FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
One Plus Restaurant in BerkeleyGabriella KorosiBerkeley, CA
New California Pathway Opened To Get $500 Each MonthCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Eater
Bay Area Born-and-Raised Chef Returns to Napa Roots to Open Fine Dining Restaurant in Wine Country
Guests at the Four Seasons Resort in Napa Valley are about to witness a real-life coming-of-age, hometown hero story come full circle. Chef Rogelio Garcia, a contestant on Bravo’s Top Chef who held an executive chef position at Luce and worked his way throughout the Bay Area during COVID-19, is now the opening chef at a debut restaurant, Auro in Calistoga. Returning to wine country for this opportunity was a no-brainer, Garcia says. The cook was raised in Los Angeles and Napa, and authored a cookbook titled Convivir: Modern Mexican Cooking in California’s Wine Country set to release in 2024. “There’s a lot that went into this,” Garcia says. “The menu, the staffing — just leading this is incredible. It’s incredible to be a part of this Four Seasons family, in Napa, in my hometown.”
There’s No Place Like Napa
The wine, the restaurants, the lodgings. So much has happened in Napa Valley in the last few years. Here’s our guide for deciding where to go and what to do. Spoiler alert: Everything is pretty great. The post There’s No Place Like Napa appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
sonomamag.com
8 Best Restaurants in Occidental
Founded in 1857, Occidental is one of a handful of Sonoma County outposts that remains mostly untouched by time, influencers, or wine magnates. But there’s a thriving food scene here, where a classic Negroni and grandma-style ravioli are just steps away from small-batch natural wines and Hawaiian smoked pork bowls with kimchi mayo. Go hungry because you’ll find something delicious from breakfast to dinner. Here’s the scoop on our favorite spots. Click through the above gallery for details.
northbaybiz.com
Twenty Years of Dining, Willi-Style
Willi’s Wine Bar recently celebrated its 20th anniversary on the cusp of the fifth anniversary of the fire that destroyed its original location, which was lost in the October 2017 Tubbs fire. The beloved roadhouse was the first of Mark and Terri Stark’s seven, highly-awarded restaurants in Sonoma County. The James Beard Award-nominated husband-wife restaurateurs recognized the milestone by inviting guests to share their favorite memories and photos of Willi’s Wine Bar over the years via the restaurant’s social media platform in August. A drawing was held to select 20 submitters (and their guests) to join a friends and family anniversary party held at the restaurant.
sonomamag.com
New Chef and Loco Moco at Santa Rosa’s Lazeaway Club
The beachy-fun Lazeaway Club at Santa Rosa’s revamped Flamingo Resort has a new chef at the helm. Chris Ricketts, who helped launch several notable San Francisco restaurants and is an alumni of the Michelin-starred Lord Stanley, has taken the reins at the Cal-Pacific poolside eatery. After heading culinary programs...
sonomamag.com
5 Favorite Restaurants in Cloverdale
The northernmost city in the Bay Area, Cloverdale is home to less than 9,000 residents. But those who frequent its small downtown know it offers some excellent restaurants. This is a place to enjoy a great meal in an old-school setting; while much of Sonoma County is becoming increasingly modern, Cloverdale, settled in 1859, has retained its rural charm. Nestled between oak-studded hills and sprawling vineyards, it is surrounded by quaint farms, small wineries and bucolic parks.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Family-Owned Napa Valley, CA Landfill Operator Selling to Waste Connections
Waste Connections, one of the nation’s largest waste management companies, is set to purchase Napa County’s Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling Service and Clover Flat Landfill, two dumpsites serving the northern Napa Valley that have been owned and operated for decades by the Pestoni family. Board members of...
Haruki Sushi House Opening in Vacaville
According to a recent application for an On-Sale Beer and Wine license, the new sushi restaurant is coming to 1041 Alamo Drive.
