Assault reported on Park Grove Drive
A Springfield man is facing felony charges in Laclede County in connection with an incident that was reported on Friday, October 14th. Laclede County deputies responded to a residence in the 27-thousand-block of Park Grove Drive, for a report of an assault. One of the residents reported that he was asleep when his girlfriend woke him up because she heard a dog barking. He reported that a man appeared at the foot of his bed, jumped on him, and began to hit him in the face. He also said that the suspect, 23-year-old Dakoda Brotherton, attempted to use a white extension cord to strangle him. The victim was able to get control of the situation and Brotherton was heavily injured. Brotherton was taken to an area hospital and was later released to the Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with felony burglary and felony assault with a bond of $50-thousand.
Drug arrest Camdenton
A Camdenton woman is facing a felony charge after Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies allegedly found her in possession of narcotics. Officers responded to the 18-hundred block of State Road KK where a woman was reported to be yelling at passerby’s and then fleeing into the woods. When they found her, Jennifer Jo Brainerd told the officers that she was homeless and sleeping in the woods. She also was making erratic comments including saying that the federal government was spying on her. When the deputy searched her property they located plastic straws that held methamphetamine and a smoking device that had burnt methamphetamine residue. 39-year-old Jennifer Jo Brainerd is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $5-thousand.
Lebanon man sentenced to federal prison
A Lebanon man who crashed his vehicle and resisted arrest was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy in Newton and Greene counties. 34-Year-old Douglas S. Ward, was arrested after he crashed the car he was driving on June 18th, 2019. A Jasper County, Sheriff’s Department transport officer was traveling eastbound on Missouri 96 near Route UU in Lawrence County, when Ward’s vehicle passed him, forcing another vehicle in the opposite lane off the roadway. As the officer attempted to catch up to him, Ward turned right onto County Road 1085 but missed the intersection, and wrecked. According to court documents, Ward told officers in June of 2019 that he had been getting one pound of methamphetamine per day from his source since getting out of prison in December 2018. He also admitted that, for four weeks prior to his arrest, he had obtained two pounds of methamphetamine per week for $4,000 per pound. Ward has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole.
Dixon Woman Facing Crawford County Charges
A 43-year-old Dixon woman is facing charges in Crawford County following her arrest Monday morning. Krystal L. Courtright was taken into custody by members of the Missouri Highway Patrol on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and felony resisting arrest. Courtright was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Crawford County Jail in Steelville.
Sunrise Beach man charged with domestic assault
A man from Sunrise Beach is facing charges including Domestic Assault after Camden County Deputies responded to an incident on Terra Vista Road. The investigation began at around 6:05am on Saturday, when there was a domestic assault in progress. It was reported that 49-year-old Michael Shawn Trulove who lives at the home, was intoxicated, was threatening to harm a woman in the home and her husband, and that he put his fist in her face, and punched a hole in the wall. When a deputy spoke with Trulove, he claimed that because she wouldn’t take him somewhere, the woman had kidnapped him. He is charged with domestic assault, property damage, and harassment, and is currently free on bond.
Former Lebanon Police Chief Dies at 80
A man who served 45 years with the Lebanon Police Department including serving as Chief of Police, has died. Raymond Blackburn joined the Lebanon Police Department as a dispatcher and Parking Meter Attendant in 1965. Blackburn went on the serve as a Police Officer for many years, working his way up to Chief of Police. Former Chief Raymond Blackburn died Sunday at the age of 80. The funeral service will be Thursday at 2:30 at Shadels Colonial Chapel.
The Veterans Memorial Park in Lebanon continues to grow
The Veterans Memorial Park in Lebanon continues to grow. Just this week two additions were made in the form of a Cobra Military Helicopter and a Sherman Tank. Donna Mason leads the Veterans Memorial Board and says each one ties into the memorial wall. My Ozarks Online · Gb101922Mason01.
What is the Lebanon-Laclede County Library Foundation?
The Lebanon-Laclede County Library has long been a staple of the area. It’s been home to shows, book sales, classes, and more. The Library doesn’t just run on tax dollars though, it’s also heavily supported by the Lebanon-Laclede Public Library Foundation. The Foundation, not to be confused with the Library Board of Trustees, as explained by Board Member Melinda Fries, is a Charitable Arm of the Library.
Resurfacing Work Continues In Lebanon
Street work will be continuing throughout the city of Lebanon this month. Lebanon Mayor Jared Carr says resurfacing crews will be busy:. Carr reminds drivers to plan their travel carefully around those areas.
Clocks and Smoke Detectors
It won’t be long before you will be hearing the phrase, Change your Clock, Change your Batteries; however, you may want to just change the whole smoke detector. Lebanon Fire Chief Sam Schneider says there are guidelines that suggest you should replace your smoke detector every 7 to 10 years…
The Missouri Department of Transportation is beginning to wrap up its I-44 maintenance and repair projects in Pulaski and Phelps Counties
The Missouri Department of Transportation is beginning to wrap up its I-44 maintenance and repair projects in Pulaski and Phelps Counties. According to District Engineer Preston Kramer, the work on the Roubidoux Creek Bridge should wrap up by the end of next week, maybe sooner. The only remaining operation is the placement of an epoxy-wearing surface, which is weather dependent to some degree. It is possible that this work may be completed yet this week, says Kramer; but if not, it will be completed next week. He says the work in the westbound driving lanes of I-44 near Doolittle should wrap up within three weeks. It is possible that this work will be completed by Halloween, but it may be a few days into November before this work is complete. Right now, only one westbound lane is open in this construction area west of the Doolittle overpass.
Missouri Board Of Education Makes Recommendations On Teacher Workforce
The Missouri Board of Education has approved nine recommendations designed to boost the K-12 teacher workforce. They include increasing the starting pay for teachers and the salary for experienced ones; boosting mental health resources for school staff; and tuition assistance for teachers. Mark Walker is the chairman of a statewide commission responsible for developing the recommendations.
Lebanon R-3 and students use of bathrooms
The Lebanon R-3 School District does not have gender-neutral bathrooms, and R-3 School Superintendent David Schmitz says students are required to use the bathrooms according to the gender they were born with. My Ozarks Online · Pb10192202schmitz. Dr. Schmitz said that if they have a student who is working...
Laclede Co C-5 appoints Homeless Liaison
The Joel E Barber School Board has officially appointed Aleah Bench to serve as the District Homeless Liaison. School Superintendent Rachelle Jennings tells Regional Radio News that Bench will work with families in the School District…. My Ozarks Online · Pb10182201jennings. As District Homeless Liaison Aleah Bench will...
Pumpkin Fest October 29th at Waynesville City Park
On October 29th, head to Waynesville City Park for a free event, providing the entire family with safety, food, games, and fun. An annual Pulaski County tradition since 2007, this year marks the return to a carnival-style setting. In 2021, the event was conducted drive-through style due to COVID-19 restrictions. Waynesville Mayor Pro Tem Sean Wilson says everyone is involved with Pumpkin Fest.
Road and Bridge Levy in Laclede County
The annual property tax bills will be coming in December, and in Laclede County you may notice a levy for the common Road and Bridge. Laclede County Presiding Commissioner Randy Angst said it’s not a new levy, it has just been separated from General Revenue…. My Ozarks Online...
