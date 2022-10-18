ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

James Thompson Jr. stepping up for injured defensive front

MADISON, Wis. — James Thompson Jr. has the role now that he put himself in position to have as a true freshman two years ago. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound defensive end began the 2020 season with a spot in the Wisconsin Badgers' rotation and figured to see plenty of action early in his career. But his chance ended with a torn Achilles after one snap in his first career game.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

11 a.m. update on Oregon home explosion

Market Manager Kristen Olson tells what goes into the tradition. Fill the Hill: The origins and tradition of the pink flamingos. Wisconsin Alumni Assoc. Executive Director Sarah Schutt discusses how it all began. Plastic flamingos invade UW Madison campus for 10th ‘Fill the Hill’. Updated: 9 hours ago. Recurring...
OREGON, WI
AdWeek

Karley Marotta Promoted to Sports Director at WKOW in Madison

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Karley Marotta has been named the first ever female sports director at Madison, Wisc. ABC affiliate WKOW. Marotta has the weekend sports...
MADISON, WI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Sun Prairie, WI

Sun Prairie is an active and growing city in the northeastern part of Dane County, Wisconsin. It’s a suburb of Wisconsin’s capital city, Madison, and it’s Dane County’s second most populated city. Sun Prairie was incorporated as a town in 1846, as a village in 1868,...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Cracked.com

How Not To Get Away With Murder: Chandler Halderson And His Dumb Web Of Lies

Any good true crime story takes us on a stroll down the darkest alleys of the human mind; to put ourselves in the mind of a killer and try to figure out how they did it and why. And then there are stories like this one, where every answer we seek about the killer’s motives and plans for getting away with it only leaves us with more questions, and nearly all of those questions are “Wait, what the hell?!?”
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison

MADISON, Ms. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison. The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church. Greyhound searching for new Jackson location. The owners had been...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin burn unit director talks about road to recovery

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Several of the Pulaski students and graduates at last weekend’s bonfire are now hospitalized with serious burns. The medical director of a Wisconsin burn unit talked about what their road to recovery could look like. That road can be a long one for a burn...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh to speak at UW-Madison about gender ideology

Right-wing political commentator Matt Walsh will speak at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Oct. 24 about his documentary, “What is a Woman?” (2022), which critiques progressive viewpoints on gender and gender identity. A self-described “theocratic fascist,” Walsh promotes rhetoric that has been the subject of controversy in recent...
MADISON, WI
wwisradio.com

Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again

(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
LAKE MILLS, WI
ibmadison.com

City approves East Wilson housing project

The Madison City Council has unanimously approved a rezoning proposal clearing the way for a 14-story housing project at 121 E. Wilson St., according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The 14-story structure will include first-floor restaurants and a 34-foot-wide, two-story open-air promenade large plaza overlooking Lake Monona that will be open to the public. Developer Quad Capital Partners of Ann Arbor, Michigan intends to demolish the State of Wisconsin Investment Board building for the project. It will feature 337 apartments, 19,445 square feet of commercial space, and multiple levels of underground parking.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Madison assisted living facility to end Medicaid coverage, potentially displacing dozens of residents

Assisted living facility Cedarhurst of Madison notified residents they must find new homes by Dec. 10, when the facility will stop accepting Medicaid payments. Cedarhurst Senior Living announced on Oct. 12 it is ending its relationship with My Choice Wisconsin, a managed care organization whose Family Care program oversees long-term care for elderly adults and adults with disabilities as part of Medicaid.
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Culver’s robber strikes two more times

MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
MEQUON, WI
