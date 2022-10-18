Read full article on original website
Why a Narcissist Stops Talking to You
There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships
Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
Opinion: The gray divorce: kissing the golden years goodbye
If you check the dating sites, marriage may seem out of fashion in America, but it is pretty common, with 4.5 million people tying the proverbial knot every year. Divorce is also no stranger to the red, white, and blue as 42–53% of those couples end their marriages before their eighth anniversary ranking America #13 on the list of highest divorce rates worldwide. Even so, the divorce rate is down for most age groups in this country. (World Population Review)
You Learn A lot About A Person When You See How They Treat You
You learn a lot about a person when you see how they treat you when you aren’t on good terms. I'm a huge fan of who I'm becoming. she's good, she's happy, and she's trying to do great things. I like her. - @jennaaclaire Personality Quotes, jennaaclaire Quotes.
Couples Therapists, What Are The First Signs That Tell You A Relationship Isn't Going To Work Out In The End?
We want to know all of the early red flags you recognize in relationships.
What Is A Karmic Relationship? (19 Signs And Stages)
Being in a karmic relationship is equivalent to being on a rollercoaster. In this post, we are delving deep into the signs of a karmic relationship, what it is, how to end a karmic relationship, and how to get over a karmic relationship. You love them. You hate them. Your...
5 Life-Changing Beauty Hacks For Women Over 50, According To Pros
If you’re over 50 and searching for ways to feel your best, you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars at a spa or salon or commit to hours a day in front of a mirror. Some of the most effective beauty hacks require little more than a cheap swap here and there or taking on one additional habit that can make your skin glow, your smile brighter, and your hair look more voluminous. Before you pop out to Sephora to buy another product, check out these five life-changing beauty hacks for women over 50 — all pro-approved.
Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable People Only Want Surface Level Relationships
What does it mean when we refer to someone as being emotionally unavailable? It means that someone is unable or unwilling to build true emotional bonds in their relationships. You likely sense it as well. You may feel like the connection is missing and are starting to realize that the person you’ve been pursuing for months just wants a surface-level relationship.
Opinion: Three Women Shed Light On Why They Stayed in Unhappy Marriages
I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
Effective Supplements To Balance Mood and Calm Central Nervous System
Finding the right supplements to balance your mood and calm your nervous systems can be hard. There are so many out there and they all claim to do different things and work with varying levels of efficacy. It’s important to research any supplements you want to try to ensure they won’t compete with any current medications, but here are some of the most effective supplements to balance your mood and calm your nerves.
God Ended A lot Of Friendships And Toxic Relationships
God ended a lot of friendships and toxic relationships that I wanted to keep forever. At first, I didn’t understand, now I’m like…Thank God. In toxic relationships, you're forced to choose between honesty and loyalty. You bite your tongue to protect their ego. In healthy relationships, honesty is an expression of loyalty. You speak your mind to help them grow. When you have real trust and respect, candor shows care. - Adam Grant Toxi.
Opinion: There Are Signals When A Partner Loves Unconditionally
A few weeks ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?
Relationship Red Flags and Five Tips for a Healthy Happy One
Envato Elements Purchased Image License DKFCMWSVL5. I have experienced enough relationships to feel I am now very well educated in that department. Some claim I should not be a relationship coach because I am not in a lasting relationship. I disagree. I feel coaching not only helps me to understand relationships and myself better, but I feel my experience helps to ask poignant questions and offer empathy.
Trust helps relationships continue
Everyone deserves to feel happy, surrounded by the people they care about. You need only feel the warmth and value of belonging to a family or a community. To do so, you must fix your relationship (especially with your partner) by following these tips below:
Are Your Good Intentions Sabotaging Your Relationship?
Studies suggest that sacrificing doesn’t guarantee a boost in relationship satisfaction, and it often backfires. Part of the reason our sacrifice is not as beneficial as we may think is that our partner often isn’t even aware of our sacrifice. Relational sacrifices that were more challenging were negatively...
How Well Do We Know Our Romantic Partners?
Research shows that people have a positive bias when evaluating their partners. We can inflate our perceptions of a partner's good qualities while still accurately knowing where they stand relative to others. We tend to be relatively accurate in our assessments of our partners' objective abilities. How well do we...
Why Being Nice Is Problematic in Relationships and How To Choose Kindness Instead
When I ask my clients why they don’t share what they really think and feel with their colleagues, family members, partners, and friends, most people say some version of “because I don’t want to be mean” or “I don’t want to hurt them.” Somewhere along the way many of us started to buy into the cultural norm that we should avoid tough conversations in the name of being nice. But in my practice, I worth with people to differente between niceness vs. kindness in relationships because niceness (being pleasing and agreeable) actually harms us and our connections, while kindness (the quality of caring about other people, even if caring doesn’t generate positive feelings) supports us in living freely in ourselves and connecting authentically to others. The distinction may seem subtle, but it is significant.
Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships
Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
I Come Into Peoples Lives To Show Them Genuine Love
I honestly feel like I come into people’s lives to show them genuine love and they come into mine to teach me, self-love…. Stop Gaslighting Yourself By Changing The Narrative. Stop Gaslighting Yourself By Changing The Narrative • Maybe it's all in my head ----> My experiences are real...
The Importance of Being Single
You have to love yourself before you can love someone else. Extremely cliche and easier said than done, but true nonetheless. There is something beautiful about being single — and I mean truly single. When you are no longer flirting or going on dates and simply dating yourself. It’s liberating.
