Yohn allegedly threatens to kill correctional officer in Adams County Jail, charged with Class 3 felony

Two co-defendants from an armed robbery in Rolling Acres trailer court from January were sentenced on separate charges in Morgan County Court yesterday. 25 year old Lillian D. Gaines of the 700 block of East Chambers Street admitted to a petition to revoke probation from an August 10, 2021 conviction on possession of methamphetamine. The petition says that Gaines was party to an armed robbery that occurred in the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue on January 18th involving others in ordered to take over $500 cash from an individual at gunpoint. The petition also says Gaines failed to report to probation twice. She was sentenced to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, up to 1 year of mandatory supervised release, and had all original fines, fees, and court costs from the August 2021 case re-imposed. She was given credit for 17 days served in the Morgan County Jail, an aggravated robbery charge was dropped per the plea.

MORGAN COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO