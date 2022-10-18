Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Boiler Sports Report game predictions: Wisconsin
Purdue (5-2) is back on the road again this week as the Boilermakers are set to take on Wisconsin Badgers (3-4) in Madison at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.
James Thompson Jr. stepping up for injured defensive front
MADISON, Wis. — James Thompson Jr. has the role now that he put himself in position to have as a true freshman two years ago. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound defensive end began the 2020 season with a spot in the Wisconsin Badgers' rotation and figured to see plenty of action early in his career. But his chance ended with a torn Achilles after one snap in his first career game.
Wisconsin confident it can keep winning without Johnny Davis
Wisconsin no longer has a future NBA lottery pick to lead the way as the Badgers attempt to outperform preseason expectations for a second straight year. Johnny Davis has moved on to the Washington Wizards after helping the Badgers win a share of the Big Ten title last season. His exit leaves the Badgers with a giant hole to fill.
offtackleempire.com
In Memoriam: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin Badgers Football Coach 2015-2022
I’ve tightened up my turnaround time since the last one of these I did. We are gathered here today to celebrate, commemorate, and commit to the earth the Paul Chryst era of Wisconsin Badgers football. For the first time, I have created a memorial tribute to the tenure of...
nbc15.com
11 a.m. update on Oregon home explosion
Market Manager Kristen Olson tells what goes into the tradition. Fill the Hill: The origins and tradition of the pink flamingos. Wisconsin Alumni Assoc. Executive Director Sarah Schutt discusses how it all began. Plastic flamingos invade UW Madison campus for 10th ‘Fill the Hill’. Updated: 9 hours ago. Recurring...
Investigation underway after private photos shared of UW volleyball team
The UW-Madison Police Department (UWPD) is investigating after private photos and a video of UW volleyball student-athletes were shared publicly without their consent.
Inside the University of Wisconsin’s women’s volleyball team’s ‘private’ photo and video leak as police investigate
AFTER private photos and videos of a women's college volleyball team were shared online without their consent, an investigation has begun into the leak. The University of Wisconsin’s athletic department shared a tweet after the leak went public, calling the act a “wrongful invasion” of privacy. “The...
Fake school shooting calls reported in Madison, across Wisconsin
Several fake school shooting reports have been called into law enforcement agencies across the state Thursday morning, including one in Madison.
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
AdWeek
Karley Marotta Promoted to Sports Director at WKOW in Madison
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Karley Marotta has been named the first ever female sports director at Madison, Wisc. ABC affiliate WKOW. Marotta has the weekend sports...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sun Prairie, WI
Sun Prairie is an active and growing city in the northeastern part of Dane County, Wisconsin. It’s a suburb of Wisconsin’s capital city, Madison, and it’s Dane County’s second most populated city. Sun Prairie was incorporated as a town in 1846, as a village in 1868,...
How Not To Get Away With Murder: Chandler Halderson And His Dumb Web Of Lies
Any good true crime story takes us on a stroll down the darkest alleys of the human mind; to put ourselves in the mind of a killer and try to figure out how they did it and why. And then there are stories like this one, where every answer we seek about the killer’s motives and plans for getting away with it only leaves us with more questions, and nearly all of those questions are “Wait, what the hell?!?”
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison
MADISON, Ms. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison. The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church. Greyhound searching for new Jackson location. The owners had been...
wuwm.com
Two electric vehicles among 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' finalists for 2022
Two of the four finalists in this year's Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest, run by a state business group, are electric vehicles. They aren't cars you can find at a dealership. Instead, these EVS are made for two very different markets—the very serious world of fire-fighting, and what you might call the market of fun.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin burn unit director talks about road to recovery
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Several of the Pulaski students and graduates at last weekend’s bonfire are now hospitalized with serious burns. The medical director of a Wisconsin burn unit talked about what their road to recovery could look like. That road can be a long one for a burn...
Daily Cardinal
Conservative commentator Matt Walsh to speak at UW-Madison about gender ideology
Right-wing political commentator Matt Walsh will speak at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Oct. 24 about his documentary, “What is a Woman?” (2022), which critiques progressive viewpoints on gender and gender identity. A self-described “theocratic fascist,” Walsh promotes rhetoric that has been the subject of controversy in recent...
wwisradio.com
Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again
(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
ibmadison.com
City approves East Wilson housing project
The Madison City Council has unanimously approved a rezoning proposal clearing the way for a 14-story housing project at 121 E. Wilson St., according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The 14-story structure will include first-floor restaurants and a 34-foot-wide, two-story open-air promenade large plaza overlooking Lake Monona that will be open to the public. Developer Quad Capital Partners of Ann Arbor, Michigan intends to demolish the State of Wisconsin Investment Board building for the project. It will feature 337 apartments, 19,445 square feet of commercial space, and multiple levels of underground parking.
Daily Cardinal
Madison assisted living facility to end Medicaid coverage, potentially displacing dozens of residents
Assisted living facility Cedarhurst of Madison notified residents they must find new homes by Dec. 10, when the facility will stop accepting Medicaid payments. Cedarhurst Senior Living announced on Oct. 12 it is ending its relationship with My Choice Wisconsin, a managed care organization whose Family Care program oversees long-term care for elderly adults and adults with disabilities as part of Medicaid.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Culver’s robber strikes two more times
MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
247Sports
