Man arrested on suspicion of murdering three-week-old baby in Birmingham

By Matt Mathers
 5 days ago

Police in Birmingham have arrested a man on suspicion of murder following the death of a three-week-old baby.

Officers were called to Dovey Road in Sparkhill just after 3.40am and found a baby who was not breathing.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics but pronounced dead a short time later, West Midlands Police said.

Police confirmed on Tuesday 18 October that a 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

A 26-year-old woman suffered injuries, not believed to be life-threatening, in the same incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Neil Kirkpatrick, detective inspector in charge of policing in the area, said: "This is a real tragedy and our thoughts go out to everyone involved.

"We’ll have extra officers in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance."

Neighbours said they saw an ambulance outside the terraced property shortly after hearing what seemed to be a woman's scream.

One resident living on the same side of Dovey Road as a house being examined by forensic officers said he knew nothing about the family living there.

He told reporters: "I've had no interaction with them at all. I didn't even know they had a baby.

"They have not been there for too long. I can't believe what has happened. It's just terrible to hear about something like this."

A woman who lives opposite the house added: "We did hear a scream but I thought it was someone in the street.

"Then there was an ambulance outside. I think the people there were there during lockdown but obviously no one was out then so I don't know them."

Tukesha Elliott
5d ago

Well hate to say it but now they want to BAN abominations you will hear about this type of behavior n worse a whole lot more 😡💔🙏🏽

