Read full article on original website
Related
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson lawyer fighting for abused disabled student
A Branson attorney is representing the family of a 13-year-old, non-verbal, autistic child who was allegedly assaulted by teachers and staff at the Ozark Horizon State School. The family filed a civil suit in Howell County which was moved at the request of the Missouri State Attorney General’s Office to federal court in Springfield according to attorney Dayrell Scrivner. Scrivner says the family approached him about their concerns and initially were looking on how to effect change in the system.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman charged with stealing a trailer in Moniteau County
A Jefferson City woman is accused of stealing a gooseneck trailer in Moniteau County. Brandi Koechner, is charged with one count of felony stealing. She was arraigned Tuesday and is being held on $50,000 bond. Koechner has a bond hearing set for October 25. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office says...
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach Man Facing Forgery Charges In Miller County
An Osage Beach man wanted for failing to appear on a felony forgery charge in Miller County is taken into custody. That’s according to the highway patrol which reports 55-year-old Steven Hentz also faces pending driving-related offenses after being arrested early Tuesday night in Pettis County.
krcgtv.com
Attorney General 'looking into' Lake Ozark Music Festival after complaint of fraud
LAKE OZARK — The Office of the Missouri Attorney General is investigating the Lake Ozark Music Festival for complaints of fraud, a spokesperson confirmed to KRCG 13. The music festival, which was suddenly shut down in July, was the subject of a KRCG 13 investigation earlier this month, which found several investors claiming they were scammed out of money, as well as finding the festival's purported organizer to be a convicted felon named Mike Leffingwell.
krcgtv.com
Man arrested for 2021 shooting of three people in Columbia
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man was taken into custody in the Boone County Jail on $100,000 bond for his involvement in a shooting at a downtown Columbia nightclub in 2021 which left three people injured, one of them seriously. Wayne Warmack, 38, was being held on a...
KRMS Radio
Springfield Man Facing Burglary Charges In Laclede County
A man from Springfield faces charges in Laclede County after an alleged burglary gone wrong. It reportedly happened on October 14th at a home in the 27 thousand block of Park Grove Drive. The man who lives there tells deputies he was asleep when his girlfriend heard the dog barking...
myozarksonline.com
Assault reported on Park Grove Drive
A Springfield man is facing felony charges in Laclede County in connection with an incident that was reported on Friday, October 14th. Laclede County deputies responded to a residence in the 27-thousand-block of Park Grove Drive, for a report of an assault. One of the residents reported that he was asleep when his girlfriend woke him up because she heard a dog barking. He reported that a man appeared at the foot of his bed, jumped on him, and began to hit him in the face. He also said that the suspect, 23-year-old Dakoda Brotherton, attempted to use a white extension cord to strangle him. The victim was able to get control of the situation and Brotherton was heavily injured. Brotherton was taken to an area hospital and was later released to the Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with felony burglary and felony assault with a bond of $50-thousand.
3 men accused in connection with theft of $75K worth of guns and tools in Wright County
Deputies said the investigation started when they were called to investigate a disturbance at Stair Steps Bridge on Sept. 28.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman faces charges for allegedly assaulting Cole County deputy
A Jefferson City woman is charged for allegedly assaulting a Cole County deputy. Stormy Garlin, 42, is charged with third-degree assault on a special victim, resisting arrest and peace disturbance. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 5500 block of Business 50 West for a trespassing...
