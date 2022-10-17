The housing contractor at Fort Leonard Wood, Balfour Beatty, is working to remove some dead trees on the post, starting November 1st

Read full article on original website
The only building left of the historic Buchanan County Poor Farm is over 100 years old
Buchanan County Infirmary.LManning, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Buchanan County Infirmary built in 1919 has also been known as Buchanan County Poor Farm and Green Acres. This building is historic and it's located in St. Joseph, Missouri. It consists of two stories and there are four Doric order columns on the porch made of concrete. This building is what's left of the Buchanan County Poor Farm. In 2009, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Kait 8
Missouri healthcare system gets $1 million grant for new facility
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri healthcare system is looking for an upgrade thanks to a new grant from the federal government. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Ozarks Healthcare was awarded a $1,000,000 grant from the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program. It’s one of three projects in Missouri awarded money from the USDA.
Lesser-known Missouri fruit is thought to predict winter weather severity
Our cold snap this week is a strong reminder that Winter is coming. One fruit, native to Missouri, has a history of helping predict how rough the season will be.
kttn.com
Commercial Vehicle Officer Supervisor II, Gerald W. Johnson, to retire after 29 years with the Missouri State Highway Patrol
Captain Clark N. Stratton, commanding officer, Troop H, St. Joseph, announces that on November 1, 2022, Commercial Vehicle Officer Supervisor II Gerald W. Johnson will retire after serving over 29 years with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Johnson joined the Patrol on October 1, 1993, as a commercial vehicle inspector...
showmeinstitute.org
St. Louis County Needs a Land Bank Like I Need a Hole in My Head
In truly unwelcome news for people who care about good government, a coalition has been put together to create a land bank for St. Louis County as well as any other county in the state. It’s often said that, in government, nothing succeeds like failure, and that is exactly true about land banks. Why anyone would try to expand a model that has failed in St. Louis and Kansas City and expand it statewide is beyond me.
kjluradio.com
Winter folklore predicts hard winter but are those signs accurate?
All indicators predict a hard winter ahead and it appears traditional winter lore is no exception. The Farmer’s Almanac predicted earlier this year that January will be very cold, with a lot of snow mid-month. February is supposed to kick off with frigid cold temperatures, with snow falling as late as March. But some people put stock in old wives’ tales, such as the positioning of bands of color on wooly worms or the shape of the root inside a persimmon seed.
myozarksonline.com
Brush Fire Season Is Here
The fall is off to a dry start in Missouri. With temperatures set to warm up again later this week and windy conditions, firefighters are monitoring the threat of brush fires. Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet says the heightened time for brush fires runs from mid-October through early December and again from late February through mid-April.
myozarksonline.com
The Great Shakeout This Morning
A year ago – Missouri experienced its largest earthquake in 20 years, a magnitude 4.0 near Poplar Bluff. That is why today’s “Great Shakeout” national earthquake drill matters to Missouri.
Most of Missouri’s Land is Owned By One Company
When you think of a massive amount of land you probably assume which celebrity has the most but in Missouri, it's not a celebrity that owns the majority of the land but a foundation. Once owned by Leo and Kay Drey the Pioneer Forest is located in the heart of...
ksmu.org
Missouri Secretary of State proposes new 'inappropriate materials' rule for public libraries
A proposed rule by the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office would put in place measures to protect minors from non-age-appropriate materials at state-funded libraries. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft submitted the proposed rule on Tuesday. The proposal would establish a certification requirement for libraries receiving state funds, according to...
myozarksonline.com
Fall Colors Peaking
A Missouri expert says the best time to take a road trip to see the fall colors around the state is the end of this month. If you are looking for an excellent spot to check out, Dave Trinklein, with the University of Missouri Extension, has a suggestion…. Trinklein calls...
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri auditor finds areas of concern in Conservation Department's IT practices
(The Center Square) – A report released by Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway gave the Missouri Department of Conservation’s data security a rating of “good” and recommended changes to improve its system. The rating is the second-highest and is given when audit results find the organization is...
First-of-its-kind homeless shelter for men comes to St. Charles County
The President of Faith Haven House, Dareth Jones, said this shelter felt necessary because often at other shelters, men would ask for a place to stay but there would be nowhere to put them.
921news.com
Missouri: Deer Firearm Season
The Missouri Firearms season opens for deer from November 12th through November 22nd. The season opens one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. Only one antlered deer may be taken during the entire firearms season ( all portions combined). You may take only two antlered deer during the archery and firearms deer hunting seasons combined.
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Drought gives visitors rare chance to reach historic landmark on foot
Thousands in Missouri traveled to the Mississippi River Sunday as receding water levels made it easier for people to explore the major waterway’s many natural wonders. As the water levels of the Mississippi River continued to fall due to a prolonged drought, visitors flocked to the river to see what the receding shoreline revealed.
krcgtv.com
Attorney General 'looking into' Lake Ozark Music Festival after complaint of fraud
LAKE OZARK — The Office of the Missouri Attorney General is investigating the Lake Ozark Music Festival for complaints of fraud, a spokesperson confirmed to KRCG 13. The music festival, which was suddenly shut down in July, was the subject of a KRCG 13 investigation earlier this month, which found several investors claiming they were scammed out of money, as well as finding the festival's purported organizer to be a convicted felon named Mike Leffingwell.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Wild Turkey Population Continues to Drop
(Jefferson County) Missouri’s wild turkey population continues to decline each and every year and has been declining for a number of decades according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). John Winkelman is the host of the Scenic View on KJFF. He goes over how the MDC determines the...
suntimesnews.com
New COVID cases fall 7.6 percent in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 3,978 new cases of COVID 19 for the week ending October 14th. That is down 328 from the previous week’s total of 4,306 new cases, down 7.6 percent. There were 12 new cases of COVID-19 in...
myozarksonline.com
Missouri Board Of Education Makes Recommendations On Teacher Workforce
The Missouri Board of Education has approved nine recommendations designed to boost the K-12 teacher workforce. They include increasing the starting pay for teachers and the salary for experienced ones; boosting mental health resources for school staff; and tuition assistance for teachers. Mark Walker is the chairman of a statewide commission responsible for developing the recommendations.
