Sporting News
Nick Kyrgios taunts Stefanos Tsitsipas' mother after 'dirty tennis' accusation
Nick Kyrgios has used social media to bite back at a sledge from the mother of tennis rival Stefanos Tsitsipas. Tension has been building with the Kyrgios and Tsitsipas camps since the controversial match at Wimbledon earlier this year when the Australian triumphed. During the heated blockbuster, Kyrgios asked the...
tennisuptodate.com
Ivanisevic on remaining career path for Djokovic: "He could stay at the top for three more years and fight for titles"
Novak Djokovic could stay on top for three more years according to his coach Goran Ivasenivic who shared it in a talk with Croatian Media. Djokovic's most recent results showed some of the best tennis he has played all year long. Wimbledon was his biggest event of the year and while he showed a high level there, the sheer dominance by which he catapulted himself to the trophy podium in Astana and Tel-Aviv was a clear warning sign that the Serbian is not done.
Yardbarker
Fognini slams ATP as he's forced to play 3 games in unacceptable conditions
The 2022 Napoli Cup keeps surprising everyday as first Corentin Moutet retired from his match due to bad court conditions and then Fabio Fognini was forced to play three games on the same court. Court conditions at the ATP 250 event in Naples are well-known to every tennis fan as...
tennismajors.com
European Open: Goffin beats Schwartzman again, plays Gasquet in quarter-finals
Belgian David Goffin reached the quarter-finals of the European Open by beating Argentinian Diego Schwartzman, the No 3 seed, 7-6 (3), 6-2 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Thursday evening. Goffin, ranked No 58, will play Frenchman Richard Gasquet next. 34 winners 🙌@David__Goffin improves to 5-1 against Schwartzman, defeating...
tennisuptodate.com
Patrick Mouratoglou believes that Alcaraz combines qualities of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal
Carlos Alcaraz recently became the number one player in the world after winning his maiden grand slam at the US Open. The Spaniard is quite a polarizing player capable of both attacking and defending during a rally. He moves well around the court, is really quick and handles pressure as well as you can for such a young age. He's just a very complete player with a huge potential combining good things from Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.
tennisuptodate.com
"I'm happy that I could 'Buy one, get one free,' so two for one" - Gauff after sealing double qualification for WTA Finals
Coco Gauff made it official as she will play in both the singles and doubles at the Forth Worth WTA Finals in ten days' time. By reaching round three at the WTA 1000 event in Guadalajara, Coco Gauff officially secured a spot in the singles of the WTA Finals while securing a spot in the doubles previously. Krejcikova did it last year and this year it will be two players because Gauff actually will join compatriot Pegula in both singles and doubles.
tennismajors.com
Gauff, Garcia clinch qualification spots for WTA Finals in Texas
Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia booked their places in the season-ending WTA Finals on Wednesday, leaving just three spots remaining. American Gauff and France’s Garcia were assured of their places without hitting a ball as second seed Aryna Sabalenka was beaten by Liudmila Samsonova. The pair join Iga Swiatek,...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: "Come over to my house and, I will take'em down one at a time" - Serena Williams ready to play anybody who feels they can win
Serena Williams was notified about something during a TechCrunch event and she issued a challenge after hearing it. Serena Williams recently hung up the racquet wanting to focus on other things and becoming a mother once more. She was at a TechCrunch event when Jordan Crook, Deputy Editor of Tech Crunch, notified her that 84 % of men feel like they could beat her at tennis.
tennisuptodate.com
Coco Gauff becomes youngest player to qualify for WTA Finals since Sharapova
Coco Gauff will play at the WTA Finals for the first time in her career as she mathematically secured her place with a win over Cocciaretto 7-6(1) 6-3. Coco Gauff was aware she'll be in Forth Worth for weeks but she squashed any doubt today by playing a solid match and battling past Coccirateto in a very competitive match. Nobody expected the Italian to put together such a good effort pushing Gauff to an opening set tiebreak.
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
tennisuptodate.com
First public appearance since retirement confirmed for Federer, set to head to Japan
¸Roger Federer will make his first public appearance after his retirement in Japan taking part in a UNIQLO event. Federer became a global brand ambassador for UNIQLO when he switched to the company some time ago. A special event in his honour called "UNIQLO LifeWear Day Tokyo 2022 with Roger Federer" will be hosted in Japan within the company headquarters.
Simona Halep BANNED for failing drugs test as former Wimbledon champion and world No1 releases emotional statement
SIMONA HALEP has been provisionally suspended from professional tennis following a positive drugs test. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Friday that banned substance Roxadustat had been discovered in a doping sample provided by the Romanian at the 2022 US Open in August. The 2019 Wimbledon champion was...
tennisuptodate.com
"I arrive at the lobby after playing my match at 5 pm and find all my belongings and my wife's in the lobby"- Further chaos at Napoli Cup
The tennis event in Napoli will be remembered by fans and players alike but not for good as we saw many problems. Players complained about the court leading up to it forcing the organizers to hold the qualifiers at a venue that wasn't part of the complex used for the event. They reworked the surface to a better standard but had to postpone the main draw by a day as it only started on Tuesday.
tennisuptodate.com
"Snuck in to watch my girl" - Sloane Stephens makes surprise appearance to cheer on Genie Bouchard at her match in Guadalajara
Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens took to social media to share a picture of Eugenie Bouchard playing her opening-round match at the 2022 Guadalajara Open Akron. Both Bouchard and Stephens are currently competing at the WTA 1000 event and won their first-round matches on the same day to advance to the second round.
Yardbarker
Mischa Zverev questions how Nadal will handle tennis and family - "It's not easy to combine both"
Long-time father Mischa Zverev knows how tricky it is to combine tennis and family in light of Nadal becoming a father recently. For the first time in his career, Rafael Nadal recently became a parent, joining a long list of his peers who have already experienced it. Murray, Djokovic, and his closest friend Roger Federer have all been fathers for a considerable amount of time.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic playing at Paris Masters uncertain according to Ivanisevic, definitely set to play ATP Finals
Novak Djokovic could skip over the Paris Masters according to his coach Goran Ivanisevic as his participation has not yet been confirmed. Djokovic played in Paris last year making his way all the way to the final and beating Daniil Medvedev in three sets. There is a chance he won't attend at all this year as his coach Ivanisevic explained in a recent interview:
tennisuptodate.com
Rafael Nadal achieves milestone, adding new record to his legendary career
Former World No. 1 and 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has claimed another record to his name in his illustrious career. He now has a record of spending the most weeks (373 weeks) as World No.2 in the ATP Rankings. Coincidentally, the Spaniard has spent the same number of...
Yardbarker
Alexander Zverev officially ends his 2022 season; withdraws from Paris Masters
It's confirmed that Alexander Zverev won't play any more tennis in 2022 as the German withdrew from the last event of the year - Paris Masters. Alexander Zverev only recently disclosed that he had recently experienced a setback due to bone edema, which could prevent him from playing for up to a year. The German hasn't played since suffering a major ankle injury during his titanic match against Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of Roland Garros in June.
tennisuptodate.com
Coco Gauff complicates matters but holds back the nerves against Trevisan in Guadalajara
Coco Gauff faced Martina Trevisan once more but it was not Roland Garros but rather the WTA 1000 event in Guadalajara 6-0 6-3. The match looked very much like their Roland Garros match as the Italian really struggled against Gauff. Trevisan likes to attack but she also struggles to covert the court as well as Guaff due to being shorter and not as quick.
