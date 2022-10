Image taken from ABC News report. Bronx News: Faith leaders, advocates host vigil for lives lost at Rikers Island. Religious leaders from different faiths and decarceration advocates joined together for a vigil commemorating the lives lost at Rikers Island. This comes on the three-year anniversary of the City Council’s vote to shut down the city jail facility by 2026, as the attendees gathered outside of Gracie Mansion.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO