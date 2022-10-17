Read full article on original website
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
Want to Pick Fresh Apples Before the Season Ends? 3 Places Still Offering Pick-Your-Own in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Shops in Lancaster, PA Worth Checking Out This MonthMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023Ted RiversHershey, PA
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Laurel Lake, Pine Grove FSP, Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, USA By Earl Robicheaux
Pine Grove Furnace State Park is located at the northern edge of the Blue Ridge Mountains in an area known as South Mountain with the Appalachian trail running through the park. The Park is surrounded by the Michaux State Forest and the park has two lakes, Laurel Lake, the larger and Fuller Lake. In 1764 a couple of entrepreneurs build an iron furnace along Mountain Creek and established the Pine Grove Iron Works. There, they manufactured ten-plate stoves, fireplace backs, iron kettles and possibly munitions. Interestingly, a ten-plate stove was the first really portable stove which it gets its name from the fact that they required 10 different iron poring parts for their assembly. The park lies about halfway between Gettysburg to the south and Shippensburg to the north.
FOX43.com
High school football: A look at the District 3 power rankings after Week 8
YORK, Pa. — With two games left in the regular season, the race for the District 3 playoffs in high school football is almost at its peak. The district's 92 teams are still jockeying for position in the power rankings, which are used to determine the playoff fields in their six respective classes.
WGAL
Grantville pumpkin patch harvests some fall fun
GRANTVILLE, Pa. — WGAL's Kate Merriman visited a family-friendly farm in Dauphin County for some fall fun. Watch her report above.
Another threat made to Coatesville Area Senior High School; students evacuated
Coatesville Area Senior High School is once again being evacuated because of a threat. The district said Monday an anonymous tip reported an accelerant somewhere in the school.
State College students guaranteed admission to Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania
State High graduates will have guaranteed admission to the Bloomsburg, Lock Haven or Mansfield campuses.
abc27.com
New basketball, pickleball court opens in Lebanon County
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — New sports courts in Annville, Lebanon County have opened to the public. A ribbon cutting happened on Wednesday, Oct. 19 for the basketball and pickleball courts on East Maple Street. There are new basketball backboards and rims as well as a new surface and paint...
Times News
‘Sopranos’ actor makes coffee stop in Tamaqua
A Pennsylvania filmmaker who wants to build a $30 million film studio complex in Tamaqua brought a star-studded cast to the borough Friday. In return, borough businesses and representatives rolled out the red carpet for Robert J. Morgalo, of OPF Film Studios; Federico Castelluccio, who is best known for portraying Furio Giunta in “The Sopranos,” and others.
lebtown.com
Two Lebanon County teens win in Pennsylvania Make It With Wool contest
Two Lebanon County teenagers placed in the statewide Make It With Wool competition, held Oct. 1 at the Farm Show Complex. Madison Copenhaver of Lebanon took first place in the Juniors division, while Olivia Morrissey of Annville took third place in Juniors. The Juniors division is open to anyone ages...
abc27.com
Choctoberfest held in Downtown Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of people joined to celebrate Choctoberfest yesterday. It was the seventh annual Choctoberfest and it took place in Chocolate Town Square. There were many food options, vendors, specialty crafts, beer, chocolate, and live music. “We have I think 40 different vendors of food, plus...
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent thrifting for unique pieces and bargains. From small consignment shops to sprawling flea markets, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing places to thrift but none are as big or amazing as the giant Community Aid thrift store in Selinsgrove. Keep reading to learn more.
Woman's Stay at 'Most Haunted House in Pennsylvania' Isn't for Amateurs
She even admits she didn't sleep a wink.
abc27.com
New addition coming to the Strawberry Square in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The ManeClass Salon is set to officially open its doors in downtown Harrisburg at some point in late October. The salon had originally been located in midtown for around five years, but the owner of ManeClass Salon, Miss Shana, has been looking forward to her salons new home on North Third Street – across from the Whitaker Center.
lebtown.com
Renovation challenges delay Union Beer House move to former Country Cupboard
In the retail business world, everything reverts back to location. The way owner Mak Mann has got it figured, a move one mile west on Cumberland Street is the next logical step in the evolution of Union Beer House. “It’s because we’re renting our spot now,” said Mann. “The main...
Shots Fired Near Central Pennsylvania Elementary School
A central Pennsylvania elementary school was briefly placed into a lockdown after shots were fired near the school on Monday, Oct. 17, authorities say. Foose School in Harrisburg was placed into lockdown after the gunshots were heard near the school around 9:10 a.m., the school district says. The students and...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Gettysburg 2022
Famous for the bloody and tumultuous Battle of Gettysburg, this charming borough in the heartland of Pennsylvania attracts history lovers and nature enthusiasts with an abundance of unforgettable experiences. Gettysburg is the ultimate spot for an enriching family vacation, combining all the elements one could hope for, including historic learning and connecting with the wilderness.
La Dolce Vita Courthouse Bakery: A Lovely Pastry Shop in the Heart of Lancaster, PA
La Dolce Vita Courthouse Bakery is a local gem right by the courthouse in Lancaster, PA. This quaint, family-owned shop with gourmet foods, pastries and coffee is worth stopping by if you find yourself in the city.
New central Pa. winery brings former tasting room back to life
Totem Pole Winery in Mechanicsburg has officially opened. Owners Joan and Don Hopler on Saturday welcomed customers to the space at 207 W. Main St. formerly occupied by Cristiano Winery, which closed in July. The duo Hidden Roots played from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday to a standing-room-only crowd.
abc27.com
Halloween buckets now on sale at Pa. McDonald’s locations
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You know it’s officially Halloween season when McDonald’s brings out the Halloween Pail Happy Meals. The pails officially went on sale starting today, Oct. 18. You’re never too old to collect the McDonald’s Happy Meal Pails. There are a total of three unique...
susquehannastyle.com
The Face of Opportunity: Dave Stoudt, Rooster Street Butcher
For David Stoudt, owner of Rooster Street Butcher in Lititz, getting into the restaurant biz wasn’t planned. “I always enjoyed cooking, the culinary arts, and restaurants, but I never saw myself as owning or running a restaurant—let alone a butcher shop that is transitioning into a brewery,” he says.
WGAL
Food giveaway in York County helps hundreds of families
RED LION, Pa. — A food giveaway in York County helped hundreds of families. The distribution was held Wednesday morning at Living Word Community Church in Red Lion. Price Rite Marketplace teamed up with Feed the Children, Nabisco, Frito-Lay and the York County Food Bank to provide food and other items.
