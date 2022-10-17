Read full article on original website
Jack in the Box overhauls ordering with new website and app
Jack in the Box Inc. has launched a new ordering website and mobile app that integrates its loyalty program, the company announced. The San Diego, Calif.-based company, which has more than 2,200 locations across 21 states, developed the new digital offerings with Bounteous, the Chicago-based consultancy. Jack in the Box...
Ajinomoto Foods Of North America Launches New Cruncheros Rolled Tacos Under Its Posada® Brand
Globally-inspired foods are what consumers want from their favorite restaurants. New Posada® Cruncheros are bold, exciting, and craveable rolled tacos bringing together a trending fusion of flavors in a crunchy rolled taco shell that stays crispy and craveable longer than traditional tortilla. “Posada is a brand that foodservice operators...
Trending this week: Here’s why the McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme collaboration makes sense
This week on Nation's Restaurant News the top story was, new traffic data suggests McDonald’s Cactus Plant Flea Market collaboration is the chain’s most successful to date. McDonald’s this week admitted it was experiencing a shortage of its Cactus Plant Flea Market Box just days after the promotion launched. New data from Placer.ai may suggest why. According to the traffic analytics company, visits to the chain were up by over 37% for the week of Oct. 3, when the promotion was introduced, compared to the same period from 2021. Compared to 2019, traffic spiked by nearly 29% during the week.
Tech Tracker: Chipotle attempts to cause a stir in the metaverse
This week on Tech Tracker, we’re talking about Chipotle’s menu item debut in the metaverse alongside our tech editor, Joanna Fantozzi. Chipotle Mexican Grill is rolling out its Garlic Guajillo Steak nationwide for a limited time. The rollout, in both the real world and the metaverse, marks the first time the fast-casual chain has unveiled a menu item on the new Web3 platform.
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken inks major muti-unit franchise deal bringing brand to Dallas
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken has signed a large franchise deal to bring 20 units to the Dallas metro area as part of year that has seen coast-to-coast growth for the popular breakfast and lunch franchise. The tech-focused franchise has thrived post-pandemic with its contactless ordering, food locker system,...
Why restaurant chains are leaning into menu customization
Menu customization certainly isn’t new in the restaurant space. Subway and Chipotle perfected a customization-driven assembly line model long ago, spawning a host of copycats. As consumers become increasingly tethered to their mobile phones, however, customizable orders have become easier to create and demand has increased accordingly. Starbucks’ recent...
