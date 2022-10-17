ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ZDNet

Only a third of higher education students report having a great university experience

Only a third of students report having a great university experience, this according to the 2022 Connected Customer Report from Salesforce, highlighting insights into the global higher education trends from over 2,600 students and staff. The third edition of this report reveals a new sense of urgency in improving how students feel about their experience. Here is the executive summary of the report and the four key high-level findings:
edscoop.com

Colleges raise IT spending to combat enrollment decline, survey suggests

Colleges and universities are under pressure to attract more students, and most are willing to spend more on technology to improve the student experience, according to a survey published Monday by the student information system provider Jenzabar. The survey, which includes responses from 149 higher education administrators at two and...
Branding Iron Online

Trustees cut tuition for non-resident pharmacy students by 26%

The Board of Trustees met on Wednesday via Zoom to approve both changes to tuition for certain UW graduate programs, including a 26% reduction in tuition for non-resident pharmacy students, as well as an amendment to the agreement between the School of Energy Resources and the Wyoming Enhanced Oil Recovery Commission.
WYOMING STATE
The Hill

Student enrollment rates in 2022 fell the least at community colleges

Community colleges fared better this year than other higher education institutions in attracting students following an enrollment nosedive over the pandemic. Compared to fall 2021, enrollment rates fell the least at community colleges this year — 0.4 percent — compared to other undergraduate institutions, according to a new National Student Clearinghouse Research Center report.
VISTA.Today

Immaculata to Host Graduate Open House for Prospective Students

Immaculata University’s College of Graduate Studies is hosting an online open house on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 PM. The event will begin with a brief overview of admissions and financial aid followed by break-out sessions for individual programs, including doctorates in education and psychology, teaching certifications and educational endorsements, as well as master’s programs in athletic training, clinical mental health counseling, education, health care management, management and leadership, music therapy, nursing, nutrition and psychology.  
Chalkbeat

Here’s how to help students pick their favorite college

As college application season begins, teacher and columnist Dr. Kem Smith offers advice for teachers helping students navigate this exciting and sometimes emotional time. She’ll return to answering your questions next week. You can submit them here.There are nearly 6,000 colleges and universities in the U.S. Students entering universities have to narrow their choices to one. This major life decision does not have to be overwhelming if students are prepared to select...
MISSOURI STATE
infomeddnews.com

Top Medical Postgraduate Courses You Should Consider

Getting a postgraduate degree in the medical field is an investment in your future. At the same time, understanding what these degrees are and how they might benefit you will help you make the right decision when it comes to picking a school. In this article, we talk about medical programs and outline some of the best options for undergraduate students.
defpen

College Enrollment Declines For Third Straight Year

For the third straight year, the National Student Clearinghouse has cited a drop in undergraduate college enrollment. This year, undergraduate college enrollment dropped by 1.1%. As for participation in post-graduate programs, enrollment has also dropped by 1% since last year. While the declines recorded from 2021 to 2022 are not as drastic as the ones experienced at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts are not calling it a comeback.
msn.com

Students to access online maths tuition

All state secondary school students will have access to "tailored online maths tuition" as part of the States of Guernsey's Covid recovery plan. An online tuition programme called TUTOR has been funded by the government to support students whose education was "negatively affected by Covid-19". It said the platform could...
icytales.com

Things to consider before embarking on a nursing career

When people are first thinking about what they might like to do as a career, nursing is an extremely popular choice. How many small children have said, “When I grow up, I want to be a nurse?” While some of those children may eventually settle for a job that is less demanding, or more suited to their adult interests and skills, many do indeed go on to a long and fulfilling career in the nursing sector.

