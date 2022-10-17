Despite going into a late tailspin, the Stony Brook club hockey team was able to rally for a win in an exhibition match with an NCAA foe. The Seawolves (5-0, 4-0 ESCHL) hosted the Manhattanville Valiants at The Rinx for an NCAA versus ACHA exhibition on Saturday. Stony Brook won 4-3 in a shootout, securing its first-ever win against an NCAA team. Though the game’s result and statistics do not count officially for Manhattanville, the win and the numbers will remain on Stony Brook’s ledger.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO