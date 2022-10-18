Read full article on original website
Related
Sam Querrey Won’t Be the Last Tennis Pro to Move to Pickleball
Also in this week’s mailbag: is John Isner’s serve the most dangerous weapon in tennis history?
tennisuptodate.com
Patrick Mouratoglou believes that Alcaraz combines qualities of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal
Carlos Alcaraz recently became the number one player in the world after winning his maiden grand slam at the US Open. The Spaniard is quite a polarizing player capable of both attacking and defending during a rally. He moves well around the court, is really quick and handles pressure as well as you can for such a young age. He's just a very complete player with a huge potential combining good things from Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.
tennisuptodate.com
Coco Gauff complicates matters but holds back the nerves against Trevisan in Guadalajara
Coco Gauff faced Martina Trevisan once more but it was not Roland Garros but rather the WTA 1000 event in Guadalajara 6-0 6-3. The match looked very much like their Roland Garros match as the Italian really struggled against Gauff. Trevisan likes to attack but she also struggles to covert the court as well as Guaff due to being shorter and not as quick.
tennisuptodate.com
Roger Federer visits Dubai's premier tennis academy at the Meydan Hotel
Roger Federer promised to visit a tennis academy in Dubai and he kept that promise by visiting the academy at the Meydan Hotel. Federer walked away from professional tennis last month at the Laver Cup but he will still be around the game. The legend will never truly leave tennis and during his recent visit to Dubai, Federer kept his promise to Visit a tennis academy in the city.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: "Come over to my house and, I will take'em down one at a time" - Serena Williams ready to play anybody who feels they can win
Serena Williams was notified about something during a TechCrunch event and she issued a challenge after hearing it. Serena Williams recently hung up the racquet wanting to focus on other things and becoming a mother once more. She was at a TechCrunch event when Jordan Crook, Deputy Editor of Tech Crunch, notified her that 84 % of men feel like they could beat her at tennis.
tennismajors.com
Gauff, Garcia clinch qualification spots for WTA Finals in Texas
Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia booked their places in the season-ending WTA Finals on Wednesday, leaving just three spots remaining. American Gauff and France’s Garcia were assured of their places without hitting a ball as second seed Aryna Sabalenka was beaten by Liudmila Samsonova. The pair join Iga Swiatek,...
Sporting News
Nick Kyrgios taunts Stefanos Tsitsipas' mother after 'dirty tennis' accusation
Nick Kyrgios has used social media to bite back at a sledge from the mother of tennis rival Stefanos Tsitsipas. Tension has been building with the Kyrgios and Tsitsipas camps since the controversial match at Wimbledon earlier this year when the Australian triumphed. During the heated blockbuster, Kyrgios asked the...
tennisuptodate.com
Coco Gauff becomes youngest player to qualify for WTA Finals since Sharapova
Coco Gauff will play at the WTA Finals for the first time in her career as she mathematically secured her place with a win over Cocciaretto 7-6(1) 6-3. Coco Gauff was aware she'll be in Forth Worth for weeks but she squashed any doubt today by playing a solid match and battling past Coccirateto in a very competitive match. Nobody expected the Italian to put together such a good effort pushing Gauff to an opening set tiebreak.
Simona Halep BANNED for failing drugs test as former Wimbledon champion and world No1 releases emotional statement
SIMONA HALEP has been provisionally suspended from professional tennis following a positive drugs test. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Friday that banned substance Roxadustat had been discovered in a doping sample provided by the Romanian at the 2022 US Open in August. The 2019 Wimbledon champion was...
tennisuptodate.com
"Snuck in to watch my girl" - Sloane Stephens makes surprise appearance to cheer on Genie Bouchard at her match in Guadalajara
Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens took to social media to share a picture of Eugenie Bouchard playing her opening-round match at the 2022 Guadalajara Open Akron. Both Bouchard and Stephens are currently competing at the WTA 1000 event and won their first-round matches on the same day to advance to the second round.
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
tennisuptodate.com
"I arrive at the lobby after playing my match at 5 pm and find all my belongings and my wife's in the lobby"- Further chaos at Napoli Cup
The tennis event in Napoli will be remembered by fans and players alike but not for good as we saw many problems. Players complained about the court leading up to it forcing the organizers to hold the qualifiers at a venue that wasn't part of the complex used for the event. They reworked the surface to a better standard but had to postpone the main draw by a day as it only started on Tuesday.
Juan Toscano-Anderson Says He Purchased 5-Figure Floor Seats To Make Sure His Mom Was Able To Attend His Ring Ceremony: "Just So She Can Experience This Moment With Me."
Juan Toscano-Anderson wanted to ensure that his mom was able to attend his ring ceremony.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Outfit
The San Diego Padres' "City Connect" uniforms are pretty polarizing for the sports world. Some love the vibrant, highlighter-like colored uniforms, while others hate them. If anyone can pull them off, though, it's Alex Morgan. The United States women's national team star and San Diego resident rocked them at Game...
tennisuptodate.com
Ivanisevic on remaining career path for Djokovic: "He could stay at the top for three more years and fight for titles"
Novak Djokovic could stay on top for three more years according to his coach Goran Ivasenivic who shared it in a talk with Croatian Media. Djokovic's most recent results showed some of the best tennis he has played all year long. Wimbledon was his biggest event of the year and while he showed a high level there, the sheer dominance by which he catapulted himself to the trophy podium in Astana and Tel-Aviv was a clear warning sign that the Serbian is not done.
tennisuptodate.com
Roger Federer speculated to join BBC's Wimbledon coverage team
Roger Federer once hinted that he'd be open to commenting on Wimbledon in the future and it seems like BBC will give him a chance. It's never been too far fetched to picture Federer being part of some sort of tennis broadcast as many former tennis players have done it and the Swiss is quite natural in front of the cameras after being the face of tennis for two decades.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf critic blasts LPGA star Lexi Thompson for "distasteful" comments
The comments of LPGA Tour Lexi Thompson after she claimed the Aramco Team Series event in New York were labelled "distasteful" by prominent LIV Golf critic and Golf Channel co-host Eamon Lynch. Thompson, 27, ended her three-year wait for victory by winning the individual title at Trump Golf Links last...
wtatennis.com
Sakkari, Kasatkina, Garcia win to stay in the WTA Finals hunt in Guadalajara
GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- World No.6 Maria Sakkari, No.10 Caroline Garcia, and No.11 Daria Kasatkina moved one step closer to qualifying for the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, after tallying opening-round victories at the Guadalajara Open Akron. Coming into the final Hologic WTA Tour tournament of the regular season, Sakkari...
tennisuptodate.com
Rafael Nadal achieves milestone, adding new record to his legendary career
Former World No. 1 and 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has claimed another record to his name in his illustrious career. He now has a record of spending the most weeks (373 weeks) as World No.2 in the ATP Rankings. Coincidentally, the Spaniard has spent the same number of...
tennisuptodate.com
"It was clear there could be no long-term co-operation" - Former Russian tennis pro on Tursunov's brief coaching stint with Raducanu
British tennis star Emma Raducanu has been told that it was “clear” her partnership with Dmitry Tursunov would never work in the long term after the pair parted ways last week. The Russian has already moved on as he is now coaching Belinda Bencic, with Tursunov’s countryman claiming...
Comments / 0