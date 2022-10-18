Read full article on original website
fintechfutures.com
ICYMI fintech funding round-up: Ordo, Plum, Maplerad and more
At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. UK-based open banking payments platform...
fintechfutures.com
US fintech Achieve bags $225m debt facility
California-based fintech Achieve has secured a new $225 million debt facility provided by O’Connor Capital Solutions and an unnamed “multi-trillion-dollar asset manager”. Aimed at underserved consumers in the US, Achieve offers digital personal finance and lending services including home loans, personal loans and help with debt, as...
fintechfutures.com
Capital on Tap secures £100m credit facility to support SMEs
Capital on Tap has secured a £100 million corporate resolving credit facility with Atalaya Capital Management to support small businesses in the UK and US. While Capital on Tap has secured credit facilities in the past, for the first time this credit facility will be used to build out a “simple, seamless” central finance hub for small business owners in the UK and US.
fintechfutures.com
Santander partners VC firm Forgepoint for new cybersecurity investment company
Santander has teamed up with venture capital firm Forgepoint Capital to create a new management company that will invest in emerging cybersecurity companies across Europe and Latin America. The bank, which says cybersecurity is “critical” to its business, is expecting to invest up to €300 million in the strategic partnership...
fintechfutures.com
Shoreline Credit Union partners VizyPay for small business payment services
Wisconsin’s Shoreline Credit Union has partnered with payment processor VizyPay to provide small businesses access to “affordable and money-saving” payment services. Through the partnership, Shoreline Credit Union will refer its commercial members to VizyPay for specialised payments solutions, customer service and technology. VizyPay CEO and founder Austin...
American Express CEO: Consumers are still spending
Consumers are still spending, American Express CEO Stephen Squeri said, despite the fact that inflation remains high and interest rates continue to rise.
fintechfutures.com
Goldman Sachs plots reorganisation, reveals change of plans for Marcus
Goldman Sachs is folding its digital bank offering Marcus into its wider asset and wealth management division as the firm shifts its focus away from its retail banking proposition. Marcus has $110 billion worth of digital deposits and approximately 13 million customers, but Goldman’s consumer business could make a loss...
fintechfutures.com
FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 21 October 2022
Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. American companies Brex and MX have joined the long list of fintechs to announce staff cuts this year. Pedro Franceschi, founder of Brex, cites the current macro environment and wanting...
fintechfutures.com
FinTech Futures Jobs: The qualifications you need to land a £100k salary
Skyrocketing inflation and the prospects of imminent recessions in Europe, the UK, and possibly even the US may be inducing some nervousness on the part of tech professionals around the world, but while some of the tech trailblazers of recent years may have announced a halt to expansion plans or even implemented headcount reduction, these headline-grabbing announcements haven’t even dented the increasing demand for tech talent.
fintechfutures.com
Lloyds Bank partners Billhop for B2B payments
Lloyds Bank has partnered with Billhop to utilise the firm’s B2B payments solutions and streamline processes for its corporate clients across the UK. Billhop says that the partnership will enable Lloyds Bank’s clients to “overcome common card-payment barriers stemming from low card acceptance rates on the supplier side”.
fintechfutures.com
Table bookings now open for Banking Tech Awards 2022
The Banking Tech Awards, now in their 23rd year, are the hallmark of excellence for companies and individuals in banking and fintech. The awards ceremony and gala dinner is the most prestigious event of the year for the industry and provides the perfect opportunity to come together, celebrate achievements and network with the best in the industry.
fintechfutures.com
What the FinTech? | S.3 Episode 15 | Unleashing the potential of half the planet
In this episode of the What the Fintech? podcast, we’re joined by president and CEO of Women’s World Banking (WWB), Mary Ellen Iskenderian, to discuss how the group is broadening access to financial services for women across the world. Mary Ellen and FinTech Futures reporter Alex Pugh discuss...
fintechfutures.com
Video: BNY Mellon at Sibos 2022 – The growth of real-time payments
At the Sibos 2022 conference in Amsterdam, FinTech Futures sat down with Carl Slabicki, co-head of global payments at BNY Mellon, to discuss current payments trends and the growing adoption of real-time payments (RTP). Key findings from BNY Mellon’s recent report on commercial payments trends. How RTP usage has...
fintechfutures.com
Is core banking easy?
Most banking products are essentially based on an account. For example, you could say a mortgage is an account with a very big overdraft and a loan is an account with a smaller one, while both have charges related to the “overdraft” being used. The basics of a...
fintechfutures.com
Gatehouse Bank handed £1.5m fine by FCA over “poor” AML checks
The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has slapped Gatehouse Bank with a £1.5 million fine citing “significant weakness” in its anti-money laundering (AML) checks. The regulator says that the bank “failed to conduct sufficient checks on its customers based in countries with a higher risk of money laundering and terrorist financing” between June 2014 and July 2017.
fintechfutures.com
HealRWorld set to launch first UN SDG-focused corporate debit card
ESG-focused fintech firm HealRWorld has unveiled its new corporate debit card in partnership with Mastercard designed to reward sustainable businesses and promote their commitment to the UN’s sustainable development goals (SDGs). The “first of its kind” debit card, also built in collaboration with Railsr, Toqio and Penrose Digital, is...
