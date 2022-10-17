Read full article on original website
Brightspace garners mixed reactions from Stony Brook students and professors
Students and professors at Stony Brook University have mixed feelings about using D2L Brightspace to access their assignments this Fall 2022 semester. The transition from using Blackboard as the primary learning management system to D2L Brightspace is in gradual effect. For the Fall 2022 semester, professors had a choice between which platform they wanted to use for their classes. In the spring, D2L Brightspace will be the only option.
Stony Brook hockey remains unbeaten with win over Division III Manhattanville
Despite going into a late tailspin, the Stony Brook club hockey team was able to rally for a win in an exhibition match with an NCAA foe. The Seawolves (5-0, 4-0 ESCHL) hosted the Manhattanville Valiants at The Rinx for an NCAA versus ACHA exhibition on Saturday. Stony Brook won 4-3 in a shootout, securing its first-ever win against an NCAA team. Though the game’s result and statistics do not count officially for Manhattanville, the win and the numbers will remain on Stony Brook’s ledger.
