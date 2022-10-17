ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

natureworldnews.com

Zoo Finally Welcomes 41 Hatchlings After Two Decades of Waiting for Endangered Rare Turtles to Breed —San Diego

San Diego Zoo now has 41 hatchlings of the rare endangered turtles after a two-decade wait for their captive reptiles to be old enough to breed. The rare and endangered turtle species has finally laid eggs at the San Diego Zoo after only twenty years. The arrival of 41 hatchling Indian narrow-headed softshell turtles was announced by zoo officials on Monday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

Zoo shares rare sighting of first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history

A zoo has shared rare footage of the first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history.The 12-week-old triplets were spotted for the first time by keepers as they emerged from their den at Chester Zoo in Cheshire.The tiny trio, born to the zoo’s five-year-old adult fossas named Shala and Isalo in July, have been identified as one male and two females but zookeepers are yet to decide on names for the youngsters.Zookeeper Rachael Boatwright said: “While it’s still early days, the three pups are doing great and are now full of confidence as they learn to climb trees...
Phys.org

Ostrich-like dinosaurs found in Mississippi are among the world's largest ornithomimosaurs at more than 800 kg

Ostrich-like dinosaurs called ornithomimosaurs grew to enormous sizes in ancient eastern North America, according to a study published October 19, 2022, in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Chinzorig Tsogtbaatar of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and colleagues. During the Late Cretaceous Period, North America was split by...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
France 24

'Earth is 6,000 years old': Inside the American museum for creationists

The theory of evolution is false, dinosaurs died out in a flood 4,500 years ago and the Earth is only 6,000 years old. These are the “scientific facts” presented to visitors at a duo of attractions in rural Kentucky – one a museum, the other a life-size model of Noah’s ark – that espouse the belief that God literally created the Earth in six days around 4,000 BCE.
KENTUCKY STATE
BBC

White rhino calf born at Blair Drummond Safari Park

A baby white rhino has been born at Blair Drummond Safari Park, near Stirling. The female calf is the sixth to be born at the park to mother Dot, and father Graham, who are both now 22-years-old. After a lengthy 16-month pregnancy, the new arrival was born at about 11:30...

