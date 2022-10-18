Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots, but the drugmaker says it expects many people will continue receiving it for free. Pfizer executives said the commercial pricing for adult doses could start early next year, depending on when the government phases The post Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose appeared first on KESQ.

26 MINUTES AGO