This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” Packaging Stays True To The 1987 Original
Every few years Jordan Brand goes back into their archives and pulls out a few undervalued pairs for a righteous re-release. Alongside the Air Jordan 9, MJ’s second signature silhouette has joined the fray of returns thanks to the collaborative aid of A Ma Maniére, Union and J. Balvin. Now set to stand on its own, various inline colorways have begun reappearing, including the return of the OG “Chicago” scheme.
Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal land new deals for 'Inside the NBA'
TNT's award-winning "Inside the NBA" team "will remain together for many years to come," the network's parent company said.
TNT Signs ‘Inside the NBA’ Cast To Long-Term Contract Extensions
Let the NBA’s billion-dollar media rights negotiations begin. Warner Bros. Discovery announced long-term contract extensions with the cast of TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Monday: Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson. The NBA’s U.S. media rights with incumbents TNT and ESPN expire...
Cavs Fans, Cleveland Mayor Spend Night Trashing Bally Sports for Continued Ineptitude in Broadcasting Games
Welcome to another *error message* season of *technical difficulties* Cavs *buffering* basketball
Look: Skylar Diggins Announces Major Personal News
WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith announced some big personal news on Instagram this morning. The WNBA star, who's coming off a big season, announced she's pregnant with her second child. "New addition loading 🧡," she announced on social media on Monday. The WNBA star is getting a lot of love...
Watch: Bronny James With His Dad, LeBron James, Appears On New Commercial For 'Beats By Dre'
Bronny James became the first high-school athlete to sign an NIL deal and featured in a commercial alongside LeBron James.
Shaquille O’Neal Trash Talks Candice Parker After Making Free Throw: “Take The Surprise Out Of Your Voice”
Shaquille O'Neal sank a free throw and decided to talk trash to Candace Parker after doing so.
TNT makes big announcement about ‘Inside the NBA’ crew
America’s favorite TV quartet is officially running it back for several more years to come. TNT announced Monday that their famed “Inside the NBA” crew of Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and Ernie Johnson have all agreed to long-term contract extensions with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports.
Charles Barkley Speaks On New $200M “Life-Altering Deal” With TNT
Cousin of NFL star visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend
The Oregon Ducks are set to clash with UCLA on Saturday in a top-10 matchup with the College Gameday crew in town. That will give the Ducks a perfect platform to host recruiting visitors in the hopes of making an impression. In some cases it also means hosting key commitments to ensure they are ...
