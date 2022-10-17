ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Laurel Lake, Pine Grove FSP, Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, USA By Earl Robicheaux

Pine Grove Furnace State Park is located at the northern edge of the Blue Ridge Mountains in an area known as South Mountain with the Appalachian trail running through the park. The Park is surrounded by the Michaux State Forest and the park has two lakes, Laurel Lake, the larger and Fuller Lake. In 1764 a couple of entrepreneurs build an iron furnace along Mountain Creek and established the Pine Grove Iron Works. There, they manufactured ten-plate stoves, fireplace backs, iron kettles and possibly munitions. Interestingly, a ten-plate stove was the first really portable stove which it gets its name from the fact that they required 10 different iron poring parts for their assembly. The park lies about halfway between Gettysburg to the south and Shippensburg to the north.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
FOX43.com

High school football: A look at the District 3 power rankings after Week 8

YORK, Pa. — With two games left in the regular season, the race for the District 3 playoffs in high school football is almost at its peak. The district's 92 teams are still jockeying for position in the power rankings, which are used to determine the playoff fields in their six respective classes.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

New basketball, pickleball court opens in Lebanon County

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — New sports courts in Annville, Lebanon County have opened to the public. A ribbon cutting happened on Wednesday, Oct. 19 for the basketball and pickleball courts on East Maple Street. There are new basketball backboards and rims as well as a new surface and paint...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Times News

‘Sopranos’ actor makes coffee stop in Tamaqua

A Pennsylvania filmmaker who wants to build a $30 million film studio complex in Tamaqua brought a star-studded cast to the borough Friday. In return, borough businesses and representatives rolled out the red carpet for Robert J. Morgalo, of OPF Film Studios; Federico Castelluccio, who is best known for portraying Furio Giunta in “The Sopranos,” and others.
TAMAQUA, PA
abc27.com

Choctoberfest held in Downtown Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of people joined to celebrate Choctoberfest yesterday. It was the seventh annual Choctoberfest and it took place in Chocolate Town Square. There were many food options, vendors, specialty crafts, beer, chocolate, and live music. “We have I think 40 different vendors of food, plus...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

New addition coming to the Strawberry Square in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The ManeClass Salon is set to officially open its doors in downtown Harrisburg at some point in late October. The salon had originally been located in midtown for around five years, but the owner of ManeClass Salon, Miss Shana, has been looking forward to her salons new home on North Third Street – across from the Whitaker Center.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Shots Fired Near Central Pennsylvania Elementary School

A central Pennsylvania elementary school was briefly placed into a lockdown after shots were fired near the school on Monday, Oct. 17, authorities say. Foose School in Harrisburg was placed into lockdown after the gunshots were heard near the school around 9:10 a.m., the school district says. The students and...
HARRISBURG, PA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Gettysburg 2022

Famous for the bloody and tumultuous Battle of Gettysburg, this charming borough in the heartland of Pennsylvania attracts history lovers and nature enthusiasts with an abundance of unforgettable experiences. Gettysburg is the ultimate spot for an enriching family vacation, combining all the elements one could hope for, including historic learning and connecting with the wilderness.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Halloween buckets now on sale at Pa. McDonald’s locations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You know it’s officially Halloween season when McDonald’s brings out the Halloween Pail Happy Meals. The pails officially went on sale starting today, Oct. 18. You’re never too old to collect the McDonald’s Happy Meal Pails. There are a total of three unique...
HARRISBURG, PA
susquehannastyle.com

The Face of Opportunity: Dave Stoudt, Rooster Street Butcher

For David Stoudt, owner of Rooster Street Butcher in Lititz, getting into the restaurant biz wasn’t planned. “I always enjoyed cooking, the culinary arts, and restaurants, but I never saw myself as owning or running a restaurant—let alone a butcher shop that is transitioning into a brewery,” he says.
LITITZ, PA
WGAL

Food giveaway in York County helps hundreds of families

RED LION, Pa. — A food giveaway in York County helped hundreds of families. The distribution was held Wednesday morning at Living Word Community Church in Red Lion. Price Rite Marketplace teamed up with Feed the Children, Nabisco, Frito-Lay and the York County Food Bank to provide food and other items.
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy