NDSU fan makes good on bet to move to Brookings after SDSU win
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At some point in our lives, we have all lost a bet. But a North Dakota State University football fan who bet on the Bison to beat arch football rival South Dakota State last week is paying a price for the 23-21 loss that might be more humiliating than money.
Final ND Class 11B football poll released
(KFGO/KNFL) Kindred remains the unanimous top team in the North Dakota Class 11B high school football rankings from the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters (NDAPSSA). The Vikings (9-0) garnered all 17 first-place votes. Kindred hosts Langdon-Edmore-Munich in the opening round of the Class 11B playoffs on Saturday. The...
DesigningWomen2 Welcomes New Studio in Detroit Lakes
Check out the design duo’s brand new beautifully-furnished Design Studio. Linda Birmingham and Kris Carlson, the duo that makeup Designingwomen2, have been designing beautiful interiors in the Red River Valley and blessing lives with their contagious personalities for many years—and that isn’t about to stop anytime soon. In fact, they just opened their brand new studio in Detroit Lakes, providing a space for clients to experience even more of what dw2 has to offer. We sat down with Co-Owner Kris Carlson to tell us a little more about the new studio.
Tuesday’s local scoreboard
(KFGO/KNFL) Here is Tuesday’s local scoreboard. Section 8AAA semifinal-Moorhead 1, Bemidji 0 (Moorhead vs. St. Michael-Albertville in the 8AAA final on Thursday) Section 8A final-St. Cloud Cathedral 2, Fergus Falls 0. Girls Soccer:. Section 8A final-St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Hillcrest 0. Volleyball:. Moorhead over Sheyenne 3-1 (25-21, 25-23, 20-25,...
Fargo family wins one of two episodes on Family Feud
SABIN, Minn. (KVRR)- Imagine the thrill of competing under the bright lights on your favorite game show. The Meyhuber family out of Fargo had the opportunity to battle it out on Family Feud. They say the feeling of appearing on a show they’ve been fans of for so long is still surreal.
Beloved Minnesota Resort in Lakes Country Goes up in Flames a Second Time
My heart sunk when I received the message from Mama Zee saying,. Was going to tell you that Maplelag's main lodge burned today...you could see the smoke from Lake Park, Minnesota. To give you an idea of why that's significant, MapleLag Resort is near Callaway, Minnesota and Lake Park is...
Alerus Center GM responds to concertgoer's complaints about "ridiculous" lines for beer and bathrooms
(Fargo, ND) -- The Alerus Center in Grand Forks is responding to a concertgoer who has several complaints about her experience at the Chris Stapleton concert. Fargo resident Katy Moore shared her complaints with WDAY News First. Moore's complaints include what she describes as not enough places to purchase drinks and unacceptably long lines to use bathrooms.
Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested
(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
Two Minnesota School Districts among the Best in America
The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
Car fire in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heavy smoke could be seen coming from a business just off Veterans Blvd. on the West Fargo side around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the 800 blk of 24th Ave. E., near Mattress Firm. Employees at Mattress Firm say the fire...
Cause of fire at Maplelag Resort ‘undetermined’
DETROIT LAKES, Minn (KFGO) – The cause of a fire that destroyed a popular vacation and ski resort near Detroit Lakes last week is undetermined. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander said a state fire investigator told him that he was not able to determine a definitive cause for the blaze that leveled the main lodge at Maplelag Resort last Monday. Glander said there was no indication that the fire was suspicious.
Multiple injured in car-bus crash in Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At around 7:55 Tuesday morning, Moorhead police received a call on a car and bus crash in Moorhead. It happened on 36th Street South in Moorhead. There were multiple injuries but they weren’t serious enough for hospital transportation. Police were on scene for...
Two women hurt following rollover along Hwy. 10
STAPLES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two young women are hurt following a rollover crash and authorities say alcohol was involved. The crash report says 22-year-old Paige Kittelson of Staples was going west on Hwy. 10 near Staples when the SUV left the road and rolled on Thursday, Oct. 20 around 2 a.m.
West Fargo family no longer parking in street, fear for safety following three hit-and-run accidents in 1.5 years
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo family is sharing their concerns about vehicles speeding through their neighborhood, following three different hit-and-run crashes which have happened outside their home within the last year-and-a-half. The Jacobson family says they moved to the Elmwood neighborhood in 2020. Mother Brooke Jacobson says the...
Search For Stabbing Suspect in Mahnomen, Minnesota
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KVRR) — Mahnomen County deputies and White Earth police are searching for a stabbing suspect. The male victim was stabbed in the back and taken to Mahnomen Health Center just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was then flown to Fargo for treatment. The stabbing happened in...
Tunnel of Terror: Drive through the haunted car wash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Things are about to get scary at Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Fargo. The company is getting into the Halloween spirit by offering a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced it is bringing back its Tunnel of Terror car wash this...
Vehicle Crash South of Sebeka Results in Marijuana Bust
A vehicle reportedly crashed near Rockwood Township, just south of Sebeka, which lead to officials discovering drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 16th, 24-year-old Hanna Saul of Solway was driving westbound on County Road 9 at a high speed. She then hit a deer and lost control of her 2014 Hyundai. The vehicle entered the opposing ditch and skidded before crashing into a fence and came to a stop in a tree line.
Essentia Health first in North Dakota to use next-generation cardiovascular technology
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Last month, Essentia Health-Fargo treated their first patient using next-generation cardiovascular technology. It’s Medtronic’s Evolut FX TAVR system, a transcatheter aortic valve-replacement (TAVR) system used to treat aortic stenosis. Essentia Health says the FDA recently approved the Evolut FX TAVR system, which...
Democratic candidate for Fargo's District 11 house seat wants "a little balance gender-wise"
(Fargo, ND) -- A democrat running for the house seat in Fargo's District 11 says workforce development is a critical issue for the state. "I feel like our state isn't keeping up as far as competing. We had 30,000 jobs open last year and we had 4,000 people leave the state. So we are not doing something right to keep people here and I just feel like that is what I'd like to work on," said Conmy.
Two arrested after Fargo pursuit
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police arrested two women and are searching for a male driver following an early morning pursuit. Police were called to the 3300 block of 31st Ave. S. around 12:15am Thursday on a report of a disturbance and possible shots fired. When officers arrived, a green SUV fled the area at a high rate of speed. Officers gave chase. During the pursuit, a weapon was displayed from the front passenger side window but no shots were fired. Police used a tire flattening device to stop the vehicle near 32nd St. and 3rd Ave. S.
