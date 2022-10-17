Read full article on original website
KOMU
MDC to stock Moberly's Beuth Park Lake with 1,000 rainbow trout
MOBERLY − Rainbow trout will be stocked in Moberly's Beuth Park lake, thanks to a partnership between the city of Moberly and Missouri's Department of Conservation. More than 1,000 rainbow trout, averaging one foot in length, will be moved from Montauk Fish Hatchery to the lake on Oct. 31.
ktvo.com
Almost 2 dozen vehicles in Kirksville had windows shot out with BB gun
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Nearly two dozen cars and trucks in Kirksville had a window shot out with a BB gun this week. Kirksville Deputy Police Chief Justin Jones said the crimes happened in the overnight hours of Monday into Tuesday and Tuesday into Wednesday. Many of the victims live...
ktvo.com
Flight 5966 crashed on approach to Kirksville airport 18 years ago
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — It was 18 years ago, Oct. 19, 2004, that a passenger flight from St. Louis to Kirksville crashed on approach to Kirksville Regional Airport. Both pilots and 11 of the 13 passengers on board the plane were killed. The crash of Corporate Airlines Flight 5966 happened...