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 20 years for meth conspiracy
A Missouri man who crashed his vehicle and resisted arrest was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy in Newton and Greene counties. Douglas S. Ward, 34, Lebanon, Mo was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison without parole.
myozarksonline.com
Drug arrest Camdenton
A Camdenton woman is facing a felony charge after Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies allegedly found her in possession of narcotics. Officers responded to the 18-hundred block of State Road KK where a woman was reported to be yelling at passerby’s and then fleeing into the woods. When they found her, Jennifer Jo Brainerd told the officers that she was homeless and sleeping in the woods. She also was making erratic comments including saying that the federal government was spying on her. When the deputy searched her property they located plastic straws that held methamphetamine and a smoking device that had burnt methamphetamine residue. 39-year-old Jennifer Jo Brainerd is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $5-thousand.
myozarksonline.com
Dixon Woman Facing Crawford County Charges
A 43-year-old Dixon woman is facing charges in Crawford County following her arrest Monday morning. Krystal L. Courtright was taken into custody by members of the Missouri Highway Patrol on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and felony resisting arrest. Courtright was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Crawford County Jail in Steelville.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon man sentenced to federal prison
A Lebanon man who crashed his vehicle and resisted arrest was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy in Newton and Greene counties. 34-Year-old Douglas S. Ward, was arrested after he crashed the car he was driving on June 18th, 2019. A Jasper County, Sheriff’s Department transport officer was traveling eastbound on Missouri 96 near Route UU in Lawrence County, when Ward’s vehicle passed him, forcing another vehicle in the opposite lane off the roadway. As the officer attempted to catch up to him, Ward turned right onto County Road 1085 but missed the intersection, and wrecked. According to court documents, Ward told officers in June of 2019 that he had been getting one pound of methamphetamine per day from his source since getting out of prison in December 2018. He also admitted that, for four weeks prior to his arrest, he had obtained two pounds of methamphetamine per week for $4,000 per pound. Ward has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole.
kjluradio.com
Phelps County authorities search for suspect who grabbed a child
Authorities in Phelps County are searching for a suspect who grabbed a child at a home north of Rolla. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department says it was called to the 16000 block of Private Drive 2164 Tuesday evening. An 11-year-old child told deputies that they were standing in the yard when an unknown person grabbed them. The child then ran to a neighbor’s house and called 9-1-1.
myozarksonline.com
Sunrise Beach man charged with domestic assault
A man from Sunrise Beach is facing charges including Domestic Assault after Camden County Deputies responded to an incident on Terra Vista Road. The investigation began at around 6:05am on Saturday, when there was a domestic assault in progress. It was reported that 49-year-old Michael Shawn Trulove who lives at the home, was intoxicated, was threatening to harm a woman in the home and her husband, and that he put his fist in her face, and punched a hole in the wall. When a deputy spoke with Trulove, he claimed that because she wouldn’t take him somewhere, the woman had kidnapped him. He is charged with domestic assault, property damage, and harassment, and is currently free on bond.
KRMS Radio
Man Faces Prison Time After Stealing Merchandise From Lake Area Walmarts
A 34 year old Jefferson City man admits he stole merchandise from a Walmart in that city, but prosecutors say he did the same thing at Walmart stores across Central Missouri including several in the Lake Area. Jacob Mallicoat has been given 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to...
kjluradio.com
Suicidal man taken into custody after firing gun at Maries County deputies
A suicidal man from Cole County is taken into custody in Maries County. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office reports they received a call Monday afternoon that the subject was possibly in the Vichy area on a family farm. The report stated the man was armed and threatened to harm anyone who interfered.
Student faces discipline after threat at Capital City High School
A Capital City High School student will be subject to "full disciplinary actions" from school administrators after making a threat on social media, according to an email sent to families Tuesday. The post Student faces discipline after threat at Capital City High School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
howellcountynews.com
Crash near city limits
Emergency services gathered on State Route 76 at the entrance to the Willow Springs Apartments for a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon at 3:40 p.m. First responders stopped traffic in both directions as they worked to rescue the injured, one of whom was ejected in the crash as reported by scanner traffic.
Missouri Hiker Shares Video of Wild Horse Herd in the Woods
If you go hiking in Missouri, you can expect to run into all kinds of wildlife. Deer, raccoons, snakes if you're unlucky and if you're this Missouri hiker, a herd of wild horses. It wasn't that long ago that we shared video of the wild horse herd that still thrives...
Comments / 0