myozarksonline.com
The Veterans Memorial Park in Lebanon continues to grow
The Veterans Memorial Park in Lebanon continues to grow. Just this week two additions were made in the form of a Cobra Military Helicopter and a Sherman Tank. Donna Mason leads the Veterans Memorial Board and says each one ties into the memorial wall. My Ozarks Online · Gb101922Mason01.
myozarksonline.com
Clocks and Smoke Detectors
It won’t be long before you will be hearing the phrase, Change your Clock, Change your Batteries; however, you may want to just change the whole smoke detector. Lebanon Fire Chief Sam Schneider says there are guidelines that suggest you should replace your smoke detector every 7 to 10 years…
myozarksonline.com
Former Lebanon Police Chief Dies at 80
A man who served 45 years with the Lebanon Police Department including serving as Chief of Police, has died. Raymond Blackburn joined the Lebanon Police Department as a dispatcher and Parking Meter Attendant in 1965. Blackburn went on the serve as a Police Officer for many years, working his way up to Chief of Police. Former Chief Raymond Blackburn died Sunday at the age of 80. The funeral service will be Thursday at 2:30 at Shadels Colonial Chapel.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon R-3 and students use of bathrooms
The Lebanon R-3 School District does not have gender-neutral bathrooms, and R-3 School Superintendent David Schmitz says students are required to use the bathrooms according to the gender they were born with. My Ozarks Online · Pb10192202schmitz. Dr. Schmitz said that if they have a student who is working...
80 acres damaged in grass fire near Bolivar Wednesday afternoon
A burn ban is in effect for Polk County and the City of Bolivar, as multiple crews fought a grass fire Wednesday afternoon.
myozarksonline.com
What is the Lebanon-Laclede County Library Foundation?
The Lebanon-Laclede County Library has long been a staple of the area. It’s been home to shows, book sales, classes, and more. The Library doesn’t just run on tax dollars though, it’s also heavily supported by the Lebanon-Laclede Public Library Foundation. The Foundation, not to be confused with the Library Board of Trustees, as explained by Board Member Melinda Fries, is a Charitable Arm of the Library.
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: Police to be ‘decoy pedestrians’ in SGF, where drivers stop half the time
Courage is part of the mix of what makes a great police officer. But we reside in a city where, according to police, motorists yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk about half the time. That tells me that about half the time motorists don’t yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk....
KOMU
Structure fire near Lake of the Ozarks leaves several injured
LAKE OF THE OZARKS — Several people were injured in a structure fire Tuesday evening in Sunrise Beach near the Lake of the Ozarks. One victim was rescued from the first floor by firefighters and transported by helicopter to the Springfield Cox Burn Unit with serious injuries. Two others were treated at the scene, according to a Facebook post by the Gravois Fire Protection District.
myozarksonline.com
The Missouri Department of Transportation is beginning to wrap up its I-44 maintenance and repair projects in Pulaski and Phelps Counties
The Missouri Department of Transportation is beginning to wrap up its I-44 maintenance and repair projects in Pulaski and Phelps Counties. According to District Engineer Preston Kramer, the work on the Roubidoux Creek Bridge should wrap up by the end of next week, maybe sooner. The only remaining operation is the placement of an epoxy-wearing surface, which is weather dependent to some degree. It is possible that this work may be completed yet this week, says Kramer; but if not, it will be completed next week. He says the work in the westbound driving lanes of I-44 near Doolittle should wrap up within three weeks. It is possible that this work will be completed by Halloween, but it may be a few days into November before this work is complete. Right now, only one westbound lane is open in this construction area west of the Doolittle overpass.
KYTV
Springfield Fire Department asking city for more money for new fire station construction
Drivers can expect lane closures on southbound Route 65 south of Route 176 west near Saddlebrooke this week. In this weekly series, we take a look at what ailment is going around our area and how you can stay healthy. More money for law enforcement could be coming to Springfield...
sgfcitizen.org
Sally Payne abruptly resigns from city of Springfield
One of Springfield’s leaders in helping unemployed workers find jobs abruptly left her own job on Oct. 19. Sally Payne, the now former director of workforce development for the city of Springfield, resigned. Payne has worked for the city since 2008. The Springfield Department of Workforce Development is a...
krcgtv.com
Attorney General 'looking into' Lake Ozark Music Festival after complaint of fraud
LAKE OZARK — The Office of the Missouri Attorney General is investigating the Lake Ozark Music Festival for complaints of fraud, a spokesperson confirmed to KRCG 13. The music festival, which was suddenly shut down in July, was the subject of a KRCG 13 investigation earlier this month, which found several investors claiming they were scammed out of money, as well as finding the festival's purported organizer to be a convicted felon named Mike Leffingwell.
Fatal crash in Bolivar kills Kansas City woman
BOLIVAR, Mo. — A 79-year-old woman was killed Friday night when her car lost control and ran off the road. According to Bolivar Police, Nan Lewis, 79, of Kansas City, died in a single-vehicle wreck on MO-13 on Friday, Oct. 14. Police officers were called to MO-13 near E. 490th Road around 6:20 p.m. for […]
lakeexpo.com
Semi Overturns, Blocking Highway 5 On Monday Afternoon
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — Highway 5 was blocked Monday afternoon due to non-injury vehicle accident in front of Captain Ron’s. According to a photo taken by the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, it appears that a semi-truck overturned and blocked a lane of traffic on Highway 5. "Please...
Springfield heating bills will likely increase this winter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Be prepared to see a higher-than-usual gas bill this winter. Springfield’s City Utilities say there is a potential for more than a 30% spike in natural gas heating prices this winter. This means that an average natural gas bill that was $160 last heating season could be as high as $200 this year. […]
myozarksonline.com
Road and Bridge Levy in Laclede County
The annual property tax bills will be coming in December, and in Laclede County you may notice a levy for the common Road and Bridge. Laclede County Presiding Commissioner Randy Angst said it’s not a new levy, it has just been separated from General Revenue…. My Ozarks Online...
kggfradio.com
Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs
A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
kjluradio.com
Suicidal man taken into custody after firing gun at Maries County deputies
A suicidal man from Cole County is taken into custody in Maries County. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office reports they received a call Monday afternoon that the subject was possibly in the Vichy area on a family farm. The report stated the man was armed and threatened to harm anyone who interfered.
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down part of I-44 near Marshfield, Mo.
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash closed part of I-44 near Marshfield on Tuesday evening. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes around 5 p.m. at mile marker 100. We do not know about any injuries. MoDOT reopened the road Tuesday evening. To report a correction or typo, please email...
myozarksonline.com
Pumpkin Fest October 29th at Waynesville City Park
On October 29th, head to Waynesville City Park for a free event, providing the entire family with safety, food, games, and fun. An annual Pulaski County tradition since 2007, this year marks the return to a carnival-style setting. In 2021, the event was conducted drive-through style due to COVID-19 restrictions. Waynesville Mayor Pro Tem Sean Wilson says everyone is involved with Pumpkin Fest.
