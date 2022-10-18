Novak Djokovic could stay on top for three more years according to his coach Goran Ivasenivic who shared it in a talk with Croatian Media. Djokovic's most recent results showed some of the best tennis he has played all year long. Wimbledon was his biggest event of the year and while he showed a high level there, the sheer dominance by which he catapulted himself to the trophy podium in Astana and Tel-Aviv was a clear warning sign that the Serbian is not done.

1 DAY AGO