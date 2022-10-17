Read full article on original website
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
One Plus Restaurant in BerkeleyGabriella KorosiBerkeley, CA
New California Pathway Opened To Get $500 Each MonthCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Eater
Bay Area Born-and-Raised Chef Returns to Napa Roots to Open Fine Dining Restaurant in Wine Country
Guests at the Four Seasons Resort in Napa Valley are about to witness a real-life coming-of-age, hometown hero story come full circle. Chef Rogelio Garcia, a contestant on Bravo’s Top Chef who held an executive chef position at Luce and worked his way throughout the Bay Area during COVID-19, is now the opening chef at a debut restaurant, Auro in Calistoga. Returning to wine country for this opportunity was a no-brainer, Garcia says. The cook was raised in Los Angeles and Napa, and authored a cookbook titled Convivir: Modern Mexican Cooking in California’s Wine Country set to release in 2024. “There’s a lot that went into this,” Garcia says. “The menu, the staffing — just leading this is incredible. It’s incredible to be a part of this Four Seasons family, in Napa, in my hometown.”
northbaybiz.com
Twenty Years of Dining, Willi-Style
Willi’s Wine Bar recently celebrated its 20th anniversary on the cusp of the fifth anniversary of the fire that destroyed its original location, which was lost in the October 2017 Tubbs fire. The beloved roadhouse was the first of Mark and Terri Stark’s seven, highly-awarded restaurants in Sonoma County. The James Beard Award-nominated husband-wife restaurateurs recognized the milestone by inviting guests to share their favorite memories and photos of Willi’s Wine Bar over the years via the restaurant’s social media platform in August. A drawing was held to select 20 submitters (and their guests) to join a friends and family anniversary party held at the restaurant.
There’s No Place Like Napa
The wine, the restaurants, the lodgings. So much has happened in Napa Valley in the last few years. Here’s our guide for deciding where to go and what to do. Spoiler alert: Everything is pretty great. The post There’s No Place Like Napa appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
Haruki Sushi House Opening in Vacaville
According to a recent application for an On-Sale Beer and Wine license, the new sushi restaurant is coming to 1041 Alamo Drive.
sonomamag.com
5 Favorite Restaurants in Cloverdale
The northernmost city in the Bay Area, Cloverdale is home to less than 9,000 residents. But those who frequent its small downtown know it offers some excellent restaurants. This is a place to enjoy a great meal in an old-school setting; while much of Sonoma County is becoming increasingly modern, Cloverdale, settled in 1859, has retained its rural charm. Nestled between oak-studded hills and sprawling vineyards, it is surrounded by quaint farms, small wineries and bucolic parks.
sonomamag.com
New Chef and Loco Moco at Santa Rosa’s Lazeaway Club
The beachy-fun Lazeaway Club at Santa Rosa’s revamped Flamingo Resort has a new chef at the helm. Chris Ricketts, who helped launch several notable San Francisco restaurants and is an alumni of the Michelin-starred Lord Stanley, has taken the reins at the Cal-Pacific poolside eatery. After heading culinary programs...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Family-Owned Napa Valley, CA Landfill Operator Selling to Waste Connections
Waste Connections, one of the nation’s largest waste management companies, is set to purchase Napa County’s Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling Service and Clover Flat Landfill, two dumpsites serving the northern Napa Valley that have been owned and operated for decades by the Pestoni family. Board members of...
Cotopaxi CEO closes Hayes Valley store, calls SF 'city of chaos'
The founder and CEO of the outdoor clothing store Cotopaxi has decided to temporarily close a San Francisco location after being repeatedly hit by organized theft.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Third year of La Niña on tap this winter, according to official forecast
The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center issued its official winter outlook Thursday, and, as expected, a third year of La Niña appear to be on tap. That means continued, deepening drought likely in Southern California and the southwestern United States, even expanding across the southern states into the Gulf Coast and much of the Southeast, meteorologists say.
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle announce San Francisco show
The co-headlining show is one of three in Northern California.
Bay Area radio legend Michael Krasny of KQED starts his next chapter
The retired host of KQED's "Forum" has struck out on his own.
ksro.com
Racing Company Leaving Sonoma Raceway for Arizona
A racing company that has made its home at Sonoma Raceway for almost two decades is set to leave. Flying Lizard Motorsports announced last month that it is transitioning its operations to a new raceway in Arizona. Darren Law, one of the company’s owners, told the North Bay Business Journal that he knows the owners of the new facility outside of Phoenix and that he lives in the area as well. Another owner also recently relocated to the city. San Francisco tech executive Seth Neiman started the company in 2003 and eventually sold it in 2015.
Early Polynesian / Australasian / South Indian settlement identified at Farallon Islands, Point Reyes, and San Francisco Bay area, California, in Coast Miwok and Ohlone traditional territories
News Release Stephen D. Janes, M.A., Ph.D.Lou-Anne Fauteck Makes-Marks, M.F.A., M.A., Ph.D. Ancient, megalithic structures at Point Reyes, California, traditional Coast Miwok territory, have been found to be part of an ancient mortuary complex, with spirit paths to the Farallon Islands and ...
61,000 homes are empty in San Francisco: report
"It is devastating to realize that for every person sleeping on the streets tonight, there are 14 vacant homes in our city," county supervisor Dean Preston said.
KTVU FOX 2
Gas stoves in California leak cancer-causing chemicals, study finds
OAKLAND, Calif. - A new study found that gas stoves in California houses are leaking the cancer-causing chemical, benzene; moderate levels were found in Bay Area homes. The study, conducted by PSE Healthy Energy, screened for more than 70 different compounds. Benzene was found the most, though some levels were higher than others.
These Bay Area cities saw record-breaking heat Wednesday
It hit 90 degrees in San Francisco on Wednesday, tying the old record set in 1913.
KTVU FOX 2
New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California
Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
Another SF store closes due to retail theft
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Retail theft is forcing another San Francisco store to close its doors. Cotopaxi is temporarily closing it’s Hayes Valley location, less than a year after it opened. “Unfortunately this store has been a disappointment for us,” CEO and founder Davis Smith said. Smith said he has always loved San Francisco. His […]
An ominous warning for California economy
Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
Celebration for SF public toilet canceled amid backlash over $1.7M price tag
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Residents of Noe Valley are getting a new public restroom, and it could end up costing the city a pretty penny. On Wednesday the SF Chronicle reported that a new public toilet in the upscale San Francisco neighborhood would cost the city a whopping $1.7 million dollars. But according to San […]
