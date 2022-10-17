Yohn allegedly threatens to kill correctional officer in Adams County Jail, charged with Class 3 felony

Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
Nine arrested, one wanted, in Fulton County meth investigation
CANTON, Ill. – Authorities in Fulton County say they’ve arrested nine people and are looking for a tenth following what they called a months-long methamphetamine investigation in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriffs Department says all but one of the people arrested lives in Canton, all of the...
wlds.com
Two Individuals Involved in January Armed Robbery Sentenced to IDOC on Other Charges
Two co-defendants from an armed robbery in Rolling Acres trailer court from January were sentenced on separate charges in Morgan County Court yesterday. 25 year old Lillian D. Gaines of the 700 block of East Chambers Street admitted to a petition to revoke probation from an August 10, 2021 conviction on possession of methamphetamine. The petition says that Gaines was party to an armed robbery that occurred in the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue on January 18th involving others in ordered to take over $500 cash from an individual at gunpoint. The petition also says Gaines failed to report to probation twice. She was sentenced to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, up to 1 year of mandatory supervised release, and had all original fines, fees, and court costs from the August 2021 case re-imposed. She was given credit for 17 days served in the Morgan County Jail, an aggravated robbery charge was dropped per the plea.
Burlington man sentenced to 8 years for possession of a firearm
A Burlington man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Christopher Joseph Conrad, age 29, was sentenced on Tuesday, October 18 to 96 months in prison following his plea. According to court documents, on January 9, 2022, law enforcement officers were called to a […]
WAND TV
Decatur man found guilty of attempted murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man has been found guilty of attempted murder. Delahn L. Amos, 29, is accused of two different crimes, including the shooting death of 31-year-old Demetrius L. Maclin on Aug. 26, and the attempted killing of a tattoo artist a night later, which authorities said involved a second suspect. Maclin was found dead in a car in the 1200 block of N. Edward St.
thebengilpost.com
Staunton woman receives 9-year sentence for meth delivery
A Staunton woman was sentenced last week to nine years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for delivery of methamphetamine. Stormy Ray, 36 of Staunton, was sentenced on October 14. She pled guilty to the charge on July 20 and was scheduled to be sentenced on September 30 but did not appear. Following her arrest, the sentencing was scheduled for October 14.
1470 WMBD
Peoria business owner found guilty of Tazewell County hit-and-run
PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of a popular Peoria cocktail lounge — now convicted on charges of leaving the scene of a bad accident he caused. Martin Walgenbach, who owns Martini’s on Water Street in Peoria, was convicted in Tazewell County Judge Timothy Cusack’s courtroom Thursday following a daylong bench trial.
muddyrivernews.com
Sixth person arrested in connection to Oct. 9 beating death in Hannibal bar
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A sixth person has been arrested and jailed in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Oct. 9. An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Todd C. Haynes Jr., 22, of Hannibal, with first-degree assault. Haynes was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Monday because of the Hannibal Police Department’s investigation from Oct. 9.
ktvo.com
Louisiana, Missouri, police chief charged in overdose death
LOUISIANA, Mo. (AP) -- The police chief in a small Missouri town has been charged with felony drug crimes after his girlfriend's brother was found dead from an apparent overdose in the police chief's apartment. William Jones was charged Wednesday with second-degree drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and...
Small-town Missouri police chief, his girlfriend charged after overdose death at home
The chief of police in Louisiana, Missouri, and his girlfriend are behind bars following two drug overdoses inside the chief's home.
muddyrivernews.com
‘I’ve never seen anything like it … I’m appalled that it got passed’: Panel pleads for changes to be made to SAFE-T Act before Jan. 1
QUINCY — Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, offered a story about a homeowner with a pool to help illustrate the flaws of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) criminal justice reform act. “It’s summertime, you’re out in your backyard, and there’s someone in your swimming...
Crime Stoppers, Police looking for robbery suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers and the Decatur Police Department are asking the public for information about an armed robbery that happened in Decatur earlier this month. Officials said that on Oct. 7, a man walked into the Hardee’s located at 1080 West Eldorado Drive while holding a gun. He walked up […]
WTAX
Felony retail theft is Crime of the Week
Felony retail theft is this week’s Sangamon Menard County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week. It happened on Thursday, October 6th around 9:30 a.m. at Dollar General on S 6th Street Frontage Rd. in Springfield. Two men entered the store and began to fill a laundry basket with items. There...
1470 WMBD
Rossi released from federal custody after positive drug test
DAVENPORT, Ia. – The sidelined CEO of Pekin’s Reditus Labs is out of custody again, after being arrested Friday for allegedly violating the terms of his pre-trial release on federal mail fraud and false tax return charges stemming from before he started Reditus. Aaron Rossi was arrested in...
Radio Iowa
Two road crew workers killed by distracted driver on Burlington bridge
Authorities say a distracted driver who was on her cell phone hit and killed two Iowa construction workers in a work zone on Tuesday. It happened on the Great River Bridge over the Mississippi River at Burlington. The Illinois State Police say a motorist, identified as 21-year-old Emily Johnson, was...
WAND TV
Two construction workers killed by passenger car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Scott's Law violations continue to grow according to an announcement from Illinois State Police. Two construction workers on the Iowa/Illinois border were killed by a passenger car less than one hour after an ISP trooper was struck by a semi-truck outside of Effingham. Pearson J....
KWQC
Troopers identify 2 killed in crash on Great River Bridge
HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Two construction workers were killed in a crash on Great River Bridge Tuesday, according to troopers. Troopers responded around 8 a.m. Tuesday to the Great River Bridge for a report of a crash involving two construction workers from a Burlington, Iowa company, according to Illinois State Police.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
wlds.com
Semi Hauling Motor Oil Burns on I-72
Sangamon County area fire departments were called out to a semi tractor trailer fire on Interstate 72 in western Sangamon County early this morning. According to an Illinois State Police report, at 12:24AM, troopers were dispatched to a semi engulfed in flames on Interstate 72 at milepost 87 about 5 miles east of New Berlin.
Coroner identifies two victims in deadly Route 4 crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on Friday. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the individuals. They are 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden and 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened south of Chatham on Illinois State Route 4. Both individuals were pronounced dead […]
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 18, 2022
Isabella S Brinkman (19) Camp Point Il for Faiure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at 24th & Broadway PTC 144. Hannah K Bergman (35) 613 S 12th for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at 24th & State PTC 104. Clint W Atkins (45) Homer,NB for Improper Backing...
Comments / 3