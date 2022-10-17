ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Leonard Wood, MO

The housing contractor at Fort Leonard Wood, Balfour Beatty, is working to remove some dead trees on the post, starting November 1st

myozarksonline.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CJ Coombs

The only building left of the historic Buchanan County Poor Farm is over 100 years old

Buchanan County Infirmary.LManning, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Buchanan County Infirmary built in 1919 has also been known as Buchanan County Poor Farm and Green Acres. This building is historic and it's located in St. Joseph, Missouri. It consists of two stories and there are four Doric order columns on the porch made of concrete. This building is what's left of the Buchanan County Poor Farm. In 2009, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Missouri healthcare system gets $1 million grant for new facility

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri healthcare system is looking for an upgrade thanks to a new grant from the federal government. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Ozarks Healthcare was awarded a $1,000,000 grant from the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program. It’s one of three projects in Missouri awarded money from the USDA.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO
showmeinstitute.org

St. Louis County Needs a Land Bank Like I Need a Hole in My Head

In truly unwelcome news for people who care about good government, a coalition has been put together to create a land bank for St. Louis County as well as any other county in the state. It’s often said that, in government, nothing succeeds like failure, and that is exactly true about land banks. Why anyone would try to expand a model that has failed in St. Louis and Kansas City and expand it statewide is beyond me.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Winter folklore predicts hard winter but are those signs accurate?

All indicators predict a hard winter ahead and it appears traditional winter lore is no exception. The Farmer’s Almanac predicted earlier this year that January will be very cold, with a lot of snow mid-month. February is supposed to kick off with frigid cold temperatures, with snow falling as late as March. But some people put stock in old wives’ tales, such as the positioning of bands of color on wooly worms or the shape of the root inside a persimmon seed.
MISSOURI STATE
myozarksonline.com

Brush Fire Season Is Here

The fall is off to a dry start in Missouri. With temperatures set to warm up again later this week and windy conditions, firefighters are monitoring the threat of brush fires. Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet says the heightened time for brush fires runs from mid-October through early December and again from late February through mid-April.
MISSOURI STATE
myozarksonline.com

The Great Shakeout This Morning

A year ago – Missouri experienced its largest earthquake in 20 years, a magnitude 4.0 near Poplar Bluff. That is why today’s “Great Shakeout” national earthquake drill matters to Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
myozarksonline.com

Fall Colors Peaking

A Missouri expert says the best time to take a road trip to see the fall colors around the state is the end of this month. If you are looking for an excellent spot to check out, Dave Trinklein, with the University of Missouri Extension, has a suggestion…. Trinklein calls...
MISSOURI STATE
921news.com

Missouri: Deer Firearm Season

The Missouri Firearms season opens for deer from November 12th through November 22nd. The season opens one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. Only one antlered deer may be taken during the entire firearms season ( all portions combined). You may take only two antlered deer during the archery and firearms deer hunting seasons combined.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Attorney General 'looking into' Lake Ozark Music Festival after complaint of fraud

LAKE OZARK — The Office of the Missouri Attorney General is investigating the Lake Ozark Music Festival for complaints of fraud, a spokesperson confirmed to KRCG 13. The music festival, which was suddenly shut down in July, was the subject of a KRCG 13 investigation earlier this month, which found several investors claiming they were scammed out of money, as well as finding the festival's purported organizer to be a convicted felon named Mike Leffingwell.
LAKE OZARK, MO
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Wild Turkey Population Continues to Drop

(Jefferson County) Missouri’s wild turkey population continues to decline each and every year and has been declining for a number of decades according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). John Winkelman is the host of the Scenic View on KJFF. He goes over how the MDC determines the...
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

New COVID cases fall 7.6 percent in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 3,978 new cases of COVID 19 for the week ending October 14th. That is down 328 from the previous week’s total of 4,306 new cases, down 7.6 percent. There were 12 new cases of COVID-19 in...
MISSOURI STATE
myozarksonline.com

Missouri Board Of Education Makes Recommendations On Teacher Workforce

The Missouri Board of Education has approved nine recommendations designed to boost the K-12 teacher workforce. They include increasing the starting pay for teachers and the salary for experienced ones; boosting mental health resources for school staff; and tuition assistance for teachers. Mark Walker is the chairman of a statewide commission responsible for developing the recommendations.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy