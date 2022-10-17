Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
When Jackson’s ‘Michigan Avenue’ Was Called ‘Main Street': 1900-1920s
Back over 100 years ago, Jackson's beloved Michigan Avenue was originally called Main Street.....and wow, what a scene it was. The sidewalks and shops, were so crowded, people had to walk in the street. One of the fondest memories any longtime Jacksonian could have is spending time shopping for the...
Yes, The First Tri-Colored Traffic Light Was Invented in Michigan
Here's one more thing we can file under "first done in Michigan." Now, I'm going to be honest. I've never wondered about the very first tri-colored traffic light or when and where it was invented. I mostly just wonder why the person in front of me slammed on their brakes at a yellow light when CLEARLY we both could've made it.
Michigan Professor Puts Up Billboard in a Creative Way To Find Kidney
If a person is in need of a kidney transplant, it is not an easy process to get one. But, one Michigan college professor has gotten creative in his search using a roadside billboard. How Long is the Wait for a Kidney Transplant?. When it comes to kidneys, a patient...
Jackson’s “Mansion Row” of the Early 1900s
An MLive article referred to this area as “a tree-lined street that the affluent and influential finance and industry leaders called home.” That street was West Main, now known as West Michigan Avenue. Driving down that street section you’ll still see some of the old original mansions, some in all their glory, some modified, some not there anymore.
Could Detroit’s First 3D-Printed Home Solve Michigan’s Housing Crisis?
The future is now! What a time to be alive in a world where nearly anything and everything can be manufactured on a 3D printer. Everything from artificial limbs to meat can be 3D-printed and yes, that also includes homes. In one of the first steps to utilizing such technology...
Inside the Now-Demolished Poltergeist House in Southern Michigan
One of Michigan's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
The Last Kmart Shopping Center in Lansing
The Cedar Street Kmart opened on November 12, 1970 and had a good run – approximately 47 years by the time it closed in March 2017. It didn't stay empty for long, though... it was all revamped inside and turned into a storage facility. If someone blindfolded you and dropped you inside, you'd never know it was once a Kmart.
Are You Allowed to Adopt a Black Cat Around Halloween?
Depending where you look, you may have a hard time adopting a black cat in the weeks leading up to Halloween. For decades, some animal rights activists have voiced concerns that allowing the adoption of black cats during October could subject the animals to cruel treatment. In Lansing, it's not...
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
Toys R Us Inside Every Macy’s Location Including Okemos
Just when you thought that "Toys R Us" stores were a thing of the past, they are back, but on a smaller scale. Shoppers are so happy to hear about this and why not? Toys R Us has opened 14 locations inside one of our favorite stores, Macy's!. According to...
Lansing Area Bars and Restaurants That Serve Amazing Mocktails
I'm in the second trimester of my first pregnancy, and I am deeply craving a cocktail. I've never been a huge drinker, but something about not getting to have one is making me crave it all the more. Something bubbly and fruity and delicious. And I can't be the only one!
Take a Look Inside the Maltby Street ‘Poltergeist House': Jackson, Michigan
One of Jackson's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
The Taunting Between Michigan State And U of M Fans Has Begun
In the words of fabled U of M historian John Bacon: "The only thing more annoying than a week of juvenile taunting between Michigan and Michigan State fans? Two weeks of it." MSU's Weird Tweet Opened Round One Of The Annual 'Taunt Bowl'. The Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry is...
General Motors Unveiling 2024 Models Being Built in Flint
The last brand new vehicle I purchased was back in 2019. In fact. I'm still driving that same vehicle these days because I enjoy the smooth ride and it's in really good shape. This never stops me from looking at the 2023 and 2024 models. I think what really intrigues me is all the new technology that goes into building them at Flint's assembly plant.
Phillips Orchards Is Bringing Delicious Hard Cider To Lansing
Fall in Michigan is a beautiful time of year. The orchards are open for u-pick apples, the cider is flowing, and the smell of donuts fills the air. And while many orchards specialize in apple cider, not everyone does hard cider (you know, for those of us 21 years and older). But there's a place in St Johns that does, and they're making their way here to Lansing...
Watch Out For a Little Snow In Lansing On Monday!
We knew it was going to happen at some point. Lansing is predicted to get snow on Monday. The fall has been great. Temperatures have been comfortable and it's been pretty dry. We've had lots of sunshine and we never get tired of that. As we go deeper into October, it's inevitable that we will receive some sort of snow.
Not So Motor City: Detroit Named One Of The Worst Cities In US To Drive In
While it may hold the nickname of Motor City, it can be a little bit of a headache to drive around in Detroit. And while most major cities have the advantage of being able to blame heavy traffic for the disadvantage of being "hard to navigate", Detroit instead faces every other problem possible without the long delays.
Things to Do in Michigan This Weekend: Comic Con, Bourbon & More
There's no excuse to sit at home bored this weekend. There's plenty of fun stuff to do within a couple hours' drive of Lansing, and we put together this handy-dandy list to give you some ideas. Lansing Bourbon Fest. A good bourbon is delicious, and more than 100 of them...
Useful Trunk or Treat Info For a Good Halloween 2022
I am a huge fan of Halloween. When I was a kid it was all bout getting the most candy that I could. Now that I am an adult and have kids, it's all bout them. Times have changed. "Back in my day" we went to as many houses as possible to score the biggest cache of candy. Of course we were safe, we never trick or treated alone and you bet my parents checked each piece of candy that I received. They looked for things like puncture holes from needles, razor blades and even glass. One thing we never ate were homemade food items like popcorn balls and caramel apples. I am a trusting person but will not allow my kids to eat those items either.
Indulge at These Lansing Area All-You-Can-Eat Buffets
Have you ever had one of those moments where you feel like you could eat a horse? Metaphorically, of course. Or maybe, you're someone like myself who just likes options...you want a little bit of this, a little bit of that, and just a smidge of that other thing. If...
The Game 730 AM WVFN
Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0