suffering

Facebook parent company Meta's attempts to create a "metaverse" have floundered and failed to attract enough interest from users to succeed despite founder Mark Zuckerberg's vision for the technology. The Big Tech company's main metaverse, Horizon Worlds, has reported a low user base and struggles to keep users coming back,...
The Associated Press

Wells Fargo to Participate Across AFP Conference Including Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Roundtable

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Wells Fargo announced its participation today at the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) Conference in Philadelphia from October 23-26. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005995/en/ Wells Fargo to Participate Across AFP Conference Including Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Roundtable (Photo: Wells Fargo)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fintechfutures.com

Funding Circle names Greig McEwan as new CTO

London-based small business lending platform Funding Circle has appointed Greig McEwan as its new chief technology officer (CTO). McEwan boasts more than 20 years’ experience and most recently served as CTO at European freight-forwarding firm Sennder. He was also previously CTO at Paddy Power Betfair and a technology strategy consultant at WorldRemit.
AOL Corp

Uber unveils ads in ride-hailing app

Uber users can expect to start seeing more ads while digitally hailing rides, ordering food or even while en route to their destination. In a news release Thursday, the San Francisco, Calif.-based company announced Journey Ads, which will show app users ads from more than 40 brands such as NBCUniversal, Heineken and United Artists.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy