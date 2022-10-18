Why should we have to prove anything?

A variety of regalia is worn during a powwow at the annual Lumbee Homecoming. Travis Dove for The Assembly

EDITOR’S NOTE : This is the second part of a six-part series that will run each Wednesday in the Robesonian. This was originally published as an essay for The Assembly magazine.

I met Arlinda when I came to Robeson County for the 2021 Lumbee Homecoming celebration, the first since the coronavirus pandemic. I’d met a few Lumbee on the powwow trail over the years, but knew little about them other than that they sure could dance and sing.

In the summer months, the best dancers travel the North American powwow circuit, winning envelopes stuffed with prize money they can reinvest in gas to carry them down the road to the next powwow. Nine times out of 10, when Native people are asked to perform our identity—like on Indigenous Peoples Day or during Native American Heritage Month, or at any event that calls on us to play our part in a rendition of this continent’s Indigenous culture or past—this is what we do. We powwow.

For most Indians, powwow was not something we did historically. But since the late 1800s, it has spread across the continent, slowly at first, and then, seemingly, all at once with the relocation of Native Americans to cities and the subsequent resurgence of Native culture and pride. By the time powwow reached North Carolina in the 1960s, it had become a sort of Indigenous lingua franca of moving bodies. Today, powwow remains one of the few contexts in which Indians see and recognize each other as one people across tribal differences.

Because I used to be in that business—what Sherman Alexie called “the business of fancy dancing”—I notice when someone is really dancing. “Dance hard!” is a common refrain on the powwow circuit because dancers don’t always dance hard. There is [half-hearted] dancing, where they’re kind of going through the motions but not really sweating or making much effort. This is how most dance in the grand entry that begins every powwow, or during the intertribal social dances or exhibitions for outsiders. There’s also what I might call three-quarter dancing, where you’re making some effort but saving your best moves for contest time when you’ll really need to stand out for the judges.

During my years on the circuit, I always had the impression that there was an unwritten rule against dancing your hardest in exhibitions, especially for non-Natives. That it was important to save your best for contest time when the only onlookers who matter are Indigenous. That if you danced hard for outsiders it suggested you had something to prove about your dancing or maybe even about your Indian-ness. And that there was something undignified about an Indian with something to prove. Because on a continent where every inch is evidence of our near-total extermination, why should we have to prove anything?

But on the July night I caught the performance of The Lost Colony, a play performed in Manteo each summer that focuses on the fate of the first English colonists, the Lumbee weren’t [half-hearting] it. In the business of fancy dancing, they are some of the best. And even though they were dancing for a bunch of polo-chested beachgoers gathered to watch a drama celebrating yet another founding myth that, from this Native writer’s perspective, deserves half an Indian ass (or at best three quarters of one), the Lumbee were giving it the full Indian.

A men’s fancy dancer, his footwork remixing the fierce athleticism of a war dance with the showboating acrobatics of a B-boy, bounced and spun. A women’s fancy dancer floated across the stage, toes barely caressing the ground, arms and shoulders draped in a shawl that twisted, turned, and quivered like a butterfly in the wind. A gray-eyed 18-year-old smoke dancer named Nakya Leviner jumped, stomped, and glided, his moccasins kicking up the beach sand as far as the first row. At the end of his solo, he let loose a bone-chilling war cry—Ee-HAAA!—that made some in the boat-shoe, straw-hat, and pastel-clad audience gasp.

“Jesus!” said the guy seated behind me. “What is this guy doing?”

Then, a hoop dancer laid a dozen circular hoops, each a bit smaller than the kind used on schoolyard playgrounds, before himself. He picked them up, sometimes with the mere flick of a toe, and danced with them one by one. He spun them on his arms and legs, leaping through them like jump ropes and manipulating them to mimic all sorts of animals, shapes, and spirits—a snake, an eagle, and finally a delicate sphere that symbolized the whole world. He held the orb of hoops aloft like some sort of powwow Air Jordan “Jumpman” logo to many oohs and aahs.

At the final beat of the drum, the dancers stopped in unison with their fists clenched in the air like Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the 1968 Olympics. The tourists clapped and the Lumbee exited.

Backstage, behind the mock stockade, the troupe took off their moccasins to shake out the sand pooling between their toes. Each night, the tribal performers held an informal contest to see who gathered the most sand in their Indian shoes. Leviner, the smoke dancer who also played the role of Manteo, a Croatoan diplomat and real-life historical figure who was the only Native American ever conferred the title of English Lord, usually won.

Because in the strange racial politics of the United States, the Lumbee have to dance hard. The tribe has been seeking federal recognition through various means since 1888, when they first petitioned the federal government for assistance with their schools.

While the 1956 Lumbee Act acknowledged them as an Indian tribe, it denied them the full benefits enjoyed by other Native nations. Since the 1970s, the Lumbee have pursued recognition through the Interior Department’s Office of Federal Acknowledgment, as well as through new legislation.

The preference has always been for the latter, Arlinda explained. To receive recognition through the Office of Federal Acknowledgment, the Lumbee need to prove the continuity of their community back to the year 1900. (Prior to a 2015 ruling, tribes were required to trace themselves back to the founding of the country.) The office has a rigorous definition of continuous habitation. Tribes petitioning for recognition must provide a series of historical documents no greater than 20 years apart showing that they lived in one place and that they had a specific tribal background.

The Lumbee have both ample evidence of their continuous habitation and documents stating they’re Indian. But because they are a mixed tribe descended from many different Indigenous and non-Indigenous lineages, the Indians of Robeson County were rarely described as hailing from one particular tribe and were sometimes erroneously identified as Cherokee. The nations from which they came were scattered to the wind, and so they became just plain old “Indians.”

“The legal system is built on the presumption that we have gone away,” Arlinda said. “That’s just ass-backwards.”

The Lumbee’s best shots at federal recognition have always taken the form of amendments and riders to other bills, but Lumbee recognition has been introduced in every Congress since 1988—amounting to 29 bills in 33 years. The amendment reliably passes through the House of Representatives when Democrats control the lower chamber. The problem, as with almost all legislation, is the Senate.

Arlinda vividly remembers when, in 1992, the Lumbee came just two votes shy of the 60 required to reach cloture and end debate in the upper chamber.

By Arlinda’s reckoning, they had 61 votes, including the support of Republican Sen. John McCain. Against his own advisers, McCain decided he’d vote to end debate on the Lumbee amendment. The move would give the tribe its floor vote while simultaneously giving McCain cover to tell supporters, colleagues, and other tribes who opposed Lumbee recognition that he had not technically voted for the Lumbee bill.

But as it happened, the day the bill made it to the Senate floor—with a crowd of Lumbee bused in from North Carolina watching from the Senate gallery—three Democrats running for president were absent. As the votes were counted and it became clear the Lumbee would not get the 60 they needed, tribal members filed out of the Senate gallery, chins sunk into chests and cheeks wet with tears.

McCain walked past but—realizing who they were—doubled back. “I know it’s a sad day for you,” Arlinda recalls the late Arizona senator telling her. “But stay with it. One day, you’ll get it.”

Arlinda’s admiration for McCain was evident as she recounted the story. Her belief in his message, however, emitted doubt.

Julian Brave NoiseCat (Secwépemc/St’at’imc) is a visiting fellow of the Center for Racial Justice at the University of Michigan’s Ford School for Public Policy and a fellow of the Type Media Center. He’s currently writing his first book, “We Survived the Night,” which will be published by Alfred A. Knopf, as well as co-directing his first documentary, “SUGARCANE.”