Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Walgreens Locations ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
The Creepy Story of The Lakeland Mental Asylum and Haunted Sauerkraut CaveSara BLouisville, KY
This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in KentuckySara BLouisville, KY
World-class Animal-free Venardos Circus is in Louisville for Two WeeksAmarie M.Louisville, KY
CBP Seized Nearly 1,100 Fake IDs at the Louisville AirportAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
This ancient reptile was discovered in Arizona's 'Triassic Park'. Now it has a new name
PETRIFIED FOREST NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A new dinosaur-like reptile species discovered in Arizona several years ago has been recently named after the former superintendent of Petrified Forest National Park. Fossils of the "Puercosuchus traverorum" species were first discovered...
natureworldnews.com
Zoo Finally Welcomes 41 Hatchlings After Two Decades of Waiting for Endangered Rare Turtles to Breed —San Diego
San Diego Zoo now has 41 hatchlings of the rare endangered turtles after a two-decade wait for their captive reptiles to be old enough to breed. The rare and endangered turtle species has finally laid eggs at the San Diego Zoo after only twenty years. The arrival of 41 hatchling Indian narrow-headed softshell turtles was announced by zoo officials on Monday.
Zoo shares rare sighting of first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history
A zoo has shared rare footage of the first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history.The 12-week-old triplets were spotted for the first time by keepers as they emerged from their den at Chester Zoo in Cheshire.The tiny trio, born to the zoo’s five-year-old adult fossas named Shala and Isalo in July, have been identified as one male and two females but zookeepers are yet to decide on names for the youngsters.Zookeeper Rachael Boatwright said: “While it’s still early days, the three pups are doing great and are now full of confidence as they learn to climb trees...
Giant ostrich-like dinosaurs give us a glimpse of ancient North America
Ostriches are the largest birds on Earth. Deposit PhotosThe enormous ostrich-like bird flocked through the eastern part of North America during the Cretaceous period.
natureworldnews.com
'Hell Fish Species' That Died Alongside the Dinosaurs 66 Million Years Ago Unearthed in North Dakota
The dinosaur-killing asteroid that struck an area on what is now the Chicxulub crater in Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico, could have also led to the extinction of an ancient "hell fish" 66 million years ago. This is according to a new study, wherein paleontologists unearthed fossils of two newfound ancient species...
What's the largest dinosaur ever discovered? Spoiler, it's not the T. Rex.
Dinosaurs roamed the world over 230 million years ago. The species existed all over the world. The Supersaurus was the largest dinosaur to live.
More than 800 kg: The biggest ostrich-like-dinosaur of North America revealed
Dinosaurs from Mississippi that resemble ostriches are among the biggest in the world, weighing over 800 kg have been revealed. The understanding of dinosaur environments in eastern North America is also improved by the findings. Published in PLOS ONE today, the new study — led by Chinzorig Tsogtbaatar of the...
Phys.org
Ostrich-like dinosaurs found in Mississippi are among the world's largest ornithomimosaurs at more than 800 kg
Ostrich-like dinosaurs called ornithomimosaurs grew to enormous sizes in ancient eastern North America, according to a study published October 19, 2022, in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Chinzorig Tsogtbaatar of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and colleagues. During the Late Cretaceous Period, North America was split by...
Rare moonbows appear in USA and only one another country in the world
Moonbow is a lunar rainbow that adorns the sky when the light from the moon gets refracted through water droplets. Although they’re similar to rainbows, they occur only 10% as often as a day rainbow, i.e., they’re extremely rare. However, it appears frequently in two places in the world.
France 24
‘Earth is 6,000 years old’: Inside the American museum for creationists
The theory of evolution is false, dinosaurs died out in a flood 4,500 years ago and the Earth is only 6,000 years old. These are the “scientific facts” presented to visitors at a duo of attractions in rural Kentucky – one a museum, the other a life-size model of Noah’s ark – that espouse the belief that God literally created the Earth in six days around 4,000 BCE.
BBC
White rhino calf born at Blair Drummond Safari Park
A baby white rhino has been born at Blair Drummond Safari Park, near Stirling. The female calf is the sixth to be born at the park to mother Dot, and father Graham, who are both now 22-years-old. After a lengthy 16-month pregnancy, the new arrival was born at about 11:30...
Comments / 0