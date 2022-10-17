Read full article on original website
KWQC
Keokuk man sentenced to 19 years in prison for drug, firearm charges
KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - A Keokuk man was sentenced to 19 years in prison Wednesday on drug and firearm charges, according to a media release. John Herman Soper, 50, was sentenced after he pleaded to the charges of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
KMOV
Louisiana, MO police chief, girlfriend charged with drug trafficking after overdose death at their home
PIKE COUNTY (KMOV) -- Prosecutors have charged the Louisiana, Missouri police chief with trafficking drugs after two people overdosed at his home Tuesday. One of the overdose victims died and the other was taken to the hospital. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Wednesday that Louisiana...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Hancock County for Sept. 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Raymond Webb of Bloomington sold a residence at 106 Ash in...
muddyrivernews.com
Shots fired on Broadway
QUINCY— The westbound lanes of Broadway were closed Sunday evening following a report of shots being fired from a car in traffic. Quincy Police report that just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, someone shot at a vehicle from another vehicle near 33rd and Broadway. Police also report gunfire hit a vehicle near its gas tank and fuel leaked from it. That vehicle was towed from the scene.
KBUR
Two construction workers killed in crash on Great River Bridge
Burlington, IA- Two construction workers were killed in an accident Tuesday morning that shut down the Great River Bridge for several hours. According to the Illinois State Police, at about 8:03 AM Tuesday, two Burlington construction workers were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, setting construction barrels for a work zone on the westbound lanes of the Great River Bridge.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transactions in Adams County from Oct. 3-7, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. The Michael K. Pausch trust of Quincy sold a residence at...
KWQC
Troopers: Keokuk man died after his bike was hit by truck
KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - A man died after being hit while riding his bicycle Wednesday in Keokuk, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded around 5:54 p.m. Wednesday to a crash in the area of South 7th Street and Cleaver Street intersection. According to a crash report, a 1998 Chevrolet...
UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34
UPDATE: Illinois State Police released the names of the victims in the Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 34. Pearson J. Franklin, 20, of New London, Iowa, and Andrew Whitcomb, 35, of Burnside, Illinois, were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work […]
muddyrivernews.com
Sixth person arrested in connection to Oct. 9 beating death in Hannibal bar
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A sixth person has been arrested and jailed in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Oct. 9. An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Todd C. Haynes Jr., 22, of Hannibal, with first-degree assault. Haynes was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Monday because of the Hannibal Police Department’s investigation from Oct. 9.
kjluradio.com
Audrain County man faces drug charges after meth, marijuana is found in his home
An Audrain County man faces drug charges after a search warrant is executed at his home in Vandalia. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and members of the East Central Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on West Woodlawn in Vandalia early Friday morning.
muddyrivernews.com
Arkansas man claims he agreed to 20-year sentence in DOC to avoid ‘torturous conduct’ in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — An Arkansas man serving a 20-year sentence for two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault in the Illinois Department of Corrections filed a motion last month to withdraw his guilty plea that he claims he accepted to avoid “torturous conduct by officials” in the Adams County Jail.
muddyrivernews.com
‘I’ve never seen anything like it … I’m appalled that it got passed’: Panel pleads for changes to be made to SAFE-T Act before Jan. 1
QUINCY — Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, offered a story about a homeowner with a pool to help illustrate the flaws of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) criminal justice reform act. “It’s summertime, you’re out in your backyard, and there’s someone in your swimming...
Classmates of construction worker killed in Burlington accident launch GoFundMe, here's how you can help
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on Tuesday, Oct. 18. A GoFundMe has been launched to support the memorial and family of a construction worker struck and killed by a car on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and it's already exceeding its goals. Pearson Franklin, a 20-year-old...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal man arrested for trafficking narcotics, now in Marion County Jail on $50,000 bond
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man is in the Marion County Jail after he was arrested for trafficking narcotics. Officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad took Gary M. George, 52, into custody shortly after midnight on Thursday, Oct. 13. The squad had been conducting surveillance on George for several weeks.
muddyrivernews.com
Palmyra man arrested on assault charges
PALMYRA, Mo. — A Palmyra man was arrested Thursday following a reported assault. Palmyra Police Department responded to 119 E. Jackson after 10 a.m. Thursday. A report from PPD said Sloan Chamberlain, 25, of Palmyra, was involved in a verbal argument. Witnesses said the incident escalated and turned physical.
kchi.com
Two Arrests By The Highway Patrol
Two arrests for the area counties are in the Highway Patrol report for Tuesday. In Caldwell County at about 11:55 am, Troopers arrested 58-year-old John C Rueschhoff of Exxcello for alleged DWI and speeding. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. In Shelby County at about 1:35 pm,...
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: Birthright and Trivia Night
Ashley talks to Patty Adam and Katie Klauser about Birthright and their annual Trivia Night, which is back in person following two years of virtual fundraisers due to COVID. The Liquor Booth, Harvey’s, Quincy Discount Warehouse, Utopia and The Abbey sponsor The Daily Muddy. Miss Clipping Out Stories to...
muddyrivernews.com
City Council begins water surcharge debate
QUINCY — The first speaker at Monday’s Quincy City Council meeting asked why it seemed residential customers would be taking the brunt of the City of Quincy’s proposed water rate increase. “…Mr. Conte (Quincy’s director of engineering and utilities) said that 92 percent of the water customers...
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY PODCAST: QUINCY ROTARY
Ashley talks to Suzanne Ellerbrock about a couple of great fundraiser Quincy Rotary has planned. She also asks for everyone to chill out a bit following a rash of local violence.
