This week on Nation's Restaurant News the top story was, new traffic data suggests McDonald’s Cactus Plant Flea Market collaboration is the chain’s most successful to date. McDonald’s this week admitted it was experiencing a shortage of its Cactus Plant Flea Market Box just days after the promotion launched. New data from Placer.ai may suggest why. According to the traffic analytics company, visits to the chain were up by over 37% for the week of Oct. 3, when the promotion was introduced, compared to the same period from 2021. Compared to 2019, traffic spiked by nearly 29% during the week.

19 HOURS AGO