The Missouri Department of Transportation is beginning to wrap up its I-44 maintenance and repair projects in Pulaski and Phelps Counties. According to District Engineer Preston Kramer, the work on the Roubidoux Creek Bridge should wrap up by the end of next week, maybe sooner. The only remaining operation is the placement of an epoxy-wearing surface, which is weather dependent to some degree. It is possible that this work may be completed yet this week, says Kramer; but if not, it will be completed next week. He says the work in the westbound driving lanes of I-44 near Doolittle should wrap up within three weeks. It is possible that this work will be completed by Halloween, but it may be a few days into November before this work is complete. Right now, only one westbound lane is open in this construction area west of the Doolittle overpass.

PHELPS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO