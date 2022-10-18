Read full article on original website
Delaware Gazette
OWU student starts ‘Adopt-a-Drain’ program
As a high school student volunteering to clean up litter in her New York hometown, Savannah Domenech quickly realized that a coordinated, continuous effort involving lots of people was necessary to make the type of permanent, positive environmental impact she sought to achieve. As an Ohio Wesleyan University student, Domenech,...
Delaware Gazette
Kiwanis to hold annual fundraiser Nov. 12
Eighteen years of pancakes served would make a pretty big stack of pancakes! On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Kiwanis Club of Delaware will hold it’s 19th annual Pancake & Sausage Brunch from 7 a.m. to noon at the YMCA located at 1121 S. Houk Road in Delaware. As this...
Delaware Gazette
Delaware County dealt loss of giant
Small towns and small counties tend to have tight-knit and collegial bar associations, and while Delaware is certainly no longer a small town or a small county, it certainly was in 1970, and it maintains many of those characteristics today. And in the long history of this county, no judge has ever remained on the General Division Common Pleas Court bench longer than the 27 years that Henry E. Shaw Jr. served the people of Delaware County.
Delaware Gazette
Sanctuary undergoes renovations
Nearly 150 years after its construction in 1873, the sanctuary in Bellpoint Community Church is finally receiving much-needed renovations. Located at 4711 state Route 257 S. in Delaware, work on the church’s sanctuary began in August, and the final touches on the project are expected to be completed in the next week or two.
Delaware Gazette
Kaitsa, Thornhill vie for county auditor
Delaware County voters are set to weigh in on the auditor race as the Nov. 8 general election approaches. Republican incumbent George Kaitsa is seeking his third reelection after having served in the role for the past 13 years, and he will be opposed by a Democratic newcomer in Vera Thornhill.
Delaware Gazette
Bucks back to work, Iowa up next
COLUMBUS — Coming out of a well-placed bye week, No. 2 Ohio State returned to the practice field this week in preparation for Saturday’s game against the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-3) and the start of the second half of the schedule. Ohio State entered the bye week on a...
Delaware Gazette
Pioneers clip Comets to advance
The 14th-seeded Olentangy Orange boys soccer team chased a 1-0 deficit for most of the first half and nursed a lead for most of the second en route to a 3-1 Division I sectional final win over visiting and 22nd-seeded Central Crossing Thursday night in Lewis Center. The Comets struck...
Delaware Gazette
City voters to decide on aggregation
When Delaware residents submit their ballots for the Nov. 8 general election, they will have the opportunity to decide the fate of a citywide electricity aggregation program that would allow the city to negotiate for electricity on residents’ and businesses’ behalf. Since 2000, state law has allowed local...
Delaware Gazette
SourcePoint asking voters for support
On Nov. 8, Delaware County voters will decide whether or not to approve the renewal and increase of a levy for senior citizen services and facilities at SourcePoint. Alison Yeager, the director of communications and development at SourcePoint, said the Delaware County Senior Services Levy is “vital” to the community.
Delaware Gazette
Powell adopts new property maintenance, fire prevention codes
Powell City Council recently adopted new property maintenance and fire prevention codes to better align with the most current Ohio municipal standards and address needs and applications specific to Powell. The new codes were adopted at the most recent City Council meeting on Oct. 4 and are effective immediately. “As...
Delaware Gazette
BW sweeps away DeSales in tourney opener
The fifth-seeded Big Walnut volleyball team, fresh off an OCC-Capital Division championship, opened postseason play with a dominant 25-20, 25-17, 25-10 win over visiting and 26th-seeded DeSales Wednesday night in Sunbury. The Golden Eagles jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the opening set and never looked back. A Teagan...
Delaware Gazette
Pacers pull away from Cougars
The 26th-seeded Delaware Hayes boys soccer team finished with a flourish, pouring in five second-half goals on the way to a 6-2 win over 40th-seeded Westland in the first round of the Division I district tournament Tuesday night in Delaware. The Pacers looked to be in for a battle early...
