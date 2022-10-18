Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Apple Cuts Production of IPhone 14 Plus - the Information
(Reuters) -Apple Inc is cutting production of iPhone 14 Plus within weeks of starting shipments as it re-evaluates demand for the mid-range model, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people involved in the company's supply chain. The Cupertino, California-based company told at least one manufacturer in China to immediately...
fintechfutures.com
Goldman Sachs plots reorganisation, reveals change of plans for Marcus
Goldman Sachs is folding its digital bank offering Marcus into its wider asset and wealth management division as the firm shifts its focus away from its retail banking proposition. Marcus has $110 billion worth of digital deposits and approximately 13 million customers, but Goldman’s consumer business could make a loss...
The Verge
Apple launches redesigned iPad with a bigger screen and USB-C
Apple has taken the wraps off a new iPad, and it comes with some pretty major design changes. The device has a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with flatter edges, giving it a much sleeker look and, for the first time on an iPad, moves the webcam to the longer side of the display.
fintechfutures.com
HealRWorld set to launch first UN SDG-focused corporate debit card
ESG-focused fintech firm HealRWorld has unveiled its new corporate debit card in partnership with Mastercard designed to reward sustainable businesses and promote their commitment to the UN’s sustainable development goals (SDGs). The “first of its kind” debit card, also built in collaboration with Railsr, Toqio and Penrose Digital, is...
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
New batch of direct payments worth up to $1,050 go out automatically to millions of Americans next week
NEXT week, millions of Americans are set to score another round of direct payments worth up to $1,050. Residents in California started receiving payments in early October as rebates were issued on the 7th. Californians can count on another round next week as the current set of gas relief payments...
Phone Arena
Verizon launches new prepaid plans, lowers prices
Inflation is on the increase around the world, so many companies have already made their products and services much more expensive. Food and energy prices have hit record highs this year, but it looks like Verizon doesn’t really care about that. The Big Red has just announced a new...
Goldman Sachs’ anti-remote-work CEO has almost brought office work back to pre-pandemic levels—but insists he ‘doesn’t want rules’
Goldman has been at the forefront of the campaign to bring people back to the physical office.
iPhone warning as Apple admits bug is freezing certain models – full list of affected devices
APPLE has warned iPhone 14 users of a bug that can freeze their devices. The tech giant revealed that there is a bug on some iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. This flaw forces a pop-up message that says, "SIM Not...
techunwrapped.com
iPhone 14 Pro Max a month later, it has not gone as expected
A month has already passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max came into my hands, so I think it has been enough time to be able to tell you, in a much more personal post than usual, what my experience has been and is being with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the top model of iPhone that you can find right now in the Apple Store. I can already tell you that not everything has gone as expected.
notebookcheck.net
Apple confirms iOS 16.1 release date with various changes and improvements
Earlier this week, Apple outlined a release date for iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura, covered separately. Subsequently, the company has informed 9to5Mac that it plans to ship iOS 16.1 simultaneously. Hence, Apple is currently working towards distributing the first major iOS update on October 24. Based on recent beta builds,...
Digital Trends
Apple Watch Ultra now comes in a fancy, shiny design — if you’re willing to pay
Apple went all-out on the ruggedness aspect with the Apple Watch Ultra. It’s undeniably big, unabashedly bold, and loaded to the gills with features that extreme sports enthusiasts will appreciate. But one area where Apple didn’t experiment much is design versatility. For a starting price of an eye-watering $899, the only color you can see on the case is a matte titanium finish. But that doesn’t mean a little blingy touch-up is out of the question.
9to5Mac
Apple’s iPhone trade-in program again causes headaches for buyers
Over the last several years, Apple has increasingly focused on its iPhone trade-in program. By offering lucrative trade-in details, often in partnership with carriers, Apple can entice iPhone users to upgrade every year. This trade-in program, however, has caused users a number of headaches, and the situation doesn’t appear to be improving…
Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors
Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of...
techunwrapped.com
The iPhone 14 have a problem with the SIM card
A new problem for the iPhone 14, although it is fair to recognize that those previously detected in this new generation of Apple’s smartphone have been solved with the first updates of iOS 16, mainly with iOS 16.0.2, but to a lesser extent also with iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.3. In this regard, we already did a few weeks ago a review of the problems detected in the first days, and how those in Cupertino have solved them quickly. I already said it then and I confirm it now: it is true that there were problems, which is reprehensible, but there was also a lot of catastrophism.
Apple’s Employees Turn Against It
Apple can count on the fact that the unionization efforts at its retail locations have only started.
fintechfutures.com
Is core banking easy?
Most banking products are essentially based on an account. For example, you could say a mortgage is an account with a very big overdraft and a loan is an account with a smaller one, while both have charges related to the “overdraft” being used. The basics of a...
Apple Mail - Unmasking The Most Mysterious App In The World
The Mail App is pre-configured on the Home Screen (the most valuable real estate on your iPhone), yet the word mail isn’t even mentioned in Apple’s 10-k. This is clearly an important app, not only to Apple, but also to Apple’s customers. iPhone users frequently drop the Mail app into their dock (the bottom tray on your screen that never goes away). Try googling images of “iPhone home screen”. You’ll see as many photos with the Mail app moved to the dock as you do with the pre-configuration.
