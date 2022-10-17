ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, IL

Yohn allegedly threatens to kill correctional officer in Adams County Jail, charged with Class 3 felony

By Muddy River News
muddyrivernews.com
 3 days ago
1470 WMBD

Nine arrested, one wanted, in Fulton County meth investigation

CANTON, Ill. – Authorities in Fulton County say they’ve arrested nine people and are looking for a tenth following what they called a months-long methamphetamine investigation in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriffs Department says all but one of the people arrested lives in Canton, all of the...
FULTON COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Two Individuals Involved in January Armed Robbery Sentenced to IDOC on Other Charges

Two co-defendants from an armed robbery in Rolling Acres trailer court from January were sentenced on separate charges in Morgan County Court yesterday. 25 year old Lillian D. Gaines of the 700 block of East Chambers Street admitted to a petition to revoke probation from an August 10, 2021 conviction on possession of methamphetamine. The petition says that Gaines was party to an armed robbery that occurred in the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue on January 18th involving others in ordered to take over $500 cash from an individual at gunpoint. The petition also says Gaines failed to report to probation twice. She was sentenced to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, up to 1 year of mandatory supervised release, and had all original fines, fees, and court costs from the August 2021 case re-imposed. She was given credit for 17 days served in the Morgan County Jail, an aggravated robbery charge was dropped per the plea.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Decatur man found guilty of attempted murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man has been found guilty of attempted murder. Delahn L. Amos, 29, is accused of two different crimes, including the shooting death of 31-year-old Demetrius L. Maclin on Aug. 26, and the attempted killing of a tattoo artist a night later, which authorities said involved a second suspect. Maclin was found dead in a car in the 1200 block of N. Edward St.
DECATUR, IL
thebengilpost.com

Staunton woman receives 9-year sentence for meth delivery

A Staunton woman was sentenced last week to nine years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for delivery of methamphetamine. Stormy Ray, 36 of Staunton, was sentenced on October 14. She pled guilty to the charge on July 20 and was scheduled to be sentenced on September 30 but did not appear. Following her arrest, the sentencing was scheduled for October 14.
STAUNTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria business owner found guilty of Tazewell County hit-and-run

PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of a popular Peoria cocktail lounge — now convicted on charges of leaving the scene of a bad accident he caused. Martin Walgenbach, who owns Martini’s on Water Street in Peoria, was convicted in Tazewell County Judge Timothy Cusack’s courtroom Thursday following a daylong bench trial.
PEORIA, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Sixth person arrested in connection to Oct. 9 beating death in Hannibal bar

HANNIBAL, Mo. — A sixth person has been arrested and jailed in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Oct. 9. An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Todd C. Haynes Jr., 22, of Hannibal, with first-degree assault. Haynes was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Monday because of the Hannibal Police Department’s investigation from Oct. 9.
HANNIBAL, MO
ktvo.com

Louisiana, Missouri, police chief charged in overdose death

LOUISIANA, Mo. (AP) -- The police chief in a small Missouri town has been charged with felony drug crimes after his girlfriend's brother was found dead from an apparent overdose in the police chief's apartment. William Jones was charged Wednesday with second-degree drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and...
LOUISIANA, MO
muddyrivernews.com

‘I’ve never seen anything like it … I’m appalled that it got passed’: Panel pleads for changes to be made to SAFE-T Act before Jan. 1

QUINCY — Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, offered a story about a homeowner with a pool to help illustrate the flaws of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) criminal justice reform act. “It’s summertime, you’re out in your backyard, and there’s someone in your swimming...
WCIA

Crime Stoppers, Police looking for robbery suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers and the Decatur Police Department are asking the public for information about an armed robbery that happened in Decatur earlier this month. Officials said that on Oct. 7, a man walked into the Hardee’s located at 1080 West Eldorado Drive while holding a gun. He walked up […]
DECATUR, IL
WTAX

Felony retail theft is Crime of the Week

Felony retail theft is this week’s Sangamon Menard County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week. It happened on Thursday, October 6th around 9:30 a.m. at Dollar General on S 6th Street Frontage Rd. in Springfield. Two men entered the store and began to fill a laundry basket with items. There...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Rossi released from federal custody after positive drug test

DAVENPORT, Ia. – The sidelined CEO of Pekin’s Reditus Labs is out of custody again, after being arrested Friday for allegedly violating the terms of his pre-trial release on federal mail fraud and false tax return charges stemming from before he started Reditus. Aaron Rossi was arrested in...
PEKIN, IL
WAND TV

Two construction workers killed by passenger car

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Scott's Law violations continue to grow according to an announcement from Illinois State Police. Two construction workers on the Iowa/Illinois border were killed by a passenger car less than one hour after an ISP trooper was struck by a semi-truck outside of Effingham. Pearson J....
EFFINGHAM, IL
KWQC

Troopers identify 2 killed in crash on Great River Bridge

HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Two construction workers were killed in a crash on Great River Bridge Tuesday, according to troopers. Troopers responded around 8 a.m. Tuesday to the Great River Bridge for a report of a crash involving two construction workers from a Burlington, Iowa company, according to Illinois State Police.
BURLINGTON, IA
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
EAST PEORIA, IL
wlds.com

Semi Hauling Motor Oil Burns on I-72

Sangamon County area fire departments were called out to a semi tractor trailer fire on Interstate 72 in western Sangamon County early this morning. According to an Illinois State Police report, at 12:24AM, troopers were dispatched to a semi engulfed in flames on Interstate 72 at milepost 87 about 5 miles east of New Berlin.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies two victims in deadly Route 4 crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on Friday. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the individuals. They are 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden and 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened south of Chatham on Illinois State Route 4. Both individuals were pronounced dead […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 18, 2022

Isabella S Brinkman (19) Camp Point Il for Faiure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at 24th & Broadway PTC 144. Hannah K Bergman (35) 613 S 12th for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at 24th & State PTC 104. Clint W Atkins (45) Homer,NB for Improper Backing...
QUINCY, IL