Cotopaxi CEO closes Hayes Valley store, calls SF 'city of chaos'
The founder and CEO of the outdoor clothing store Cotopaxi has decided to temporarily close a San Francisco location after being repeatedly hit by organized theft.
napavalleylifemagazine.com
2022 Annual Holiday Gift Guide
—————————————————————————————————————————- Aeration made beautiful. The perfect pour. Drip Free Elegance.
viatravelers.com
20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Sonoma, California
Sonoma is a historic city near the heart of wine country in northern California. It’s filled with fabulous world-class wineries and plenty of California history. Sonoma County is a great spot to vacation with family, kids, in a group, or on your own. With over 55 miles of coastline, public parks, vineyards, and local events, it is no surprise that Sonoma brings in close to a million travelers per year to experience the region’s activities.
Anatolian Kitchen Moving to New Palo Alto Address
The restaurant is opening at 340 California Ave following the closure of the its previous Palo Alto location.
luxury-houses.net
Brand New One of A Kind Home with Designer Finishes in Belmont California hits The Market for $5.695 Million
2280 Ralston Ave, Belmont, California is a brand-new contemporary masterpiece exudes meticulous attention to detail, exemplary craftsmanship, and designer finishes throughout. This Home in Belmont offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2280 Ralston Avenue, please contact Jim Arbeed (Phone: 650-558-4248) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
sfstandard.com
This High-End San Francisco Grocery Store Will Open Its Third Location on Polk Street
Bi-Rite Market, the high-end specialty grocer that has anchored the Mission’s ritziest food corridor for decades, will open a new store at 2140 Polk St. between Vallejo and Broadway streets in early 2023. That Russian Hill address, currently the last remaining location of Real Food Company, will be the...
Where San Francisco pizza chef Tony Gemignani grabs a slice in the Bay Area
When the chef isn't slinging dough at his restaurant, he ventures to his favorite pizzerias.
KTVU FOX 2
Historic Bay Area Map up for Auction
The first map to ever depict the San Francisco Bay Area is headed to auction. KTVU's Heather Holmes and Alex Savidge speak with Catherine WIlliamson with Bonham's auction house about the document's significance and how much it may sell for.
Early Polynesian / Australasian / South Indian settlement identified at Farallon Islands, Point Reyes, and San Francisco Bay area, California, in Coast Miwok and Ohlone traditional territories
News Release Stephen D. Janes, M.A., Ph.D.Lou-Anne Fauteck Makes-Marks, M.F.A., M.A., Ph.D. Ancient, megalithic structures at Point Reyes, California, traditional Coast Miwok territory, have been found to be part of an ancient mortuary complex, with spirit paths to the Farallon Islands and ...
NBC Bay Area
The Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink at Bishop Ranch
Time to get out your winter jackets and mittens! The Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink is opening in City Center Bishop Ranch on November 11th. The ice rink will be open on weekdays from 12:00PM to 9:30PM and on weekends from 10:00AM to 9:30PM. For $21, you get a skate rental and 90 minutes of time to explore the ice. Discounts are available for children and Bishop Ranch tenants.
7 Gorgeous Places To See Fall Foliage In the Bay Area
Fall foliage is truly a sight to behold. Familiar shades of green give way to red, orange, yellow, and brown during an incredible seasonal display. We might not have the vast color-changing forests that the East Coast loves to brag about, but here are a few excellent local spots to enjoy this seasonal show. The San Francisco Botanical Garden is one of the best and most convenient places to catch fall colors in SF. This sprawling green space contains 8,000+ plants across 55 acres with several areas that truly shine in Autumn. The Moon Viewing Garden is the best place to catch a glimpse of these golden leaves, but every corner of this little oasis is worth a visit. Admission is free for SF residents. Location: 1199 9th Avenue The Japanese Tea Garden in Golden Gate Park is one of the most tranquil and picturesque areas in San Francisco and is host to a dazzling display of fall color. Take time to stroll along the numerous koi ponds, visit the newly-restored pagoda, and grab a drink at their traditional tea house. Admission is free to SF residents.
Eater
World’s Largest Meal Kit Company Will Lay Off Hundreds of Bay Area Workers
HelloFresh, the food delivery company made rich off the millennial fascination with meal prepping and convenience, will not renew the lease at its Richmond plant. As of December 11, the factory located at 2041 Factory Street will close and terminate 611 positions including 389 production associates. According to the San Francisco Business Times, Grocery Delivery E-Services USA Inc., which conducts business as HelloFresh, filed the closure notice on October 10. The company leased the building in 2015 for $13 million.
