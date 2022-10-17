ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” Packaging Stays True To The 1987 Original

Every few years Jordan Brand goes back into their archives and pulls out a few undervalued pairs for a righteous re-release. Alongside the Air Jordan 9, MJ’s second signature silhouette has joined the fray of returns thanks to the collaborative aid of A Ma Maniére, Union and J. Balvin. Now set to stand on its own, various inline colorways have begun reappearing, including the return of the OG “Chicago” scheme.
The Spun

Look: Skylar Diggins Announces Major Personal News

WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith announced some big personal news on Instagram this morning. The WNBA star, who's coming off a big season, announced she's pregnant with her second child. "New addition loading 🧡," she announced on social media on Monday. The WNBA star is getting a lot of love...
Larry Brown Sports

TNT makes big announcement about ‘Inside the NBA’ crew

America’s favorite TV quartet is officially running it back for several more years to come. TNT announced Monday that their famed “Inside the NBA” crew of Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and Ernie Johnson have all agreed to long-term contract extensions with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports.
Scorebook Live

Cousin of NFL star visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend

The Oregon Ducks are set to clash with UCLA on Saturday in a top-10 matchup with the College Gameday crew in town. That will give the Ducks a perfect platform to host recruiting visitors in the hopes of making an impression. In some cases it also means hosting key commitments to ensure they are ...
EUGENE, OR

