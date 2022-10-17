Read full article on original website
Vandalia Grad Ferguson Kicks Off Collegiate Career with 6th Place Finish at Colonial Classic
Vandalia High School grad, reigning IHSA Girls 1A State Bowling Champion and current Lincoln Memorial University bowler Madison Ferguson kicked off her collegiate career on a very good foot, finishing 6th in the individual standings of the 2022 Colonial Classic hosted by Tulane University in Louisiana. Ferguson finished with a total of 1,034 for her 5 games played, with an average of 206.8. That finish was just 97 pins off the individual winner and 20 off of the top average. Ferguson was the top finisher for LMU and helped lead the Railsplitters to a 9th place team finish in the Classic.
Lady Vandals Get Road Win at Carlyle
Vandalia volleyball started their last week of regular season play with a road Monday night, beating Carlyle in two sets 25-20, 25-21. The win puts the Lady Vandals at 17-13-1 on the season and wraps up non-conference play as the final two games coming up for Vandalia this week are South Central Conference matches. The Vandals will square off against North Mac at home on Tuesday before wrapping up the regular season with Senior Night on Thursday at home against Carlinville.
SEB Goes 2-0 and Mulberry Grove Finishes 1-1 in Pool Play of EIC Tournament
St. Elmo-Brownstown went 2-0 and Mulberry Grove went 1-1 on the second night of pool play at the Egyptian Illini Conference Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday night. SEB got a 25-16, 25-18 win over Martinsville in the first match of the evening. Mulberry Grove then followed that up with a 34-32, 25-19 over Martinsville. In the final match of the evening, SEB and Mulberry Grove faced each other with the winner set to go to the Championship match. SEB would beat Mulberry Grove in two sets 25-18, 25-12. SEB moves to 19-12 overall on the season and will advance to the Championship game at 8:00pm on Thursday evening against Patoka. Mulberry Grove is now 7-18 on the season and will play in the 3rd place game at 7:00pm against Ramsey.
Vandalia Gets Three Set Win Over North Mac
The Lady Vandals earned a hard fought win on Tuesday night, beating North Mac at home in three sets 25-17, 14-25, 26-24 to even up their South Central Conference record at 4-4 and move to 18-13-1 overall on the season. Vandalia will look to finish above .500 in conference play when they play their regular season finale and their last SCC match on Thursday at home against Carlinville. It will also be Senior Night for the Lady Vandals.
South Central Volleyball wins, picking up their 25th win of the season
