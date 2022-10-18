Read full article on original website
Goldman Sachs plots reorganisation, reveals change of plans for Marcus
Goldman Sachs is folding its digital bank offering Marcus into its wider asset and wealth management division as the firm shifts its focus away from its retail banking proposition. Marcus has $110 billion worth of digital deposits and approximately 13 million customers, but Goldman’s consumer business could make a loss...
US fintech Achieve bags $225m debt facility
California-based fintech Achieve has secured a new $225 million debt facility provided by O’Connor Capital Solutions and an unnamed “multi-trillion-dollar asset manager”. Aimed at underserved consumers in the US, Achieve offers digital personal finance and lending services including home loans, personal loans and help with debt, as...
Santander partners VC firm Forgepoint for new cybersecurity investment company
Santander has teamed up with venture capital firm Forgepoint Capital to create a new management company that will invest in emerging cybersecurity companies across Europe and Latin America. The bank, which says cybersecurity is “critical” to its business, is expecting to invest up to €300 million in the strategic partnership...
Sibos 2022 highlights
FinTech Futures was on-site at Sibos 2022 in Amsterdam from 10-13 October, conducting interviews, hosting panels and chatting with lots of industry experts. It was great to be back at the event in person!. Take a look at our highlights video below. Don’t forget to also head over to our...
Shoreline Credit Union partners VizyPay for small business payment services
Wisconsin’s Shoreline Credit Union has partnered with payment processor VizyPay to provide small businesses access to “affordable and money-saving” payment services. Through the partnership, Shoreline Credit Union will refer its commercial members to VizyPay for specialised payments solutions, customer service and technology. VizyPay CEO and founder Austin...
FinTech Futures Jobs: The qualifications you need to land a £100k salary
Skyrocketing inflation and the prospects of imminent recessions in Europe, the UK, and possibly even the US may be inducing some nervousness on the part of tech professionals around the world, but while some of the tech trailblazers of recent years may have announced a halt to expansion plans or even implemented headcount reduction, these headline-grabbing announcements haven’t even dented the increasing demand for tech talent.
Table bookings now open for Banking Tech Awards 2022
The Banking Tech Awards, now in their 23rd year, are the hallmark of excellence for companies and individuals in banking and fintech. The awards ceremony and gala dinner is the most prestigious event of the year for the industry and provides the perfect opportunity to come together, celebrate achievements and network with the best in the industry.
HSBC taps Oracle to power digital transformation
HSBC has signed a multi-year agreement with Oracle as it looks to boost its digital transformation efforts. The collaboration will see HSBC upgrade and migrate select database systems to Oracle’s Exadata [email protected] platform, a managed infrastructure service that will reside in HSBC’s own data centres. The move...
FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 21 October 2022
Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. American companies Brex and MX have joined the long list of fintechs to announce staff cuts this year. Pedro Franceschi, founder of Brex, cites the current macro environment and wanting...
NatWest and Vodeno Group partner up to start BaaS business
NatWest Group has entered into a strategic partnership with Vodeno Group to create a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) business in the UK. The two firms aim to provide businesses the ability to embed financial services products such as payments, deposits, point-of-sale (POS) credit and merchant cash advances directly into their ecosystem. The...
Video: Visa at Sibos 2022 – The evolution of B2B payments
At the Sibos 2022 conference in Amsterdam, FinTech Futures sat down with Darren Parslow, global head, Visa business solutions, to discuss the shifting B2B payments landscape and what the future might hold. Watch the video to discover:. The current trends impacting B2B payments. The role of fintechs in the evolution...
