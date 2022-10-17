St. Elmo-Brownstown went 2-0 and Mulberry Grove went 1-1 on the second night of pool play at the Egyptian Illini Conference Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday night. SEB got a 25-16, 25-18 win over Martinsville in the first match of the evening. Mulberry Grove then followed that up with a 34-32, 25-19 over Martinsville. In the final match of the evening, SEB and Mulberry Grove faced each other with the winner set to go to the Championship match. SEB would beat Mulberry Grove in two sets 25-18, 25-12. SEB moves to 19-12 overall on the season and will advance to the Championship game at 8:00pm on Thursday evening against Patoka. Mulberry Grove is now 7-18 on the season and will play in the 3rd place game at 7:00pm against Ramsey.

MULBERRY GROVE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO