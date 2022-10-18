Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
School meals: 'Holiday hunger' payments to continue until March 2023
So-called "holiday hunger" payments for more than 100,000 children are to continue until March 2023. The payments of £27 each fortnight are made to families during school holidays in place of free school meals. A long term plan to continue the payments until 2025 has not yet been agreed...
BBC
'It used to be homeless people, now it's working people'
As part of its Counting the Cost of Living series, BBC News will be asking people how they are coping - and revisiting them over the coming months. Andrea Bell founded the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen, in July 2019, to help people in need across her city. To begin with,...
Woman Refusing To Care For Step Kids Left on Her Doorstep Backed Online
A mother has been slammed on Mumsnet for suggesting her ex's new wife should look after their children so she can work.
BBC
China anger over death of girl, 14, sent to Covid quarantine
The family of a 14-year-old girl in China who died after she was put in a Covid quarantine centre are demanding justice, saying their calls for medical help were ignored. Guo Jingjing, 14, developed a fever two days after being taken to the centre in Ruzhou, Henan province last Friday.
BBC
Race hate crimes: Victim of nightclub attacks calls for harsher punishments
A man filmed being assaulted and subjected to a torrent of racist abuse has said he wants tougher sentences for offenders. Ebehitale Igene was abused at a north Wales nightclub on three occasions - the footage of the final assault was posted on social media. Tomos Wilson, 19, pleaded guilty...
BBC
Cost of living: Woman wants second job in office for the heating
Psychotherapist Nicki Cockburn is looking for a second job to cope with the cost of living. The 44-year-old, who is blind, said she would be tempted to take a job in an office so she could use the heating and charge her phone there. "The money that's coming in at...
BBC
Nurse strike threat continues after improved pay offer
A nursing union has criticised an improved pay offer from the Scottish government, saying a strike vote will continue. The proposed deal is for a flat rate of £2,205 per person, backdated to April. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said it was a real-terms pay cut and accused...
Comments / 0