Little Rock's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLittle Rock, AR
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in ArkansasKristen WaltersJacksonville, AR
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in ArkansasTravel MavenArkansas State
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Windy and warm on Sunday
TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay a bit milder overnight tonight with lows falling into the mid to lower 60s. Winds will remain a bit breezy out of the south around 10-15 mph. TOMORROW: Warm and windy weather will continue on Sunday. Temperatures will warm back up into the mid to lower 80s by the afternoon hours under gradually clearing skies. Winds will remain breezy out of the south around 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Taste of Spring in Autumn
TONIGHT: Clear, calm & chilly tonight, but not as cold. Instead of low bottoming out in the 30s, we’ll lower to the mid 40s by sunrise. FRIDAY: It is going to be warm, sunny & dry Friday with high temperatures in the low 80s – closer to where we should be in May. Our average high temperatures for this time of year is 73°F.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A warm, sunny and breezy end to the work week
FRIDAY MORNING: Temperatures start out much milder than where we’ve been through mid-week. Most will be in the 40s to start. Then by midday, we reach the mid-70s with sunshine. FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues to warm temperatures through the afternoon, getting most areas into the lower 80s. Winds will...
fox16.com
Central Arkansas Player of the Week: Matt Contreras, Hot Springs
Our Fearless Friday Player of the Week is Matt Contreras from Hot Springs. Last week the Hot Springs Trojans knocked off Magnolia and Contreras had a big night. He threw for 247 yards and had three touchdowns. Hot Springs needed all the big plays in the 41-35 win. Matt Contreras...
fox16.com
Quincy Rhodes Jr. helps lead NLR past Northside
FORT SMITH — North Little Rock and three-star defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. went on the road and defeated Fort Smith Northside 38-14 Friday night. The win allowed North Little Rock to get a good road win in its conference. Rhodes, 6-7, 253, committed to Arkansas on Feb. 15. He talked about how he feels he played against the Grizzlies.
fox16.com
One man dead after Pulaski County community park shooting
McALMONT, Ark – Pulaski County Deputies are investigating a deadly Friday night shooting. According to Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting at McAlmont Community Park near North Little Rock around 11:00 p.m. where one man died. Deputies identified the victim as 18-year-old Kirk Kirkwood of...
fox16.com
Number 1 vs 2: Bryant takes on Cabot Friday
The Bryant Hornets’ resume is stacked with accomplishments and trophies. With ten conference titles and four state championship trophies, the Hornets know what it takes to win. But, this Friday they will be faced with their toughest opponent yet, the number two Cabot Panthers. Bryant Head Coach Buck James...
fox16.com
Oprah seeks to lend her appeal to Abrams in Georgia election
ATLANTA (AP) — Oprah Winfrey is again shining her star power on Democrat Stacey Abrams’s bid for governor in Georgia, as Abrams pursues a rematch against incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, who she narrowly lost to in 2018. Winfrey appeared in a prerecorded chat with Abrams on a campaign...
fox16.com
Mom, tattoo artist arrested after 10-year-old child gets arm tattoo, police say
LLOYD, N.Y. (WTEN) — Police in Lloyd, New York, have arrested a woman accused of letting her 10-year-old get an arm tattoo, along with the tattoo artist who inked the child. Crystal Thomas, 33, was arrested on October 4. She was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor.
