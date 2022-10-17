Read full article on original website
Eat or pay tuition? Many community college students are forced to choose. But colleges can help.
Helping community college students with immediate needs can help them stay enrolled and achieve higher earnings in the long run.
ZDNet
Only a third of higher education students report having a great university experience
Only a third of students report having a great university experience, this according to the 2022 Connected Customer Report from Salesforce, highlighting insights into the global higher education trends from over 2,600 students and staff. The third edition of this report reveals a new sense of urgency in improving how students feel about their experience. Here is the executive summary of the report and the four key high-level findings:
edscoop.com
Colleges raise IT spending to combat enrollment decline, survey suggests
Colleges and universities are under pressure to attract more students, and most are willing to spend more on technology to improve the student experience, according to a survey published Monday by the student information system provider Jenzabar. The survey, which includes responses from 149 higher education administrators at two and...
Branding Iron Online
Trustees cut tuition for non-resident pharmacy students by 26%
The Board of Trustees met on Wednesday via Zoom to approve both changes to tuition for certain UW graduate programs, including a 26% reduction in tuition for non-resident pharmacy students, as well as an amendment to the agreement between the School of Energy Resources and the Wyoming Enhanced Oil Recovery Commission.
Student enrollment rates in 2022 fell the least at community colleges
Community colleges fared better this year than other higher education institutions in attracting students following an enrollment nosedive over the pandemic. Compared to fall 2021, enrollment rates fell the least at community colleges this year — 0.4 percent — compared to other undergraduate institutions, according to a new National Student Clearinghouse Research Center report.
HBCUs Are Gaining More Students While Overall College Enrollment Decreases, Research Shows
Enrollment numbers are ballooning for HBCUs because they don't have the same level of endowments that many PWIs can fall back on. Oftentimes, these schools are put in challenging financial positions because of this. The post HBCUs Are Gaining More Students While Overall College Enrollment Decreases, Research Shows appeared first on NewsOne.
Immaculata to Host Graduate Open House for Prospective Students
Immaculata University’s College of Graduate Studies is hosting an online open house on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 PM. The event will begin with a brief overview of admissions and financial aid followed by break-out sessions for individual programs, including doctorates in education and psychology, teaching certifications and educational endorsements, as well as master’s programs in athletic training, clinical mental health counseling, education, health care management, management and leadership, music therapy, nursing, nutrition and psychology.
Scholarships, Savings and Student Loans: How 3 Families Are Paying for College
Every year, families with college-bound students stare down the same tricky calculation: How do we cobble together enough money to pay for college?. It’s a question that requires crunching numbers, navigating unfamiliar financial aid terms and, this year, managing the variables of high inflation and the possibility of a recession.
College enrollment has tumbled 3.2% since 2020 as the path back to pre-pandemic levels grows ‘further out of reach’
“After two straight years of historically large losses, it is particularly troubling that numbers are still falling, especially among freshmen,” said National Student Clearinghouse executive director Doug Shapiro.
Want to Get Ahead? Picking the Right Company Matters More Than Your College Degree
It is no new sentiment that a college degree no longer has the same value that it once did. But now research is showing that degrees might not even be the best predictor of being able to advance to a higher level position. The Wall Street Journal examined how career...
Here’s how to help students pick their favorite college
As college application season begins, teacher and columnist Dr. Kem Smith offers advice for teachers helping students navigate this exciting and sometimes emotional time. She’ll return to answering your questions next week. You can submit them here.There are nearly 6,000 colleges and universities in the U.S. Students entering universities have to narrow their choices to one. This major life decision does not have to be overwhelming if students are prepared to select...
infomeddnews.com
Top Medical Postgraduate Courses You Should Consider
Getting a postgraduate degree in the medical field is an investment in your future. At the same time, understanding what these degrees are and how they might benefit you will help you make the right decision when it comes to picking a school. In this article, we talk about medical programs and outline some of the best options for undergraduate students.
College Enrollment Declines For Third Straight Year
For the third straight year, the National Student Clearinghouse has cited a drop in undergraduate college enrollment. This year, undergraduate college enrollment dropped by 1.1%. As for participation in post-graduate programs, enrollment has also dropped by 1% since last year. While the declines recorded from 2021 to 2022 are not as drastic as the ones experienced at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts are not calling it a comeback.
msn.com
Students to access online maths tuition
All state secondary school students will have access to "tailored online maths tuition" as part of the States of Guernsey's Covid recovery plan. An online tuition programme called TUTOR has been funded by the government to support students whose education was "negatively affected by Covid-19". It said the platform could...
icytales.com
Things to consider before embarking on a nursing career
When people are first thinking about what they might like to do as a career, nursing is an extremely popular choice. How many small children have said, “When I grow up, I want to be a nurse?” While some of those children may eventually settle for a job that is less demanding, or more suited to their adult interests and skills, many do indeed go on to a long and fulfilling career in the nursing sector.
